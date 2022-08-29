Knives Out’s Daniel Craig Reveals A Challenge That Came With Returning To His Role For Glass Onion

Daniel Craig is returning for the much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, one of the most talked about films of the year. However, it doesn’t seem like Craig’s return has been easy. The No Time To Die star struggled to emulate the same theatrical southern accent as he chose for his character, Benoit Blanc, in the original film, Knives Out.

In an interview with Empire, Craig reflected on what it was like to return to the franchise, as well as working with an accent coach to recapture what made his quirky character so memorable for the new Knives Out film. He said:

I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting [Glass Onion]. I’d forgotten the accent and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.

Daniel Craig’s accent in Knives Out was a very specific character choice that worked perfectly for the whodunit ensemble film. For his accent to be wildly different in the sequel would definitely take audiences out of the movie. Benoit Blanc is such a fun character, and I can't wait to see him and all of his extravagance return for Glass Onion.

Craig is no stranger to putting in the work for a franchise film. The Knives Out star just completed his 15 year-long run as James Bond. Rumors about his replacement have been swirling around Hollywood for years, but in the meantime, we have a lot more Daniel Craig to look forward to in the Knives Out franchise. Glass Onion hasn’t even been released, and a third Knives Out film is already in the works with Craig attached.

Buzz for the much anticipated film by Rian Johnson was invigorated by the new stills from the set recently released. Along with Daniel Craig, the ensemble cast will include Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and more stars. The film will follow a unique mystery with a different cast of characters than in the first. I'm excited to see what new mystery Blanc will be invited in to investigate, and the charismatic characters that will surely try to avoid his detection.

Glass Onion has a lot to live up to, Knives Out was a massive success, hitting many milestones at the box office. In addition, writer/director Rian Johnson nabbed an Oscar nomination for writing the screenplay. Some even cite the film for spawning a new interest in the whodunit genre. Since the film's release, a Clue remake is in the works, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies was released this year to critical acclaim.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be in select theaters and available to stream for Netflix subscribers starting on December 23, 2022. For more films being released later this year, check out our 2022 movie release schedule.