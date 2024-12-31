I Had A Blast With Netflix's Carry-On, But I Can't Get Over How One Flight Attendant Reacted To The Movie

Carry-On is not only one of the best movies on Netflix right now, it’s been the No. 1 title on the streaming service for two weeks in a row. I caught the movie over the holidays with my family, and was pleasantly surprised with how fun and thrilling it was. Taron Egerton held up the edge-of-your-seat Christmas movie, Jason Bateman was believably creepy, and it was fun to yell at the TV on the couch with loved ones. Now, one TikTok has me seeing the movie in a whole new light.

As someone who has been to LAX to travel on many occasions, it had me fooled that they shot on location (even though they apparently shot at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport). Of course I noticed a number of dumb problems with the plot that just didn’t seem realistic, but hey, I don’t need all my movies to be grounded… especially when they concern planes. I was curious how people who actually work at the airport and on planes thought of the film, and I was not disappointed thanks to one flight attendant’s reaction.

One Flight Attendant's Reaction To Carry-On Is Actually Hilarious

One of my colleagues at CinemaBlend shared the funny way Carry-On reminded her of Toy Story 2 , and another gave some much-deserved praise to one of the action scenes , but I found my favorite reaction to the Netflix hit. Check it:

When a flight attendant and her colleague decided to watch Carry-On with their Netflix subscription and some cocktails, their viewing didn’t disappoint. Her fellow FA literally had to pause the movie at one point to share how inaccurate one scene at the end of the movie is. During Carry-On’s finale, Jason Bateman’s “Traveler” struts to the back of the plane without getting stopped by anyone before lifting a carpet and going into the cargo hold below the plane.

Per the actual FA, he spends most of his flights in the exact spot the Traveler secretly sneaks off to, and there’s no way he’d be able to get past him so easily. They also confirm there’s no cargo hatch in the back galley of a 737, as the movie presents. The comments section only makes this TikTok better. Check out some other reactions from people who seem to work as FAs and at airports:

“The cargo hold is NOT that big 😭” - @alex.mccabee

“All FAs felt the same in this moment ahahaha” - @kimmysaucy

“HAHAHA I’m dead. Waiting for the day someone comes to the galley trying to find the ‘compartment’ 😂” - @tharpytharp

“I work on the ramp and said what the hell kind of basement they got in these planes.” - @tmulher6768

Don’t believe everything you see in the movies! The FAs in the comment section were prepping to get these questions on their next shifts, but I love that they are setting things straight immediately.

(Image credit: Sam Lothridge/Netflix)

The TSA Has Also Shared Their Thoughts On The Accuracy Of Carry-On

Additionally, since much of Carry-On takes place at an airport security station, Jessica Mayle, a spokesperson for the TSA, told Newsweek that there are all sorts of inaccuracies with the Netflix movie, including TSA officers playing “Contraband Bingo,” or there being an option to opt out of scanner screenings. She said “all passengers must be screened” before going on a flight. She also said this about the movie’s situation:

Given TSA's layered approach to security, with intelligence and risk analysis as a basis, it is unlikely the scenarios the movie presented could evade the TSA airport security apparatus at the nation's airports.