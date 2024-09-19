32 Of Ted Lasso's Most Wholesome Moments

Whenever I’m in need of a smile, Ted Lasso is the show I turn to. The series about an American football coach coaching soccer in the UK is a lovely tale with kindness and love at its center. Surrounding that is a slew of silly and wholesome moments that make the show so fun, and today, we’re going to appreciate some of them.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jamie Teaches Roy How To Ride A Bike

Who knew a budding bromance on bicycles was exactly what we needed? During Season 3 of Ted Lasso, Roy and Jamie’s relationship blossomed into a true friendship, and one of the turning points came in Amsterdam when Phil Dunster’s character taught Brett Goldstien’s character how to ride a bike .

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Dance

As a gift for Dr. Sharon, Ted and the coaches get the team to do a fully choreographed dance to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” AFC Richmond’s head coach explaining that the dancing is reminiscent of a marionette because the song is on the album No Strings Attached is hilarious. However, the most wholesome moment here comes when the guys nail the dance and celebrate like their team just won a game that would get them promoted.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

‘Ceaser You Later:’ Ted Responds To Higgins's Joke About Their Lunch

One of the funniest lines in Ted Lasso came when Higgins told Ted “Ceaser you later” because they had plans to get salads for lunch together. That was hilarious, what was wholesome was Ted’s reaction because he burst back into Rebecca’s office to enthusiastically acknowledge the pun.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Makes Rebecca Biscuits Every Day

Ted simply bringing Rebecca biscuits every day for “Biscuits with the Boss” was already sweet. However, what makes it overwhelmingly heartwarming is the fact that the coach doesn’t buy them, he makes them from scratch himself.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Dani Wants To See One Tulip

Dani Rojas is a wholesome fellow, and one of his cutest moments came in Amsterdam while the team was deciding what to do for their night off. While some wanted to go out to clubs, Cristo Fernández’s character really just wanted to see a tulip. No, not a field of tulips, just one tulip, because “an entire field would be incredibly overwhelming.”

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Offers Roy A Coaching Job

Roy’s retirement wasn’t going smoothly at the start of Season 2, and being a pundit wasn’t for him at all. Eventually, Ted offers him a coaching job, and it’s in a very rom-com-y way. The two are like a perfect opposites-attract love story, minus the romance, and we get to witness that when the head coach puts his rom-communism mentality into effect and offers Roy a job.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roy Accepts The Coaching Job

While Roy wasn’t all in on the idea of returning to Richmond at first, he eventually warmed up to it, and went to accept Ted’s offer in a big rom-com grand gesture kind of way. He literally ran (as much as he could) to the stadium, got in, and walked up to Ted like he was about to profess his love. However, instead of a love confession like we’d see in one of the best rom-coms , he accepted the job and joined the AFC Richmond staff as a coach.

(Image credit: Apple TV+ Press Site)

The Sound Of Music Dance

On Ted and Beard’s last practice, they don’t want a big deal made of it. However, Roy and the team had a different opinion on the matter. Said idea was a full-blown performance of “So Long, Farewell” from The Sound of Music. There was singing, dancing and a massive celebration from the team and fans who were watching at the end, and it was so lovely my heart hurt.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Asks Nate What His Name Is

After running into Nate on the pitch, the kit man leads Ted and Beard up to Rebecca. On that walk, the new head coach asks Nick Mohammed’s character for his name, and he’s baffled. Let’s just say the old AFC Richmond coach was very rude, and he didn’t care much for names. So, it was lovely when the new coaches took an interest in Nate and actually cared about him.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Nate’s Suggestion Box

I know I never expected to see a cute colorful suggestion box being used by a professional football team, but they did that on Ted Lasso. During the second episode, and then throughout the series, Nate the Great did some arts and crafts to make adorable suggestion boxes with his niece for the team to use.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Tells Sam To ‘Be A Goldfish’

Arguably, one of the most uplifting moments in the show came when Ted tells Sam to “be a goldfish,” meaning, after processing his feelings about a bad play, it’s important to move on with a clear mind. It’s sage advice from the head coach, and it’s a line that is present throughout the entire series.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jamie’s “Poop-eh” Speech

In Season 3 of Ted Lasso, Jamie Tartt became one of the best characters as he moved away from his diva ways and became the player and person Ted always knew he could be. One of his shining moments that proved that came when Ted took the team to the sewers to learn a lesson about letting things flow. When the team was feeling down in the dumps in the locker room, Phil Dunster’s character remembered that teaching and memorably said: “ It’s just poop-eh, let it flow. ”

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roy Asks To Join The Diamond Dogs

Roy asking to join the Diamond Dogs was a monumental moment, and one that Ted, Higgins, Trent, Beard and Nate didn’t believe, to the point that they were looking for hidden cameras because they thought they were being pranked. However, they weren’t, Roy was sincere, and that vulnerability that we so rarely see from him was so sweet.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Higgins And His Family Host The Team For Christmas

Higgins and his family are wholesome goals, and I think we should all aspire to be like them. That is proven throughout the show. However, it’s abundantly clearest in the Season 2 Christmas episode when he invites the team to his home for the holiday, because a lot of them can’t go home to visit their families.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Trent Crimm Reveals The Title Of His Book

In the final moments of Ted Lasso Season 3, Trent gives a draft of his book to Ted and Beard. At the time, it was called “The Lasso Way,” however, Ted left a note asking him to change the title because this story was never about him, it was about the team. So, in the flashforward, we see Trent signing copies of his book, and it’s revealed that he changed the book’s name to “The Richmond Way,” which is such a lovely cap on the journalist’s story.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Trent Crimm’s Story After Spending The Day With Ted Lasso

“Trent Cimm, The Independent,” was a cynical journalist at the start who didn’t believe in Ted Lasso. However, in Season 1, he spent a day with the coach to write a story about him. While he set out to write something that took him down, he ended up realizing why Ted is so special, and he wrote a lovely piece about AFC Richmond’s new coach.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted’s Darts Speech

If you want to learn the thesis of Ted Lasso, look no further than the darts scene and the statement “be curious, not judgemental.” At this moment, Ted challenges Rupert to darts under the stipulation that if the coach wins, Rupert won’t sit in the owner’s box as long as Rebecca owns the team. Not only does Ted beat his opponent, but he also gives a great speech about curiosity and kindness, and it’s easily one of the series’ most iconic and wholesome moments.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Team Spells “Hi Boss” On The Field For Rebecca

“We spelled it, she felt it!” Ted screamed after Rebecca read the message the team had spelled out with their bodies and yelled “Hi!!!” Overall, it’s an adorable moment that is most likely guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Rebecca And Ted Deliver Christmas Gifts

During the Christmas episode of Ted Lasso, Rebecca invites Ted to deliver gifts with her. Not only is it a sweet bonding moment between AFC Richmond’s coach and owner, but it’s a fantastic gift for everyone as they played Santa for the day and delivered presents to oh so many children.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roy Hugs Jamie

Roy Kent is not a hugger, especially when it comes to Jamie Tartt, so it was a massive moment when the coach hugged the player. It all happened after Jamie’s dad came in and was a real jerk, and it was incredible to see such vulnerable support from Roy at that moment.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jamie Attends Phoebe's Birthday Party

If you didn’t think Jamie and Roy’s relationship was cemented early in Season 3, you likely were convinced after Phil Dunster’s player attended Pheobe’s birthday party. While he didn’t exactly bring the family-friendly energy to the young girl’s celebration, he was adorable as he chatted with Roy’s niece and quipped back and forth with his foe-turned-friend.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roy Reads To Phoebe

While Roy comes off as gruff and tough, he’s actually a big softie on the inside, and that’s proven by his relationship with his niece Pheobe. One of the first moments we really get to see the two being adorable together is when Roy reads A Wrinkle In Time to her, which Ted gifted him.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Keeley And Roy Figure Out Why Phoebe Has Bad Breath

In the Christmas episode, Roy and Keeley end up going on a mission to figure out why a boy is being mean to Pheobe and why she has bad breath. It turned out to be a normal condition that a dentist helped fix, and it all ended in a Love, Actually-like moment that culminated in an apology for Pheobe from the mean boy and a sweet moment between the little girl, her uncle and his girlfriend.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Team Puts The Believe Sign Back Together

In the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso, the team puts the Believe sign together after Nate ripped it apart. It’s a beautiful moment where the team shows the coach that they’re going to be there for him just as much as he’s been there for them, and it was one of the many lovely ways the series closed out this chapter of AFC Richmond’s story.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Keeley Helps Ted Hang The Believe Sign

Ted and Keeley meet for the first time when he’s covering up a topless photo of her in Jamie’s locker. Then, she “helps” him hang and fix his Believe sign. However, when he tapes it to the wall, it’s still adorably crooked.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Rebecca Yells Out Her Window At Coach Beard About His Dinner Choice

Before Rebecca was actually friends with the coaches, there was a hilarious moment that kind of showed her softening toward them when she yelled at Beard about his dinner choice. When I say yell, I mean it, because she was up in her office and raising her voice so he could hear her down on the field.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roy Kent Doesn't Use A Whistle

Whistles are commonly used by coaches, but not by Roy Kent, because as he said: "I told you, my lips are sensitive to impure metals and whistles give me mouth hives."

It’s small details like this that make Roy one of the best characters, and his explanation of why he won’t use a whistle is both hilarious and wholesome.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Dutch Pilot Does Rebecca’s Laundry

During the team’s trip to Amsterdam, Rebecca ends up on a boat with a Dutch pilot. Sweetly, during their evening together, he does Rebecca’s laundry because they met after she fell into the water. Overall, it’s an endearing little storyline that was the wholesome experience the AFC Richmond owner needed.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Colin And Trent’s Discussion On The Stairs

Amsterdam is a wonderful trip for many of AFC Richmond’s team, including Colin. He ends up having a night out with Trent Crimm, and toward the end of it, they have a conversation about Colin being in the closet. It’s a candid moment for the player, and it’s a sweet bonding point between the two guys as he’s able to speak openly and freely with Trent about his sexuality and how everyone might react when they find out.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Rebecca Comforts Keeley After She Loses Her Funding

When Keeley loses her funding for her PR agency, Rebecca is right there to support her. As the ultimate hype woman she lifts her friend up, and at the end of the scene Hannah Waddingham’s character offers to fund KJPR.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Keeley Does A Fake Press Conference For Roy

When Keeley and Roy finally decide to act on their feelings, it results in an adorable press conference where Juno Temple’s character bounces around the media room saying she’s from different variations of an Independent Woman publication while asking her soon-to-be-boyfriend questions.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Isaac And Colin Share A Sweet Moment Playing Video Games After Colin Comes Out

Ultimately, Colin’s coming out story was so thoughtfully handled and nuanced. After coming out to the team, he winds up at Isaac’s house and they play video games together, during that they chat about what just happened and joke about their dating lives, putting a sweet end to an overall lovely story.

Overall, Ted Lasso is a loving show about curiosity and kindness, and it’s full of incredibly wholesome moments that really drive this point home.