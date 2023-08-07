Havoc: What We Know About The Tom Hardy Netflix Movie

Netflix has released some huge movies over the last few years. From the intense sci-fi action movie, The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds , to the star-studded Red Notice that broke records, the streaming platform continues to put out hit after hit. And while the Netflix movies released in 2023 have been fantastic so far, such as the clever They Cloned Tyrone and Bird Box Barcelona, we are looking towards the future.

What does that future hold? Havoc, of course .

The movie is one of many on Netflix's upcoming movies list. It stars Tom Hardy, and while there hasn't been much news about it, we know enough so far to create a guide for you. From who's in the cast to what Havoc is about, here is what we know so far.

At the time of this writing, in August 2023, there is no set release date for Havoc, which is a little concerning.

The movie was announced in February 2021 by Netflix, with Tom Hardy already attached to star and produce. Casting news came out shortly after that, and the movie's even done filming.

However, there has yet to be a set release date for the film, so we can't even say if we can add this to our 2023 movie schedule , or our 2024 movie schedule . It hangs in limbo right now. There have been rumors that a potential 2023 release date is very plausible, but we have yet to get any recent news on when to expect the movie.

When a trailer inevitably drops for the film, we'll hopefully find out when it releases, but until then, we wait.

Tom Hardy Will Star

As mentioned before, it was announced with the reveal of the movie that Tom Hardy would be taking on the starring role. This isn't surprising, as Hardy has nabbed a number of starring roles over the last ten years or so and is one of our most reliable talents. It was only a matter of time before he joined a Netflix film like many other prominent Hollywood stars.

Hardy has been in a plethora of movies recently. In the last few years, he's primarily appeared as Eddie in the Venom films (and has the upcoming third movie ) and a one-off cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the actor has also made an impact with roles in a number of movies which have garnered him critical acclaim.

He was one of the main stars of the Mad Max: Fury Road cast and co-starred in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie, The Revenant. Aside from that, he's appeared in movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Black Hawk Down, Star Trek: Nemesis, This Means War, Locke, Legend, Christopher Nolan's war film, Dunkirk, and Inception, and more.

Hardy has appeared in a reasonable amount of television shows, too. He was a part of the cast for Band of Brothers on HBO and had a significant role in Peaky Blinders, among many other television credits.

Truthfully, I'm surprised it's taken this long for Hardy to join a Netflix film, but judging from the description -- which we will get into in a bit -- Havoc feels like it is right up his alley.

Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, And More Will Co-Star

While news of Hardy's casting came with Havoc, it was only a short time after that more stars were announced. In March 2021, a few weeks after the original announcement, Deadline confirmed that Forest Whitaker would co-star. The actor, who has been in the industry for decades, was seen most recently in 2023's Extrapolations cast and the film, Big George Foreman.

Aside from Whitaker, Variety reported in June 2021 that several others had signed on. Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li, Yeo Yann Yann, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and Michelle Waterson all have parts in the upcoming movie. While their roles remain unknown, this is significant news.

These actors have appeared in various movies and television shows over the last few years, from the underrated hit Santa Clarita Diet, to the epic fantasy show Shadow and Bone, all the way to being a part of the Wednesday cast on Netflix. Every one of them has been in some fantastic projects, and having them all in one movie excites me. Havoc already feels like a dream.

Havoc Follows A Detective As He Searches For A Politician's Son After A Botched Drug Deal

If you were wondering exactly what Havoc will be about, we already have an idea from the initial Netflix announcement.

It will follow a detective who travels into the depths of the criminal world on a critical mission – to rescue a politician's son when a drug deal is botched. But, upon doing so, he discovers much more corruption in his city than he ever believed existed and has to find a way out while keeping the son safe.

Gareth Evans Is Directing The Movie

Something else that was also announced with the film was that Gareth Evans would be the one to direct the movie. The director is primarily known for many Indonesian films, but has started to work outside of the country.

His most known movies are the crime film The Raid and its sequel, as well as Merantau, but he also directed Apostle, which was a gothic horror film, and was one of the creators of Gangs of London, a British television series.

Considering Evans has a background in crime films – and has even delved into the world of horror – I have a feeling he'll be able to keep Havoc action-packed and fun for all to watch.

Havoc Filmed From July 2021 To October 2021

The last thing we know is that filming for Havoc is done – and it has been for some time.

It was announced in July 2021 that filming had begun by The Daily Post in the United Kingdom, and then not that long after, it was confirmed in October 2021 by The Midgard Times that filming had ended. That's about a standard film shoot, so the timeline makes sense.

What doesn't make sense is that it's been almost two years since filming completed, and there hasn't been a trailer or a release date officially announced. It almost feels like Havoc might be in post-production hell, but since we haven't gotten any news about it either way, it's up in the air as to what is actually going on.

While it's been years since we've heard something about Havoc, hopefully, we won't need to wait too long for a trailer. Until then, we'll keep an eye out for anything new.