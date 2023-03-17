Extrapolations Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

When it comes to Apple TV+ , they’ve been coming out with hit after hit, whether it be the famous Ted Lasso , or the award-winning Severance, there’s plenty on the streaming service to love. And now, they’re back with the latest ensemble series, Extrapolations.

The TV show is an anthology drama series that shows the effects of climate change across the world, from different characters that are somehow all connected. In any show like this, there are many stars that you have probably seen somewhere before. Here is where you might have spotted the Extrapolations cast.

Kit Harington (Nicholas Bilton)

First up on the list is Kit Harington, who plays Nicholas Bilton in Extrapolations. Harington is primarily known for his role as Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones cast , but he’s also had roles in shows such as Gunpowder, and was in movies like Pompeii as well as Eternals.

Daveed Diggs (Rabbi Marshall Zucker)

Daveed Diggs portrays Rabbi Marshall Zucker in Extrapolations, and the actor has been on a grind recently with his shows and movies. While Diggs is primarily known for his role in the Hamilton cast, he’s the star of Snowpiercer, and was also in big movies such as Soul and Blindspotting.

Sienna Miller (Rebecca)

Next up is Sienna Miller, who plays Rebecca. Miller has been in films such as The Lost City of Z, Foxcatcher, American Woman, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. She was also in the TV film, The Girl.

Meryl Streep (Eve)

Portraying Eve in Extrapolations is Meryl Streep, a name that I’m sure we are all very familiar with. Streep has been in so many movies that it’s hard to even keep track sometimes. I’m sure that somehow, someway, you have heard of her, so let’s go over some of her best roles and where you’ve seen her before.

Streep got started back in the 1970s on the stage, but later on moved into movies and TV with films such as Julia, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, Death Becomes Her, The Bridges of Madison Country, The Post, Little Women, The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods, The Hours, and more. If you want to hear something crazy, she holds the record for the most nominations by an actress for the Academy Awards – 21.

Besides movies, Streep has done a lot in television, as well. She had a lead role in the miniseries, Holocaust, as well as a starring part in the second season of Big Little Lies. She was also a part of the miniseries, Angels in America, which won her a Primetime Emmy award.

Michael Gandolfini (Rowan)

The son of James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini portrays Rowan in the series. He’s been in films such as Ocean’s 8, and portrayed the younger version of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max. He is also going to be in Beau is Afraid , coming out later in 2023.

Heather Graham (Hannah)

Moving on, we take a look at Heather Graham, who plays Hannah. She’s been in many films that you might recognize her from, such as Six Degrees of Separation, Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Horns and more. She also had a supporting role in Twin Peaks, and was in the shows Scrubs and Californication.

Tahar Rahim (Omar)

Tahar Rahim portrays Omar in Extrapolations, and this actor has already been all over in movies and television. Rahim is mainly known for his role as Judas in the film Mary Magdalene, as well as his big part in The Looming Tower, but he’s also been in movies such as The French Prophet, and the miniseries, The Serpent.

Matthew Rhys (Junior)

Moving on, we take a look at Matthew Rhys, who plays Junior. Rhys is primarily known for his starring role in the famed drama, The Americans, but he’s also been in films such as The Edge of Love, The Post, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and more. He’s also the titular character in Perry Mason, and has done voice work in the underrated animated show, The Owl House.

David Schwimmer (Harris Goldblatt)

Harris Goldblatt is played by David Schwimmer, and I’m pretty sure most of us are aware of Schwimmer from his time as part of the Friends cast . However, he has plenty of movie work under his belt, including the Madagascar series, Nothing But the Truth, The Pallbearer and more. He was also a part of Band of Brothers, and was one of the stars of The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Diane Lane (Martha)

Next up is Diane Lane, who plays Martha and has been in many, many movies. Some of her biggest hits have been Man of Steel, The Cotton Club, Streets of Fire, The Lady Beware, and Hollywoodland.

Edward Norton (Jonathan)

Edward Norton plays Jonathan, and he has been around in the film industry for some time. Recently, he was a part of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast , and was also the lead in The Incredible Hulk, but has starred in many other movies, like Fight Club, Bourne Legacy, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, among others.

Mia Maestro (Mariama)

Moving on, we have Mia Maestro, who plays Mariama in Extrapolations. Maestro is primarily known for her role in shows such as The Strain and Alias, as well as her parts in The Twilight Saga, and her role in Frida.

Indira Varma (Gita)

Indira Varma plays Gita and was also a part of the Game of Thrones cast, but has been in other television roles such as on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Amazon original, Carnival Row, Luther, Human Target and more. She was also in movies like Silent Hours and the Disney+ original movie , The One and Only Ivan.

Adarsh Gourav (Guarav)

Next up on the list is Adarsh Gourav, who plays Guarav in Extrapolations. The actor is primarily known for his work in Bollywood, as he’s appeared in many Hindi films, but he was also in the American film, The White Tiger in 2020. He was also a part of the online web series, Hostel Daze.

Keri Russell (Olivia Drew)

Another big name here is Keri Russell, who plays Olivia Drew. Russell is also known from her starring role in The Americans (alongside her real-life partner, Matthew Rhys), as well as her breakout starring role on the college show, Felicity, but has since appeared in many other shows and movies. Most recently, she starred in Cocaine Bear, but has also appeared in films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, We Were Soldiers, and more.

Gemma Chan (Natasha)

Moving on, we take a look at Gemma Chan , who plays Natasha. Chan was also a part of the Eternals cast, but has appeared in many other movies, such as Don’t Worry Darling , Crazy Rich Asians, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and more. She was also a part of the Humans television series.

Marion Cotillard (Sylvie)

Marion Cotillard is a French actress who plays Sylvie on Extrapolations. Cotillard is primarily known for her Academy Award-winning role in La Vie en Rose, but has been in many other movies such as Taxi, Inception, The Immigrant, Midnight in Paris, The Dark Knight Rises and others.

Eiza Gonzalez (Elodie)

Next up on the list is Eiza Gonzalez, who plays Elodie in Extrapolations. The young actress was primarily known for her role in Spanish telenovelas for many years, but has since started to break into Hollywood with many roles in movies such as Baby Driver, I Care A Lot, Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2022’s Ambulance.

Tobey Maguire (Nicolas)

You’d really have to be living under a rock to not know who Tobey Maguire is, and thankfully, he’s back in action in Extrapolations, where he plays Nicolas. Maguire is primarily known for his years as Spider-Man , where he played Peter Parker for three films and reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he’s done plenty in the acting industry besides that.

His biggest roles besides Spider-Man include those in The Great Gatsby, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Pleasantville, The Cider House Rules, Brothers, and many more. He was also recently in 2022’s Babylon , which was nominated for an Academy Award.

Forest Whitaker (Augustin)

Last but not least, we take a look at Forest Whitaker, who has been in the industry for some time and appeared in many, many big-time movies. He plays Augustin in Extrapolations. Some of Whitaker’s biggest roles thus far have included parts in movies like Platoon, The Great Debaters, The Butler, Respect, The Crying Game, Good Morning Vietnam, and The Last King of Scotland.

Whitaker has also appeared in such big films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Series, and was also in Black Panther. Currently, he stars in the series, Godfather of Harlem.

Keep in mind that this isn’t even the complete cast, so if you’re at all interested in seeing anyone else that might not be on this list, be sure to check it out at Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). Either way, Extrapolations is looking to be an intense show – and with an even more intense cast list. It’ll still be fun, that’s for sure.