Days After Incident With Neighbor, Alan Ritchson’s Co-Star Reveals What It’s Really Like To Spend Time With The Reacher Star

Alan Ritchson has found his name in the news a lot recently, despite the fact that we’re still waiting for news on when the next season of Reacher might air. His popularity has been two-fold, as he’s the star of a recent hit Netflix movie, War Machine, and has been at the center of controversy following a physical altercation caught on video between him and a neighbor.

While Ritchson was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, the initial video showed him striking another man repeatedly on a city street. That might have caused some fans of Ritchson to question him, but one person who clearly didn’t was the actor’s War Machine co-star Blake Richardson. He recently took to Instagram to sing the praises of the actor whom he had admired for a long time. Richardson wrote:

I grew up watching Alan when I was in high school, in a show where he played one of the all-time great comedic characters ever put to screen in my opinion (IYKYK). I was nervous to meet and work with someone I admired, as I had heard “don’t meet your heroes” horror stories about other actors. I wanted to keep him nostalgic and pure in my mind; feeling he could never exceed my sky high expectations...how wonderfully wrong I was.

Richardson goes on to say that he found Alan Ritchson to be both incredibly hard working on the set as well as gracious, while also shouting out the actor's role in the comedy Blue Mountain State, which is where many fans likely first discovered him. Unless that is, you remember him flirting with Paula Abdul on American Idol.

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Ritchson apparently invited the cast to his place for dinner with his family after the first day of shooting. This allowed the cast to get to know each other and have fun together, which made the rest of what Blake Richardson calls a “grueling and physically demanding shoot.”

The only problem that apparently sprang up is that Richardson’s character in War Machine clashes with Ritchson’s, and the fact that he liked the Reacher star so much potentially made it difficult for him to act like he didn’t. Richardson added:

All of this is to say, it made it extremely hard for me to dislike the man as the film demanded! So for that, screw you Alan! But alas, if you are here searching for flaws in the man’s character, search elsewhere, I’ve nothing for you. He even smells good.

People looking for flaws in Alan Ritchson may have felt they founds them after video went viral that showed Ritchson striking another man on the street. However, initial impressions were not what they appeared to be. Later bodycam video revealed that Ritchson had not been the aggressor in the altercation, which had been over noise the actor and his sons were allegedly making on motorcycles. It was ultimately Ritchson who was given the opportunity to press criminal charges, though he reportedly declined to do so.

Blake Richardson’s comments certainly reinforce the idea of Alan Ritchson as a standup guy, which likely puts his fans at ease. Check out his post below.

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A post shared by Blake Richardson (@blake_richardson__) A photo posted by on

Anybody who had been looking forward to the new season of Reacher can seemingly do so with a clear conscience. Alan Ritchson is a good guy. The people who know him confirm it.