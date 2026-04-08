Days After Incident With Neighbor, Alan Ritchson’s Co-Star Reveals What It’s Really Like To Spend Time With The Reacher Star
Alan Ritchson is the nice guy he appears to be, according to one co-star.
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Alan Ritchson has found his name in the news a lot recently, despite the fact that we’re still waiting for news on when the next season of Reacher might air. His popularity has been two-fold, as he’s the star of a recent hit Netflix movie, War Machine, and has been at the center of controversy following a physical altercation caught on video between him and a neighbor.
While Ritchson was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, the initial video showed him striking another man repeatedly on a city street. That might have caused some fans of Ritchson to question him, but one person who clearly didn’t was the actor’s War Machine co-star Blake Richardson. He recently took to Instagram to sing the praises of the actor whom he had admired for a long time. Richardson wrote:
Richardson goes on to say that he found Alan Ritchson to be both incredibly hard working on the set as well as gracious, while also shouting out the actor's role in the comedy Blue Mountain State, which is where many fans likely first discovered him. Unless that is, you remember him flirting with Paula Abdul on American Idol.Article continues below
Ritchson apparently invited the cast to his place for dinner with his family after the first day of shooting. This allowed the cast to get to know each other and have fun together, which made the rest of what Blake Richardson calls a “grueling and physically demanding shoot.”
The only problem that apparently sprang up is that Richardson’s character in War Machine clashes with Ritchson’s, and the fact that he liked the Reacher star so much potentially made it difficult for him to act like he didn’t. Richardson added:
People looking for flaws in Alan Ritchson may have felt they founds them after video went viral that showed Ritchson striking another man on the street. However, initial impressions were not what they appeared to be. Later bodycam video revealed that Ritchson had not been the aggressor in the altercation, which had been over noise the actor and his sons were allegedly making on motorcycles. It was ultimately Ritchson who was given the opportunity to press criminal charges, though he reportedly declined to do so.
Blake Richardson’s comments certainly reinforce the idea of Alan Ritchson as a standup guy, which likely puts his fans at ease. Check out his post below.
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A post shared by Blake Richardson (@blake_richardson__)
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Anybody who had been looking forward to the new season of Reacher can seemingly do so with a clear conscience. Alan Ritchson is a good guy. The people who know him confirm it.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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