Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian To Attend Met Gala (But There’s One Celeb Who’s Still A Big Question Mark)

May will be here before we know it and, with it, will come the 2026 Met Gala, which is set to be quite the affair. Held annually at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event draws various people, and they strut their stuff when making their appearances. To that point, the event also draws a considerable number of A-listers and, so far, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are amongst the celebrities who are confirmed to attend. However, there’s still some uncertainty regarding another notable star’s presence.

It would appear that Bieber and Kardashian will be joined by some A+ celebrities at this year’s Met. Page Six reports that actresses Gabrielle Union, Julia Garner and Rebecca Hall will attend along with model Alexa Chung. Even Jimmy Butler – a member of the Golden State Warriors – will reportedly be present. What remains uncertain, however, is whether or not Hailey will be accompanied to the gala by her husband, Justin Bieber.

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Justin and Hailey Bieber have indeed attended events together as a couple, and both also attended the Met Gala together back in 2021. At that time, the pair turned heads, with matching black ensembles that perfectly complimented each other. Page Six doesn’t provide any specific reasons as to why the “Ghost” singer wouldn’t attend this year’s fundraising festival at the Met. So it may be possible there’s a chance Justin might show up on the big night. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see.

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The last year, however, has seen both of the Biebers make headlines for varied reasons. Justin went viral nearly a year ago due to a heated encounter with paparazzi and, sometime after the fact, he proceeded to poke fun at himself on Instagram. There have also been reports involving the Grammy winner’s purported finances, as it’s been said that he’s been blowing through his money after selling his publishing rights for millions in 2023. During that same stretch of time it was reported that Hailey was also selling her beauty brand, Rhode, for $1 billion.

Regardless of whether Justin Bieber attends the Met this year or not, it makes a lot of sense as to why Hailey would be invited and attend. Over the past few years, Hailey has been carving out a lane for herself as a beauty influencer and media personality. Her status as a public figure has certainly risen as a result of her success, and she’s been candid about living in the spotlight while being married to Justin, with whom she shares 19-month-old son, Jack Blues. In short, Hailey attending the event feels like a no-brainer.

The other reported guests for the 2026 Met certainly seem to track as well, especially Kim Kardashian. As Page Six mentions, the billionaire SKIMS founder is essentially a gala mainstay at this point. The Met has also served as the showplace for some of Kardashian’s most striking looks, including that much-discussed Marilyn Monroe dress she sported at the 2022 edition of the event. Kardashian’s gala fits are the stuff of fashion legend at this point (even if they do get roasted in some circles).

High fashion is sure to be on full display when the 2026 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 4. The theme of this year’s event is “Costume Art,” while the dress code is “Fashion is Art.” With those two details in mind, I’d expect a lot of eclectic outfits to be worn. At the same time, though, keep an eye out for updates on whether stars like Kendall and Kris Jenner as well as Justin Bieber end up making their way to the museum as well.