Stephen Colbert Just Landed Another New Gig Following The Late Show Cancellation (And Star Trek Fans Will Be Pumped)

It's been a couple of months since The Late Show with Stephen Colbert scored multiple Emmy nominations (following its surprise cancellation), and folks have been wondering what’s next for the comedian. Well, the Strangers With Candy veteran has revealed that his next adventure will be among the stars —literally. Late-night TV loss is about to be Starfleet’s win, as the former Daily Show star just landed another post-Late Show cancellation gig. And I think Star Trek fans are going to be pretty pumped.

Via a pre-recorded video message to fans during New York Comic Con, Stephen Colbert announced that he’ll be joining the streaming schedule, thanks to a role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the highly anticipated series for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription, set within the Star Trek universe. The video was later posted to the official Late Show and Paramount YouTube channels, but you can watch it for yourself below.

True to form, the long-time Comedy Central fixture didn’t stop at a simple announcement. Of course, the funnyman had to share a hilarious example of the kind of announcements his new AI-like role will deliver to cadets at Starfleet. He explained what his role will entail, saying:

I’ll get to announce things like, ‘Attention Ensign Krebs, your Talaxian furfly has exited the replicator and is now mating with itself. Please report to Science Lab 1 immediately. Children are watching.’ That’s an actual line.

The gig marks his second project since CBS announced the late-night staple’s cancellation and, while it may not involve a desk or nightly monologue, it’s certainly keeping him in the pop-culture stratosphere.

While most details on Starfleet Academy remain under wraps, the show is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Star Trek spinoffs in years. The series is set to follow a new generation of cadets navigating life and science in the Federation’s prestigious training program. Colbert’s “Digital Dean” is expected to appear throughout the season, acting as both comic relief and an AI-like mentor to the young recruits. This feels like a perfect fit for the late-night icon’s mix of wit and warmth.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+)

As if joining Star Trek weren’t enough, the After Midnight executive producer also landed another post–Late Show role, one that hits a little closer to home. The comedian is set to guest star on CBS’s hit dramedy Elsbeth, returning for its third season this fall. And in a wonderfully meta twist, Colbert will be playing (wait for it)… a late-night talk show host.

The episode, expected to serve as the Elsbeth Season 3 premiere, will feature the South Carolina native as Scotty Bristol, the host of a fictional show called Way Late with Scotty Bristol. While plot details are under wraps, his appearance could tie into the show’s signature murder-of-the-week structure, raising the question of whether Bristol might end up as the episode’s victim.

The episode will likely land on the 2025 TV schedule and reportedly will air on Sunday, October 12, following CBS’s NFL coverage. The show will then settle into its regular Thursday slot. The timing is curious, as many industry insiders believe Colbert’s cameo was arranged before The Late Show’s fate was sealed.

The Emmy-nominated host’s sudden career pivot comes as The Late Show prepares for its 11th and final season, a situation many fans still find frustrating. The show’s cancellation followed the Paramount Global–Skydance merger, a deal that upended several long-running CBS programs. Rumors have swirled that Skydance CEO David Ellison’s alleged thoughts on the Late Show’s content may have influenced the decision, though that remains unconfirmed.

Between Elsbeth and Starfleet Academy, Stephen Colbert is not going anywhere; as a matter of fact, he’s stepping further into the spotlight. Both projects should allow him to flex his comedic instincts in new and unexpected contexts -- and that’s kind of exciting.