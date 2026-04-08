Netflix’s Inside Is Great, But I Still Think It Should Try This One Major Change

Watching movies and TV shows is a major part of my work. Therefore, it can sometimes be stressful to consume TV shows and movies because I have to keep my brain on at all times. I watch YouTube to relax. This is why I know a lot about YouTube creators, and I am very familiar with the Sidemen. I watched their original series Inside when it initially premiered on YouTube.

In 2025, it shifted from YouTube to being available with a Netflix subscription. The production value increased a bit, but it remained the same premise: A bunch of internet personalities and some celebrities are put in a house together with limited resources and a million-pound prize fund. The show works, but it could be better.

Warning: Inside and Inside: USA spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution

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(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think The Sidemen Should Do A Version Of Inside Without Internet Personalities

I am assuming that the Sidemen initially made the show with only influencers and internet personalities because many of these people were their friends or at least people they knew. It was probably also easier than going through a full casting process. Additionally, Inside is very similar to Big Brother and shows like it. It’s almost like a Big Brother and Too Hot To Handle mashup, minus all the hooking up.

It’s also very close to the YouTube show Locked In. Because Locked In has been successful with internet personalities, this may have given the Sidemen the confidence to bring them on Inside as well. The Sidemen’s reality TV show is entertaining, but I don’t think that’s because of the internet personalities.

I think the premise would work with anyone, as we have seen time and time again with Big Brother. Forcing people to live together is always going to create tension, entertainment, and a desire to see how it all plays out. Inside already has two versions: An American and a UK one.

I want the Sidemen to make a third one with non-internet celebrities because I think the premise and concept have the potential to be very intriguing with ordinary, everyday people. This could really switch things up and make it one of Netflix’s best reality TV shows.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

I Would Be Interested To See How People Try To Keep The Money Protected When They Need It More

I find it frustrating to watch these internet personalities squander so much money. It has no value to them because they are in a place in their lives where they make a decent living. Inside Season 1 at least showed some desire to keep the prize fund mostly large. By Season 2, people did not care. It’s a pattern that persists.

I am someone who values money and would greatly improve my life if I made over $100,000 on a reality TV show. I know others would as well. Therefore, I would love to see how contestants handle the money aspect of the game if they didn’t have it readily available. Would it be a house full of people trying to keep the prize fund high? Or was there always going to be a few who just don’t care about money and waste it?

One of the frustrations that many Big Brother fans had with Season 26 was that so many of the contestants treated the idea of winning $750,000 as not a big deal. Many of them also had some TV or influencer background , which added to the lack of urgency for money. They knew the show could (at least partially) help their careers.

It’s just not fun seeing people on a competition reality TV show not care about the prize or money. The winner of Inside Season 3 ended up taking home a low prize fund, but it was still money that could have changed a lot of people’s lives. I think it would be interesting to see people on Inside who care about the money to see how that alters the game and show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think Inside Would Have More Heart With People Who Don’t Come From Internet Fame

I have mixed feelings about the Inside cast. Sometimes the show endears you to a personality. I really ended up liking George Clarke and Cinna Brit. I only vaguely knew of them, either just by name (Cinna) or seeing a few videos (George). On Inside: USA, I had so many preconceived assumptions about Zach Justice from his sarcastic nature on videos, but he was one of the most likable people on that version.

However, despite a few really likable people, the Inside cast can often come off grating. Some are purposely being antagonistic, but not in a fun way. Then others just seem mean or entitled or trying too hard at comedy. The series is so unpredictable that you can’t even hope for a satisfying end, or for some people to lose in fun ways.

I am not opposed to toxic reality TV shows, but sometimes I want wholesome reality TV , or at least moments of it. With more non-internet-famous people, we’re likely to see more genuine interactions. We could see how much this means to people. Of course, some will play to the cameras, but I think more will appear on the show because they want the chance to try to win a lot of money. We’ll see more of a natural progression of relationships and emotions.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think The Inside Opportunity May Mean More To Non-Internet Celebrities Than Some Of The Past Cast

Some people audition for reality TV shows for the chance at fame. Others do it because they want to see if they can actually win, while others do it just because it’s their favorite show. All these people are taking a chance because it’s an opportunity. One for their career, life, or living a dream. This means they won’t squander it and treat it like nothing. I am not saying the Inside cast treats the show that way. I just think people without an entertainment career would appreciate this chance, because they know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Inside cast already have careers in entertainment and can just return to that once the show concludes. I know casting normal people can be a gamble because it’s hard to know who will actually be entertaining on camera, but I think it’s worth the risk.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inside Would Still Have Some Of The Major Plotlines But With More Unknown Variables, And That Could Lead To More Interesting Results

People are people, no matter what their backgrounds. This means they all experienced the same emotions and have the same basic dreams. This means that they will likely have conflicts that will give the show more than enough iconic reality TV moments . The Sidemen also know a lot of the people that they cast, so they may even be able to predict their actions.