Critics Have Seen The Testaments. Can Chase Infiniti Carry The Handmaid’s Tale Spinoff?
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It’s been less than a year since the book was closed on The Handmaid’s Tale, and already a sequel is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule. The Testaments is another book-to-screen adaptation of a Margaret Atwood novel, with this story centering around the next generation. Chase Infiniti, the breakout star of last year’s One Battle After Another, stars as Agnes — the kidnapped daughter of June Osborne. Critics have seen the first season, so how do they think it holds up to its popular predecessor?
The Testaments series jumps ahead a few years from The Handmaid’s Tale’s series finale, where a teenaged Agnes is a student at Aunt Lydia’s prestigious preparatory school for future wives. Yes, that means Ann Dowd is back to reprise her role from the original series, and according to Lauren Thoman of The Wrap, she’s able to peel back even more of Lydia’s layers in what is essentially a YA version of the flagship show. The critic writes:
Lacy Baugher of RogerEbert notes that the spinoff takes a less-violent approach to its dark subject matter, but The Testaments’ themes are no less complex, and its story is no less necessary than what The Handmaid’s Tale offered. The adaptation takes some liberties with the source material, but the spirit of the final product is “exactly right.” Baugher says:Article continues below
Tara Bennett of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, calling it “Gossip Girl meets The Handmaid’s Tale,” and noting how disturbing it is to see the young women navigating teenage life in their patriarchal regime. Bennett's review says:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says much of the grimness of its predecessor remains in The Testaments, but it also has new power. Its focus on a new generation through the use of YA tropes may bring The Handmaid’s Tale’s important message to a younger audience. In Edwards’ words:
Not all of the critics are as happy. Daniel Fienberg of THR says he doesn’t think it’s possible to watch the spinoff without having seen the predecessor. And while it’s different enough from the first Margaret Atwood adaptation, there’s not enough to make it truly distinctive. Fienberg continues:
Christina Izzo of AV Club gives it a C+, writing that Chase Infiniti gives a commendable performance, but with The Handmaid’s Tale ending less than a year ago, the message related to issues like women’s bodily autonomy and reproductive rights feels more redundant than relevant. The critic says:
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Well, you can’t please everybody, but the majority of critics seem to think The Testaments is a worthy and relevant follow-up to the previous hit Hulu series. It’s garnered a Certified Fresh 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.
If this series sounds interesting enough to check out, the first three episodes will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 8, with a Hulu subscription. Episodes drop weekly thereafter.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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