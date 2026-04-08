Aubrey O’Day Responds To Backlash Over Attending Kanye West’s Concerts After Making Claims Against Diddy

Aubrey O’Day has been vocal about her past dealings with Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his ongoing legal issues. Diddy (56) and Day (42) collaborated in the early aughts when the latter was a member of the girl group he formed, Danity Kane and, the latter has made headlines for the details she’s shared. Now, however, O’Day is on the receiving end of backlash due to attending Kanye West’s recent performances amid his own controversies. O’Day has since issued a response to those taking issue with her going to the concerts.

What Did Aubrey O’Day Say After Being Criticized For Going To Ye’s Shows?

Someone took to X to share a clip of a video O’Day recently posted. In that video, the “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed she was going to see Kanye West perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the second night in a row. The user didn’t mince words when sharing their thoughts on O’Day attending the concerts and ended the message by calling her a “hypocrite.” O’Day herself reposted that message and explained why she didn’t believe her attendance should impact her claims about Diddy:

I can hold two truths at once. I’ve been vocal about abuse because I’ve lived it, and I don’t excuse it, ever. That hasn’t changed. But I also don’t believe engaging with someone’s art means I co-sign every opinion or action they’ve ever had. If that were the rule, most of this industry-and honestly most of the world-would be off limits. What I don’t support is harm, exploitation, or violence. And I’ve been consistent about that.

O’Day previously claimed that years ago, after she joined DK, Combs made sexual passes at her and sent her explicit emails. She claimed that her removal from the girl group in 2008 was due to her deflecting Combs’ advances. On the docuseries Sean Combs: Reckoning, O’Day shared more about her experiences with Diddy and read an affidavit, on camera, which featured testimony from a man who claimed he saw her get sexually assaulted by Diddy and another unnamed person years ago. Speaking on Ye, O’Day also said:

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You can disagree with where I draw my line, but calling it hypocrisy ignores the nuance. It’s not black and white—and pretending it is doesn’t actually protect anyone. If supporting art required endorsing every belief of the artist, none of us would have careers, or playlists. I’ve been clear about where I stand on abuse. That doesn’t change because I attended a show. Nuance isn’t hypocrisy, it’s reality.

When it comes to her issues with Sean Combs, Aubrey O’Day has also spoken about the legal processes her ex-colleague has been through recently. O’Day didn’t testify at his sex-trafficking trial, but she did weigh in when Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison. O’Day has also expressed concerns about Combs’ post-prison life and whether he’ll truly reform. All the while, there have been those who doubt some of Ye’s recent comments.

Why Has Kanye West Been Receiving Backlash?

Ye – or the artist formally known as Kanye West (48) – has seen his share of professional setbacks in recent years due to controversial comments he’s made. Beginning in 2022, the “Homecoming” performer went viral for sharing antisemitic comments during interviews and on social media. Those sentiments would cause West to lose business partnerships and experience financial losses. On certain occasions over the years, the Grammy winner also seemed to express remorse for the comments he’d made.

Earlier this year, Ye doubled down on his remorse by taking out a full-page ad, with which he apologized for both his antisemitic views and other inflammatory comments. That apology was still questioned, with some people wondering if West only shared it in order to improve the state of his career. When asked about that, the rapper noted that his music was still notching significant numbers on streaming platforms and that he had no need to improve his commercial viability.

There’s seemingly reason to believe that assertion, since Kanye West’s shows at SoFi Stadium collectively grossed $33 million in ticket sales. His show this past Friday earned $18 million alone and became one of the highest grosses for a single live show. Still, West just hit a major setback after he was barred from entering the UK and his previously announced festivals were canceled as a result. What lies ahead for West remains to be seen as do any further takes from Aubrey O’Day about going to his shows.