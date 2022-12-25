How To Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022 And Stream For Free

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special

Watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022: synopsis

Now in December 1967 and following on from the events of season 11, the Call the Midwife Christmas Special will see the people of Poplar preparing for the holiday season. Promising equal parts heartwarming and deeply emotional scenes, we explain below where you can stream and watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special online where you are.

Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White) delights the midwives as the first patient entering the new maternity wing. Nerves are running particularly high, though, following her last birth in which her her baby suffered defected limbs. This while Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) helps a woman who recently left prison and is set to bring her unborn child up alone.

In the wake of the horrific train crash, Fred (Cliff Parisi) endeavours to work together with the rest of Poplar to help those families most deeply affected. What better way to raise spirits than a festive talent show, titled 'Poplartunity Knocks'?

With season 12 following on in quick succession on New Year's Day, make sure you know how to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special online and on TV where you are - with free streams available in a number of countries.

Watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special in the UK

The BBC period drama finds its usual home on BBC One in the UK. You'll be able to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special on Christmas Day, December 25 at 7.55pm GMT with a runtime of 1 hour 30 minutes.

If you can't tune into the free-to-air channel on linear TV, you can stream Call the Midwife on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) across a number of devices. It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer as if you were at home.

How to watch Call the Midwife from anywhere

Wherever you are on Christmas Day, there's no reason to miss out on accessing a Call the Midwife stream. While the likes of BBC iPlayer block users outside of the UK, you can switch your IP address to appear as if you're right at home with the help of a VPN and log-on as normal.

(opens in new tab) Watch Call the Midwife as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and PBS, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Call the Midwife, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special in the US

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special will air in the US just a few hours later on PBS at 8pm ET/PT on December 25.

Cable viewers can tune into PBS for some of the best British imports, with the option to also watch Call the Midwife live on PBS Online (opens in new tab) or on catch-up, with episodes usually available up to 30-days after its initial broadcast.

For those outside of the States, use a VPN to unblock PBS while overseas (opens in new tab).

Watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special in Canada

For those in Canada looking to tune into the Call the Midwife, the 2022 Christmas Special will once again air on WNED (opens in new tab) on December 25 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

WNED is free to use, but registering will allow you to gain access to its wider library of titles. You can also make a donation to get further access to its local programming and premieres.

For those outside of Canada for whatever reason wanting to access a Call the Midwife stream, you can use a VPN to unblock WNED from anywhere (opens in new tab).

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022 trailer

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022 cast