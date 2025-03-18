How To Watch The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Special Starring Celebrities Including Amelia Dimoldenberg And Stream Free Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer Special Online

Watch The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Special: Preview

Looking for an extra slice of Bake Off oozy goodness? It's the wrong time of year for The Great British Bake Off, but you can get a taste of it with the annual Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off special, which sees a bunch of British celebrities enter the tent to show off their culinary prowess – or not. Compromising of five episodes total on a Sunday night, it's the perfect entertainment to ease you into the week. We explain how to watch The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Celebrity Special online and for free from anywhere.

Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer telethon happens every year, with special episodes of some of your favorite shows (Gogglebox, Hunted) shaking up the format with celebrity guests. Bake Off is just one such show that gets the treatment, and it's already started for 2025 with two celebrity duos facing off.

Brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette and podcast co-host and comedians Chris and Rosie Ramsey have all gone head-to-head in the tent so far, with one celebrity coming out on top as the Star Baker each week. Other celebrities starring in upcoming episodes include Chicken Shop Date sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg, radio DJ Roman Kemp, and singer songwriter Self Esteem.

Much like the main show's format, each week will see four celebrities take on a Signature, Technical, and Showstopping bake, with hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond revealing who has won a Star Baker adorned apron each week.

Taking a step back from back-to-back filming, Prue Leith has been replaced by friend and business partner Caroline Waldegrave OBE, with Paul Hollywood maintaining the Bake Off stronghold.

Catch some of your favorite celebrities – and more so some cozy, dastardly bakes – every week for five weeks. Find out how to watch The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 Special online from anywhere.

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off SU2C Special online in the UK for free

Noel and Alison are back in the tent to supervise this year's batch of celebrity bakers in The Great British Bake Off Stand Up 2 Cancer special. New episodes air every Sunday at 7.40pm GMT on free-to-air linear channel, Channel 4 with the first episode of the series airing on March 16.

You can also watch Bake Off live or on-demand with Channel 4’s on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Bake Off 2024? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Great British Bake Off, head to Channel 4

Can I watch The Great British Baking Show Celebrity Special online in the US or elsewhere?

While The Great British Baking Show does have broadcasting homes in North America, the Stand Up 2 Cancer special doesn't arrive on the likes of Netflix in the US, CBC in Canada, or Binge in Australia.

If you're away from home and watch to catch British celebrities making a mess in the Bake Off tent, you'll need to use a VPN to access Channel 4 outside of the UK.

Everything You Need to Know About The Great British Bake Off Stand Up 2 Cancer 2025 Special

The Great Stand Up 2 Cancer Bake Off Celebrities

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chris Ramsey

Kate Garraway

Jamali Maddix

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Maxine Peake

Adam Buxton

Ellie Goldstein

Stuart Douglas

Roman Kemp

Rosie Ramsey

Phil Wang

Self Esteem

Scarlette Douglas

Sarah Beeny

Jim Howick

Sophie Willan

Tommy Tiernan

Meera Syal

Gloria Hunniford OBE

The Great British Bake Off Stand Up 2 Cancer Episode Guide

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode Celebrities UK Air Date 1 Chris Ramsey, Rosie Ramsey, Stuart Douglas, Scarlette Douglas March 16 2 Roman Kemp, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Sarah Beeny, Maxine Peake March 23 3 TBC March 30 4 TBC April 6 5 TBC April 13

Who will host The Great British Bake Off SU2C 2025? The dynamic duo is back. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will once again be handholding our celebrities through their Bake Off journey, and more than likely causing some mischief along the way. Judges for the celebrity special have changed up a bit though. Paul Hollywood remains a part of the Bake Off fabric, but Dame Prue Leith has taken a step back, with her close friend and previous co-owner of Leith's School of Food and Wine, Caroline Waldegrave OBE stepping in for the special. Worry not, though, Prue will be returning for the main series later in the year.

Who Were the 2025 Stand Up 2 Cancer Bake Off Starbakers?