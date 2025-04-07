How Can I Watch Fox Live From Anywhere? Stream Without Cable Inside And Outside Of The US

Fox is the home of some of US TV’s biggest hits, so American viewers may well want to tune in when overseas to make sure they don’t miss their favourite show. However, you may encounter problems when trying to stream as you normally would, but we’ve got the answer.

The network boasts an array of popular shows, especially their Sunday night ‘Animation Domination’ line-up which features the likes of Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and of course, The Simpsons. There’s also classic procedurals such as the 9-1-1 franchise and Rescue Hi-Surf, alongside family entertainment like The Masked Singer. For cookery competition fans there’s MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen and sports fans can enjoy NFL on Fox.

But if you’re abroad on vacation or for work, you’ll face regional restrictions, blocking you access to the network. Fortunately, a VPN means you won't have to miss a minute of your favourite shows and sports broadcasts. Read on as we explain how to watch Fox from anywhere.

(Image credit: Fox)

How to watch Fox live in the US

If you're a US resident and have Fox as part of your cable package, watching the network live couldn't be easier. Simply tune in on your TV as you usually would.

How to watch Fox without cable

For cord cutters, the best way to live stream Fox without a cable subscription is with a live TV streaming service. Read on below to see your options.

Fubo plans start from $84.99 per month, however you can currently get your first month $30 off after a free trial. The service carries Fox, but you can also tune in to the likes of ABC, USA and Paramount Network as well as sports stations such as ESPN and FS1.

Hulu + Live TV is another great option with plans starting at $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial. Not only does Hulu + Live TV include a wealth of channels such as Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC, but the price above throws in the Disney Plus bundle too (Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, usually costing from $16.99 a month alone). Viewers who don't mind watching live can also stream most Fox shows on Hulu the day after they air with the on-demand package for $9.99 per month.

Sling TV offers Fox in select local markets to subscribers of its Sling Blue or Sling Blue & Sling Orange plans. Blue costs $50.99 per month with half off your first month, while both options bundled together is $65.99 a month ($33 for the first month). In addition to Fox, Sling Blue offers ABC, NBC, Fox Sports and FS1 in 4K and USA, among others, while adding Orange will get you ESPN channels (including 4K), Disney Channel and more.

How to watch Fox live outside of the US

Here at CinemaBlend we recommend NordVPN. It is rated the best VPN for the job by sister site Tom's Guide, able to unblock Fox no matter where you find yourself, alongside other top streaming platforms.

Watch Fox overseas as if you were in the US with a VPN

NordVPN is the best of the best when it comes to unblocking all major streaming services and networks, including, in this case, Fox. It's available to download on a number of devices, whether you want to watch Fox on desktop, your smartphone, tablet, or streaming stick. Incredibly secure and speedy (great for avoiding buffering), get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How To Use a VPN To Unblock Fox

Subscribe to a VPN - we recommend NordVPN

Install your VPN onto your device

Connect to a US server

Head to your usual method of streaming Fox

Start streaming!

FAQ

How can I watch Fox News? The best way for cord-cutters in the US to stream Fox News is via one of the OTT streaming services mentioned above, such as Sling TV and Fubo. In many countries around the world, including the UK, the channel can be streamed on the Fox News International app – available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Roku.

Where can I watch Fox Sports? Fox Sports is available to subscribers in the US. If you're a US viewer travelling in the UK and Canada, you'll need a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual stream of the network. While a Fox Sports branded network of channels is available in Australia, the content varies from the US iteration.

Can I watch Fox News on Amazon Prime? The Fox News app isn't available on Amazon Prime, however users with an Amazon Fire stick can download it as a stand alone app.

How can I watch Fox Sports without cable? If you receive Fox Sports as part of your existing cable package, you can simply login with your TV provider details on the Fox Sports website or app. Alternatively, Fox Sports is available on all of the live TV streaming services mentioned above.