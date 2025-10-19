How To Watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 Online And Stream The Horror Movie And TV Awards Ceremony For FREE From Anywhere

How To Watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 Online

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025: Preview

Prepare to scream as the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards revs up to honor the very best in horror cinema released between June 2024 and this July. There’ll be industry icons presenting the grisly trophy at this annual celebration, where bloody blockbusters, chilling TV series, and unhinged comedies battle it out to be the “Final Girl” in over 20 categories. Genre enthusiasts won’t want to miss it, and below we explain how to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 online and live stream the event FREE from anywhere.

Scary movies and Halloween go together like Freddy Krueger and crippling insomnia, so the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards are an excellent way to get in the seasonal spirit. And the diversity of the nominees just goes to show that the horror genre is absolutely killing it right now.

Audiences flocked to see Demi Moore go all goey in The Substance last year. Coralie Fargeat’s body horror satire was giddily gross out, picking up Academy Award nominations and huge amounts of media coverage. The film hasn’t lost any heat, either, earning another 10 award nods here, tying it with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners for the highest number of nominations.

Coogler's supernatural drama wowed critics and audiences too, drawing blood at the box office with a worldwide haul of $367 million. It’s up for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Lead Performance among others, and we can easily see Michael B. Jordan heading into the sunset with his first ever chainsaw award for his fantastic performance as identical twins “Smoke” and “Stack.”

Yes, the cinematic landscape has been a charnel house of high-profile fright flicks, and 28 Years Later, the Hugh Grant-starring Heretic, and Roger Egger’s Nosferatu are all up for prizes. But horror’s reach extends beyond Hollywood. The terrifying achievements of break out indie hits like The Ugly Stepsister (boasting 96% on Rotten Tomatoes) are highlighted too, alongside outrageous slasher movies courtesy of the new Best Public Domain Resurrection category. And yes, Screamboat is just one of two bloody re-imaginings of Walt Disney’s 1928 classic Steamboat Willie fighting for a coveted trophy.

The 90-minute ceremony promises to be heaps of ghoulish fun. Simply read on as our guide explains how to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 online – on Shudder and potentially for FREE – and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 free online in the US

Groovy! US viewers can watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 online, live or on-demand, from Sunday, October 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and exclusively on Shudder. Once logged in, simply navigate to the “Shudder TV” section to watch along live.

The horror movie platform grants newbies access to a 7-day free trial before paying a thing. When that ends, though, a Shudder subscription costs $8.99 a month, though you can secure a cheaper $7.50 cost if you commit to the annual plan ($89.99 paid upfront).

The Shudder app is compatible with the following devices: iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV, plus Roku and Fire TV devices, Xbox One consoles, and more.

Out of the country? Keeping reading for how to access your Shudder account no matter where you are.

How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 with a VPN

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 online just as you would at home.

While Shudder’s library of content may vary between regions, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 online in Canada

Canadians can also watch the 2025 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards on Shudder, day-and-date with its US broadcast on Sunday, October 19 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. If you’re out when the show airs, simply stream it later on-demand.

It’s CA$8.99 to get access to Shudder in the Great North. But don’t fear. If you haven’t been a member previously, have some fun with the service’s week-long free trial first.

NB: Shudder isn’t available worldwide yet. So if you’re a US or Canadian citizen traveling abroad, download a VPN to watch the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards from anywhere.

How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 in the UK

Bloodthirsty Brits can watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 from Monday morning on October 20, live at 2am BST on on-demand after the show airs. As above, Shudder is the exclusive home of the event. There’s a 7-day free trial on offer if you’re new, after which time it’s £4.17 a month to remain signed up to the horror streamer.

If you’re not currently in the UK, you can access your Shudder account from overseas with a VPN like Nord VPN and watch your favorite horror fare no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 in Australia

Shudder is also available in Australia. That means Aussies will want to subscribe – 100% free for the first 7 days, mind – to watch the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025. It’ll air on Monday, October 20, with the live-stream starting at 12pm AEDT. Once your free trial expires, you’ll pay AU$5.83 per month until you cancel.

Currently abroad? You might have trouble connecting to your Shudder account and streaming the 2025 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Everything to know about the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025 categories and nominees

Below we've listed a couple of the creepy categories and those nominated for each big, blood-spattered award. Horror afficionados can explore the full list of categories here.

Best Wide Release

28 Years Later

Bring Her Back

Final Destination Bloodlines

Heretic

Longlegs

Nosferatu

Sinners

Strange Darling

The Substance

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Limited Release

Azrael

Frankie Freako

Freaky Tales

Get Away

Little Bites

Best International Movie

Cuckoo

Dangerous Animals

Oddity

Red Rooms

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Director

Danny Boyle (28 Years Later)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Robert Eggers (Nosferatu)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Osgood Perkins (Longlegs)

Best Creature FX

Alien: Romulus

Oddity

Smile 2

The Substance

Werewolves

Best Public Domain Resurrection

Popeye's Revenge

The Mouse Trap

Popeye the Slayer Man

Screamboat

Shiver Me Timbers

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare

What Time Will The 2025 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Start? The 2025 event begins at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Sunday, October 19 in the US, where it’s expected to run for just under 90 minutes. UK viewers will have to get up early Monday morning (2am BST) to catch the awards ceremony live, or stream it on-demand later, and Aussies can tune in from 12pm AEDT on Monday afternoon.

Can I Watch The 2025 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards For Free? Absolutely. Shudder is all treats, no tricks. The platform offers a 7-day free trial to those who haven’t previously subscribed, so you could easily enjoy some exceptional horror fare this Halloween and watch the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards without needing to pay anything.

Who Is Hosting This Year’s Fangoria Chainsaw Awards? This head-spinning celebration of horror movies will feature co-hosts Josh Ruben and Barbara Crampton. Ruben is the director of horror comedy Werewolves Within and the genre-blending Heart Eyes, while Crampton is a cult legend known for starring in H.P. Lovecraft adaptations like 1985’s Reanimator.