Robert Irwin Has A Wild Suggestion For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding, And I Dig It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is easily one of the most-talked-about social events going into 2026 (I think). The power couple got engaged this summer and, ever since fans and stars, have been tossing out potential ways Swift and Kelce will celebrate their nuptials. Based on comments Swift has made about her wedding, it’s set to be a huge event. Although people are weighing in, I didn't expect Robert Irwin to share a take, but he does have quite the idea for the venue.

Robert Irwin is widely known as a conservationist, who has a great love for animals. He also works at the Australian Zoo during, an interview with People, Irwin explained that the location is also one of his favorite wedding venues. He said:

One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo. We have hosted many. We have this beautiful, and I mean beautiful, location overlooking the African savanna, where rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open, in the wild. And you get married over that, and it's stunning.

On the surface, this idea may seem far-fetched. However, there's some precedence. Zoos have arguably become quite popular for weddings of animal lovers or just couples who want to do something different and quirky.

This honestly sounds magical. I think if anyone should get married overlooking the African Savannah, it should be Robert Irwin. For someone who loves and cares for animals as much as he does, I can’t imagine anything more perfect for when that day comes. And, given a lot of dating rumors about Irwin have been swirling a lately, there's a chance he could find himself exchanging vows sooner rather than later. For now, though, it sounds like he's of the thinking this could be a viable option for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift:

Wow, Travis and Taylor. You know what'd really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it was an Australian wedding. Hit me up. I got you.

I actually think this would be a great idea for Swift and Kelce. It would be totally unconventional, which is perfect for the unconventional couple, and it would also be unexpected. I think they would be able to fend off the paparazzi, because no one would expect the famous duo to exchange vows at the Australian Zoo. Also, based on Kelce’s recent GQ shoot, he has a love for animals himself, and fans never see Swift on tour without her cats.

Unfortunately for Irwin, who I’m sure would love this kind of publicity for his incredible zoo, rumors suggest Kelce and Swift’s relationship will enter its next chapter in the United States. The couple have reportedly set a date in June 2026 to be married at Swift’s Rhode Island home on Watch Hill. The house is gorgeous, and would be a beautiful location for such an event. It plays a meaningful role in Swift’s life, as it served as the inspiration for her song, “Last Great American Dynasty.” As much as I love the zoo idea, it seems Swift and Kelce are making a more personal choice.

I'm eager to see how the Kelce/Swift wedding saga continues to unfold and, in the meantime, Swifties can get a backstage look into her life on the Eras Tour by checking out the End of an Era documentary series with a Disney+ subscription. Fans of Robert Irwin can also revisit his memorable stint on Dancing with the Stars, which is also available to stream on the platform.