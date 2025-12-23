How To Watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, December 25 at 7.40pm GMT Channel: Channel 4 FREE Stream: Channel 4 Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off: Synopsis

Unlike cauliflower on Christmas Day, watching Bake Off during the holidays IS traditional. And devotes of cult sitcom Peep Show (2003-2015), Channel 4’s longest running comedy, are in for Santa-sized belly laughs as its cast enter the white tent to whisk, beat, and sieve their way to “Star Baker” glory. Catch the ho, ho, hilarious special with our guide below, outlining how to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online from anywhere – and 100% free!

The festive episode reunites the show's cast for the very first time since it ended in 2015. That includes David Mitchell, a.k.a. socially awkward loan manager Mark Corrigan, Isy Suttie, who played IT grunt Dobby, Matt King as fan favorite Super Hans, and Sophie Winkleman, who starred as Jez’s posh ex-partner Big Suze.

And how could we forget Olivia Colman? Thrillingly, the Academy Award and Emmy-winning star of The Favorite and The Crown will join her former co-stars in attempting seasonal takes on the signature, technical, and showstopper challenges. Now a Hollywood star, she first rose to public attention portraying Sophie, Mark’s long-suffering JLB colleague and – very briefly – his wife.

As ever, hosts Noel (Noël!) and Alison will fan the flames of merry mayhem, boosting morale as our contestants face all manner of kitchen mishaps (a sneak peek shows David go on a very on-brand rant about sieves). But what potentially inedible, Peep Show-inspired creations might they pull out of the ovens for Prue and Paul to sample. Methadone-fed figgy pudding? Barbequed dog yule log? We can’t wait to find out!

Serve up a delightful dish of Christmas Day chaos. Simply read our guide below for everything to know about how to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online free in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Room for one more Christmas confection? Viewers in the UK can watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off on Channel 4 this December 25 and at 7:40pm GMT.

If you don’t have cable, watch the festive baking special online, live or on-demand with Channel 4’s streaming service. It’s accessible with desktop and through a number of devices offering the Channel 4 app. Note that, while watching live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one if you’re solely watching programmes on catch-up. Plus, it's free to sign up to and use Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off as if you were at home with a VPN



Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off, head to Channel 4

Can I watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online in the US?

Unfortunately, it's typically a whole year before festive episodes of The Great British Bake Off (also known as The Great British Baking Show) are added to Netflix in the US. Yup, Kris Kringle sure takes his time getting to the Americas! So while the 2024 Christmas and NY episodes have just been uploaded, it'll be another full rotation of the sun before The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Show is available Stateside.

Abroad when The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off airs? If you want to access Channel 4 on-demand but are away from home right now, download a VPN to and access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online in Canada?

As with the US release of the holiday specials, Canadians will also have to wait a year before The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off arrives in the Great North, on CBC Gem. You can currently watch past seasons of the show (up to season 15) there right now.

Remember: UK citizens in Canada can download a VPN, which allows you access the same regional on-demand services you’d use back in Blighty, and no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off online in Australia?

No no no! It's the same situation Down Under, with Christmas Bake Off episodes lagging 12 months behind their Channel 4 broadcast. Aussies can watch past specials with a subscription to Binge, where they're available alongside the usual The Great British Bake Off. In better news, the streamer is adding recent fairly recent series 16 episodes now.

There’s a 7-day free trial available to members new to the service. When that ends, however, you’ll pay around AU$10 a month for the platform’s entry-level subscription.

Currently overseas? Connect to Channel 4 with a VPN and access your favourite streaming content like you’d normally do back home.

Who’ll Appear In The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off?

David Mitchell

Olivia Colman

Isy Suttie

Matt King

Sophie Winkleman