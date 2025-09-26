How To Watch Outlander Season 8 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch Outlander Season 8 Online

Watch Outlander Season 8: Synopsis

Following on from this year’s prequel series Blood of My Blood, the main saga of Clan Fraser is set to return early next year for what is sure to be an epic conclusion. With a tantalising cliffhanger to resolve and the possibility of a huge deviation from the source material, anything is possible. Read on as we explain below about how to watch Outlander season 8 online – and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

As season 7 wrapped up — after a staggered release say episodes land across 2023-2025 — we saw Claire (Catriona Balfe) overhear Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson) singing the same song the Claire had sung to her stillborn daughter Faith way back in season 2. Does this mean that Faith actually lived?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Balfe teased: “It’s such an interesting cliffhanger because it just opens up this whole other world of questions, which leads us so brilliantly into the next season. I think for Claire, it’s like her heart stops, her heart breaks and her heart sings — all at the same time.”

As for what to expect from season 8, the show’s creative team are keeping things very much under wraps for now, however, it may be concerning to those still suffering the fallout of Game of Thrones’ ending that book author Diana Gabaldon has yet to wrap up her novel series, with the show set to tell its own concluding story. In fact, were the show to attempt to remain faithful to the source material, it’d need to fit three books worth of story into just ten episodes.

That being said, the show hasn’t let us down yet, and with plenty of tantalising threads left to unravel in the final season, it’s sure to be a thrilling goodbye to this epic 'romantacy', so read on for all you need to watch Outlander season 8 online and stream from anywhere.

Starz MEGA deals: 91% off your first 3 months



✅ $0.99/month for 3 months

✅ Get starz for $1/month when you prepay 12 months Starz just dropped some of the best streaming deals we've seen – but they won't last. Grab the deals now to binge on epic originals, blockbuster movies, and huge TV hits.

How to watch Outlander S8 online in the US

(Image credit: STARZ)

Outlander season 8 will go out on Starz in the US, with episode expected to land early 2026.

It'll air on the linear channel and be available on the platform's streaming service, but we'd recommend making use of one of the deals above, getting you 91% off your first 3 months.

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Outlander S8 from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch Outlander online just as you would at home.

While services like Starz block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their usual Starz stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Outlander as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Starz. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Starz, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Outlander, head to Starz

Watch Outlander S8 online in Canada

(Image credit: W Network)

Outlander airs on the W Network in Canada, so we'd expect to see season 8 there too.

W Network is available through the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

NB: If you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Starz account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Watch Outlander S8 in Australia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aussies will be able to catch season 8 episodes of Outlander on Netflix, although a release date is TBC.

Netflix packages start at AU$9.99 per month, up to $28.99 for 4K streaming.

Aussie away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Watch Outlander S8 online in the UK

(Image credit: MGM+)

Outlander season 8 should stream on MGM+ in the UK. No release date has been set just yet, but we'd expect to see new episodes in early 2026.

Brits can subscribe to MGM Plus via Prime Video, with the service costing £4.49 per month on top of your Prime subscription. It does, however, offer a 7-day FREE trial.

American abroad? Use a VPN to access your free stream via Starz.

Outlander season 8 trailer

Outlander | Official Teaser | Season 8 - YouTube Watch On

Outlander season 8 is due to arrive early 2026 in the US. While nothing is confirmed, we'd expect it to stream internationally around the same time. The season will consist of ten episodes.

Outlander season 8 cast