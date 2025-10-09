How To Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 22 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 22 Online

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 22: Preview

The long-running medical drama is back for a new season, with an explosive cliffhanger to be resolved. “Everything is about to change”, reads the season’s tagline, and with the promise of plenty of drama yet to come, it’s a welcome return for the staff of Grey Sloane. Read on as we explain below about how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 22 online – and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

As season 21 drew to a close, the hospital was rocked by a devastating explosion and the season 22 opener is set to pick up right where we left off, as the staff scramble to save the lives of their patients in the aftermath of the catastrophic event. But with Miranda (Chandra Wilson) and Link (Chris Carmack) missing amidst the chaos, the team face impossible decisions and emotional turmoil as they try to pick up the pieces.

Much of what to expect from the rest of the season is being kept under wraps for now, but we do know that Ellen Pompeo will once again reprise her role as Meredith Grey for a handful of episodes at least. Elsewhere, as life goes on at the hospital, the fallout of the explosion continues to cause chaos as work begins on renovations, and a high-risk lung transplant pushes some of the surgical team to their limit.

It’s set to be another great season full of medical and emotional turmoil, so read on for all you need to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 22 online and stream from anywhere.

Watch Grey's Anatomy S22 online in the US

US viewers can watch Grey's Anatomy season 22 on ABC. The latest installment premieres on Thursday, October 9 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes weekly.

If you don't have an antenna or ABC as part of your cable plan, there are still plenty of options to watch through a variety of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Sling TV, where local ABC channels are available in select markets (double-check yours is included before you buy) with its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price for this plan is $45 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. ABC comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $84.99 a month.

Each episode lands on Hulu the day after airing on ABC. Plans start from $9.99 a month (although that's set to increase to $11.99 from Oct. 21), but you can pay a couple of dollars more to include the streaming service within a Disney Plus Bundle.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S22 from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Grey's Anatomy on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Grey's Anatomy as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Sling TV. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Sling TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Grey's Anatomy, that could be Sling or FuboTV.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S22 online in Canada

Grey's Anatomy will air on CTV at 10pm ET/PT every Thursday in Canada, with the premiere set for October 9.

Free to use, you'll either need to create a Bell Media Account or login with your TV provider details to access CTV's on-demand library.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S22 in the UK

New episodes from Grey's Anatomy season 22 will begin landing weekly on Disney Plus in the UK from Friday, October 10.

In the UK, the Disney Plus price starts from as little as £5.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £9.99 a month, or the £14.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access ABC? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S22 in Australia

Disney Plus is also the home for Grey's Anatomy Down Under, with season 22 episodes streaming on Saturdays, starting October 11.

There are a few Disney Plus subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost audio and video quality.

An American Down Under? Use a VPN to access US-services like Sling TV just like you would back home.

Everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy season 22

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 Trailer

Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere in North America on Thursday, october 9. It'll arrive in the UK on October 10 and Australia on October 11.

The full US release schedule can be viewed below.

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 Episode Schedule

Episode 1: "Only the Strong Survive" — Thursday, October 9

Episode 2: "We Built This City" — Thursday, October 16

Episode 3: "Between Two Lungs" — Thursday, October 23

Episode 4: "Goodbye Horses" — Thursday, October 30

Episode 5: "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child" — Thursday, November 6

Episode 6: Thursday, November 13

Episode 7: Thursday, November 20

Episode 8: Thursday, November 27

Episode 9: Thursday, December 4

Episode 10: Thursday, December 11

Episode 10: Thursday, December 18

Episode 11: TBC

Episode 12: TBC

Episode 13: TBC

Episode 14: TBC

Episode 15: TBC

Episode 16: TBC

Episode 17: TBC

Episode 18: TBC

