How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 Online And Stream Chiefs vs 49ers Live Today
Watch Taylor Swift's man in action
Whether you're here to see the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers, hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift who fans hope will make an appearance to support to boyfriend and Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, or you're all "OMG" about the Usher Halftime Show, it all goes down today in Nevada.
Following the Chiefs win in 2023 against the Eagles, the defending champions will be hoping to have a repeat performance and continue their sporting dynasty with coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm.
On the opposing side, it's been 30 years since the 49ers won their last Super Bowl back in 1994, though they've definitely been close enough to smell a victory in recent years when, incidentally, they faced the Chiefs at the Super Bowl in 2020.
It's a night that promises A-List entertainment, blockbuster commercials, and, of course, a good ol' game of football.
HOW TO WATCH A SUPER BOWL 2024 LIVE STREAM FOR FREE ON ITVX
|US Stream: Paramount Plus
|UK Stream: ITVX (FREE)
|Australia Stream: 9Now (FREE)
|Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN
What Time Will Super Bowl 2024 Kick-Off?
The Super Bowl is set to kick-off on Sunday, February 11 at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. In the UK that's 11.30pm GMT, and in Australia that is 10.30am AEDT on the morning of Monday, February 12.
Super Bowl LVIIII Venue
For the first time ever the Super Bowl will be taking place in Nevada at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The stadium sits across approximately 62 acres of land and was first opened in 2020, home to the NFL Las Vegas Raiders.
This will be the third year on the trot the game has been played in the Western United States, with defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers.
Alice is CinemaBlend's resident eCommerce Editor
