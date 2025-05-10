How Josh Allen Allegedly Wants His And Hailee Steinfeld’s Romance To Differ From Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Relationship
Both couples have a great "Love Story."
There’s a whole lot of “Starlight” surrounding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their relationship. While things are fairly quiet for them at the moment, a week doesn’t really go by where there aren’t reports about them. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are another major power couple within the NFL. However, the spotlight doesn’t shine as brightly on them, and according to an insider, the Buffalo Bills quarterback would allegedly like to keep it that way.
Lately, there’s been quite a bit of attention on the quarterback and actress specifically, and it’s hard not to compare them to the tight end and pop star. After Allen and Steinfeld got engaged at the end of 2024 and the Bills had a successful season, the spotlight on them has burned a bit brighter. Plus, with the release of Sinners on the 2025 movie schedule, there’s been more opportunity to ask the actress about her relationship.
With all that in mind, an insider told The Daily Mail that the couple will always want to support each other, which will warrant public appearances. However, outside of that, they allegedly want to keep things very private:
Over the course of Swift and Kelce’s relationship, we’ve seen them out and about on numerous occasions. While details about their romance are kept close to the vest, they also don’t shy away from things like going out to dinner and attending events together (like the US Open). They’ve also both attended their fair share of each other’s events, with Swift being in the box at many of Kelce’s games, and the football player being in the tent at quite a few Eras Tour shows (heck, he even went on stage one time).
These kinds of public displays of affection are reportedly not Allen and Steinfeld’s vibe. They’d reportedly rather keep their relationship as private as possible. That’s probably possible too. The Hawkeye actress and NFL MVP are not at the same level of super fame that Taylor Swift, specifically, resides at.
According to this insider, Josh Allen knows that, too, as they explained:
As this source explained, the quarterback and Sinners actress are not on the same level of notoriety as Kelce and Swift. The actress and pop star are both very famous, however, Taylor Swift lives on a level of fame that very few are at.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Also, Allen and Kelce are at different points in their careers. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is 35 years old, and he’s been playing in the NFL for 12 years. Meanwhile, Josh Allen is 28 years old and was drafted by the Bills in 2018. Over the last few years, specifically, his star has started to rise as he’s helped Buffalo’s team find great success.
With a Super Bowl as an attainable goal for Josh Allen, it’s not unreasonable to think he could reach a level of success that Travis Kelce has professionally. However, when it comes to the fame that comes with that and having a famous partner, he’d rather keep things low-key, as the source alleged:
So, while we might see Allen sneaking into premieres to support Steinfeld, they probably won’t be spotted as often publicly as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
However, like the singer and tight end, they do support each other in a way that is always lovely to see.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
While George Lopez And His Daughter Mayan Reacted To Lopez Vs. Lopez's Cancellation With Funny TikToks, They Also Shared Emotional Messages
I Was Convinced I Knew Who'd Die After Fire Country's Season 3 Finale, But The Cast's Comments Are Making Me Unsure