Thanks To Taylor Swift, More Ads For Women Will Air During Super Bowl 2024, And Other Fun Facts Swifties Should Know About The Big Game

Whether you're a Lover or a hater that needs to "Shake it Off", there's no doubt in anyone's mind that Taylor Swift has had a big impact on the 2023/24 NFL season. With Kansas City Chiefs Tight End and boyfriend Travis Kelce returning for a second year running to the Super Bowl field, Swift has been screaming from her box, and will reportedly make the 8,900km journey from her stint in Tokyo for her Eras Tour to Nevada for Sunday's big game.

For all the facts a Swifty could need to know about Taylor Swift and the upcoming Super Bowl, we've got a rundown of everything including: Taylor's impact on the game from the inclusion of ads tailored to women featured in the hyped Super Bowl commercials to rises in viewership, an overview of the teams playing, and how to watch.

How Taylor Swift Has Impacted The NFL

While mentioning Taylor Swift in the same sentence as the Super Bowl will leave a lot of grouchy football fans grunting disapprovingly, there is no doubt that her attachment to the sport has had a positive impact on NFL in a number of ways.

Taylor Swift Brings A New Viewership To NFL

Both viewership and merchandise have reportedly soared thanks to Ms. Swift. It might not have to do with a love of American football (though I reckon it may have made people that otherwise weren't bothered by the sport more invested) and everything to do with catching a glimpse of the global pop star.

According to Apex Marketing Group, as reported by Fox Business, Taylor Swift's link to Travis Kelce has seen the value of his football team rise from $166 million in October to $331.5 million in late January. Almost double its original value.

Network CBS quoted a 53% increase of teenaged girls tuning into NFL games, ranging between 12 and 17-years-old. Why? Because they're likely hoping to spot a clip or two of Taylor watching the game.

Commenting on being shown from her suite during games, Taylor told Time magazine, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads." And we're here for it.

(Image credit: Uber Eats)

A Rise In Ads Targeting Women Will Air During The Super Bowl This Year

There's no denying Super Bowl commercials are as big of a deal as the Halftime Show and the game itself. And this year the big-budget ads are featuring and targeting women more than previous years. Likely due to the draw this year's game will have to women than ever before.

As well as the usual companies we see every year, including Bud Light's Genie and Arnold Schwarzenegger featuring in State Farm's Super Bowl commercial, we're seeing more health and beauty brands pay for one of the approximately $7 million 30-second ad slot.

Cardi B features in a L'Oreal NYX Professional Makeup ad, promoting its Duck Plump lip gloss, while e.l.f. cosmetics will also feature in the ad-breaks for the first time.

CNN Business reports a trend of "smart and funny women" in this year's Super Bowl commercials. That includes Jennifer Aniston's Uber Eats ad, Scarlett Johansson in M&M's ad this year, and Kate McKinnon sitting alongside the "Mayo Cat" in the Hellman's Super Bowl commercial.

The Japanese Embassy Has Even Weighed In On The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Mania

As soon as the Kansas City Chief's secured their win against the Baltimore Ravens and a place at Super Bowl LVIII, there was a surge in search for people wanting to know if Taylor Swift would be attending. Bearing in mind she has kickstarted the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour in Japan this month, many wondered if she'd manage to make it.

No matter your thoughts on Taylor Swift's use of private jets and her growing carbon footprint (I have many), her global impact cannot be disputed when even the Embassy of Japan in the US is weighing in on the conversation of whether she can make it to support her boyfriend on time or not.

The embassy released a statement on social media reassuring fans she would be able to deliver her spellbinding concert to the Tokyo crowd and make it to Las Vegas before the beginning of the Super Bowl.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJkFebruary 2, 2024 See more

Who Is Playing At The 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will see the defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs return for a second year straight, playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Key members of the teams include, of course, the Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce, as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and defensive tackle Chris Jones, all three of which featured in the NFL Top 100 Players for this season.

On the opposing side, the 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and Brandon Aiyuk are ones to watch during the game.

How Swifties Can Watch The Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl is a huge event in the sporting calendar – and not just for Americans. NFL fans and Swifties all over the world will be looking to tune in and their demand will be answered with broadcasters in the UK, Canada, Australia, and beyond. And some countries are even airing the game for free, including being able to watch the Halftime Show headlined by Usher and pre-game festivities.

US: CBS via Paramount Plus or FuboTV

CBS via Paramount Plus or FuboTV UK: ITVX (FREE)

ITVX (FREE) Australia: 9Now (FREE)

9Now (FREE) Canada: CTV, TSN, or DAZN

Watch your native Super Bowl broadcast from anywhere with a VPN

Is Taylor Swift Going To Attend The Super Bowl?

Realistically we won't know until the inevitable shots of Taylor Swift cheering Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs on whether she's going to attend the Super Bowl or not. What we do know, though, is that it's possible for her to get there in time from the other side of the world.

How Will Taylor Swift Make It To The Super Bowl?

Since the Kansas City Chiefs secured their place at Super Bowl LVIII, fans and media outlets alike have been speculating about the probability of Taylor Swift being able to make it in time to the game.

While Taylor spent her Saturday night performing her forth and final Tokyo date for her Eras Tour, thanks to time difference (and likely a private jet), the Grammy-winning pop star will be able to make it to the game.

Leaving immediately after her concert ends at around 9.30pm JST, that's 4.30am PT (aka Super Bowl local time) on Saturday morning. If she flies directly to Las Vegas, that's a 12-hour flight that would see her arriving around 6pm PT on Saturday evening, giving an hour to get from the venue to the airport after her concert.

With all parking spaces for planes reportedly full at all four Las Vegas airports, it may be that Taylor Swift's private jet has to either "drop off" Swift and fly off elsewhere to park, or she may choose to fly to Los Angeles. This is a 10 hour, 35 minute flight, meaning she'd land at around 4.35pm PT and then need to get a car for the four hour drive to Vegas, meaning she'd still be local before the end of Saturday, giving her enough time for more than just a power nap.

(Image credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Where Will Taylor Swift Sit At The Super Bowl LVIII?

If Taylor Swift does grace the Super Bowl with her presence, it's likely she'll be watching from one of the multi-million dollar boxes ($2.5million to be exact) at the Allegiant Stadium. Hopefully she'll be covering Travis' mom's seat, too, with Donna Kelce telling Today that she, as far as she knew, she'd be in the stands with everybody else.

And what will she be chowing down on? Page Six reported the Allegiant Stadium is partnering with the Las Vegas Raiders and Levy Restaurants and serving up a bougie menu of wagyu hot dogs, lobster quesadillas, and 'Hot Dog Macaron' – whatever that is.

Here’s all the food and beverage you get inside the $2.5 Million #SuperBowl Luxury Suite! pic.twitter.com/fMw3NTFwQxFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Has Taylor Swift Performed at the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift has never performed in the coveted Super Bowl Halftime Show slot, and she certainly won't be making an appearance alongside Usher. Not least because the Queen of Pop deserves her own headliner spot rather than featuring in someone else's, Taylor Swift also doesn't want to detract from her boyfriend's moment.

What's more, it's unlikely she'll agree to the Super Bowl show until she's finished rereleasing the records of her albums, with just Reputation and her self-titled debut, Taylor Swift.

Alongside the release of her eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, fans will be hoping 2024 sees the final two rerecords dropping on streaming services.

Is Taylor Swift Banned From The Super Bowl?

Sadly, the news cycle has no shortage of stories and rumours hoping to tear Taylor Swift down. One vicious rumour started by a satire website, Esspots, claimed the NFL were considering banning Taylor Swift from attending the Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas. But no, the long and short of it is that Taylor Swift definitely is not banned from the Super Bowl, and it's a high possibility she'll make an appearance at the game to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.