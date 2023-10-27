How To Watch Survivor UK Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Survivor UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Saturday, October 28 New Episodes: Saturdays and Sundays Free Stream: BBC iPlayer Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Survivor UK: Synopsis

After 21 long years and countless versions around the globe, Survivor UK is finally set to return to screens with 16 action-packed episodes and 18 fearless contestants. In this guide we'll explain all you need to know to watch Survivor UK online, including free streams and what days it will broadcast.

With Survivor Season 45 recently starting in the US, it was surely only a matter of time before the enormously popular show returned to UK shores. Well, we say 'UK shores'... the revival of Survivor UK actually sees its contestants heading to the Caribbean tropics of the Dominican Republic for a series of physical and cerebral challenges to find out who will be crowned Sole Survivor.

And it's not just the coveted title that the 18 islanders will battle it out for. There's also a cool £100,000 up for grabs for the eventual winner. Not quite the $1m that the US contestants have at stake, but still not bad!

Joel Dommett is on hosting duties for a show that the BBC calls the "ultimate physical and psychological game", with contestants from around the UK aged between 21 and 45 and with such diverse backgrounds as Finance Risk Manager to a Surf School Owner.

Find out all the details about the series below including how to watch Survivor UK online and stream every new episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Survivor UK online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Survivor UK makes its long-awaited return to UK screens on Saturday, October 28 at 8.25pm BST on the free-to-air BBC One. It will be followed by the second episode on Sunday at 8pm GMT.

Further episodes will then be shown on Saturday and Sunday evenings on BBC One in the UK.

There will be 16 episodes in total and you'll be able to stream every episode through BBC iPlayer after broadcast (subject to having a valid TV licence, of course), which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home

How to watch Survivor UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Survivor UK just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Survivor UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch Survivor UK anywhere else?

With international iterations of Survivor the world over, the UK version doesn't appear to have been picked up yet outside of the British Isles.

Everything We Know About Survivor UK

Survivor UK Trailer

Survivor UK contestants

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ashleigh 34 Brand Strategist London Christopher 36 Singer Songwriter Bridgend Doug 32 Flood Risk Consultant Isle of Mull Hannah 30 Footballer London Jess 38 Fitting Model London Laurence 29 Entrepreneur London Lee 28 Boxer Belfast Leilani 45 Barista Hertford Matthew 21 Hospitality Cumbria Nathan 35 Fitness Instructor Manchester Pegleg 54 Surf School Owner St Agnes Rachel 40 Insurance Claims Handler Whitstable Rach 23 Personal Trainer Glasgow Ren 28 Network Data Scientist London Richard 36 Pensions Manager Dalkeith Sabrina 45 Charity Founder Stroud Shai 33 Finance Risk Manager London Tinuke 30 Roller Skater London

When Is The Release Date Of Survivor UK? Survivor UK hits UK screens on Saturday, October 28 at 8.25pm BST. It will be shown on TV on BBC One, and available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer. Episode 2 follows a day later on Sunday, October 29 at 8pm GMT. At the time of writing, no international broadcast dates have been announced.

How Many Episodes Are There In Survivor UK? The first season of the Survivor UK revamp is set to have 16 episodes, as confirmed when production was announced back in September 2022.