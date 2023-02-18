How To Watch The BAFTAs Online And Stream Live From Anywhere

How to watch the BAFTAs 2023

Watch the BAFTAs: preview

The warm up to the Oscars in March continues as Hollywood's biggest stars gather together in London for the BAFTAs - for the first time taking place in the Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, TV personality Alison Hammond will be brushing up with the A-Listers backstage. A night filled with glitz and glamour, we've detailed below how to watch the BAFTAs 2023 online from anywhere - including free stream options.

A celebration of both British and international talent, the BAFTAs returns for its 76th year with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the charge with fourteen nominations.

Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are tied with ten nominations apiece, while the likes of Aimee Lou Wood (star of Sex Education and Living) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Bad Sisters) are among the handful nominated for the EE Rising Star Award - the only accolade to be voted for by the British public.

The night will also see British costume designer Sandy Powell receive the BAFTA Fellowship. This lifetime achievement award commemorates an "outstanding achievement in the art forms of the moving image."

Tune in to see who will scoop up those iconic BAFTA masks and find out how to watch the BAFTAs 2023 online from anywhere.

Watch the BAFTAs 2023 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

You'll be able to watch the 76th British Academy Film Awards live on BBC One at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 19, hosted by Richard E Grant and Allison Hammond.

BBC One is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live and on-demand programs. Whether you want to watch the BAFTAs live on linear TV or through a device, you can do so on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), where the award show will also be available to stream after its broadcast, too.

Signing up for a BBC iPlayer account is free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer back home

How to watch the BAFTAs from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the BAFTAs just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch the BAFTAs as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and BritBox, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the BAFTAs head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Watch the BAFTAs online in the US, Canada, and Australia

(Image credit: BritBox)

For those in the United States, Canada, and Australia, BritBox (opens in new tab) will be the place to watch the BAFTAs live online.

In the US, subscribing to BritBox costs $7.99 a month, though right now you can lock in 2 months for just $1.99 if you sign up before February 21. The

For Canadians it usually costs $9.99 a month, though right now you can pay $1.99 for your first two months. In both the US and Canada, you'll be able to watch a BAFTAs live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Down Under, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) of Britbox, thereafter opting to either pay $8.99 a month or $89.99 yearly. The BAFTAs live stream will begin at 6am AEDT on Monday, February 20.

Or, if you have the choice of tuning into the BBC UKTV channel on Foxtel or Fetch, which will broadcast the ceremony at a more sociable time of 8.30pm AEDT on Monday evening.

A Brit abroad wanting to watch the BAFTAs the usual way and for free? You can tune into a BAFTAs live stream through BBC iPlayer on any device with the help of a VPN (opens in new tab).

The BAFTA 2023 nominations

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwhyler in Till

Ana De Armas in Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendon Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Key Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Ward in Empire of Light

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Head to the BAFTAs website for the full list of nominations (opens in new tab)