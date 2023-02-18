How To Watch The BAFTAs Online And Stream Live From Anywhere
And the BAFTA goes to...
How to watch the BAFTAs 2023
|When: Sunday, February 19 at 7pm GMT
|Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch internationally: BritBox (US, CA, AU)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN
Watch the BAFTAs: preview
The warm up to the Oscars in March continues as Hollywood's biggest stars gather together in London for the BAFTAs - for the first time taking place in the Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, TV personality Alison Hammond will be brushing up with the A-Listers backstage. A night filled with glitz and glamour, we've detailed below how to watch the BAFTAs 2023 online from anywhere - including free stream options.
A celebration of both British and international talent, the BAFTAs returns for its 76th year with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the charge with fourteen nominations.
Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are tied with ten nominations apiece, while the likes of Aimee Lou Wood (star of Sex Education and Living) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Bad Sisters) are among the handful nominated for the EE Rising Star Award - the only accolade to be voted for by the British public.
The night will also see British costume designer Sandy Powell receive the BAFTA Fellowship. This lifetime achievement award commemorates an "outstanding achievement in the art forms of the moving image."
Tune in to see who will scoop up those iconic BAFTA masks and find out how to watch the BAFTAs 2023 online from anywhere.
Watch the BAFTAs 2023 online in the UK
You'll be able to watch the 76th British Academy Film Awards live on BBC One at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 19, hosted by Richard E Grant and Allison Hammond.
BBC One is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live and on-demand programs. Whether you want to watch the BAFTAs live on linear TV or through a device, you can do so on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), where the award show will also be available to stream after its broadcast, too.
Signing up for a BBC iPlayer account is free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer back home
How to watch the BAFTAs from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the BAFTAs just as you would at home.
While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch the BAFTAs as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)
Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and BritBox, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the BAFTAs head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).
Watch the BAFTAs online in the US, Canada, and Australia
For those in the United States, Canada, and Australia, BritBox (opens in new tab) will be the place to watch the BAFTAs live online.
In the US, subscribing to BritBox costs $7.99 a month, though right now you can lock in 2 months for just $1.99 if you sign up before February 21. The
For Canadians it usually costs $9.99 a month, though right now you can pay $1.99 for your first two months. In both the US and Canada, you'll be able to watch a BAFTAs live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
Down Under, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) of Britbox, thereafter opting to either pay $8.99 a month or $89.99 yearly. The BAFTAs live stream will begin at 6am AEDT on Monday, February 20.
Or, if you have the choice of tuning into the BBC UKTV channel on Foxtel or Fetch, which will broadcast the ceremony at a more sociable time of 8.30pm AEDT on Monday evening.
A Brit abroad wanting to watch the BAFTAs the usual way and for free? You can tune into a BAFTAs live stream through BBC iPlayer on any device with the help of a VPN (opens in new tab).
The BAFTA 2023 nominations
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Best Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Best Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwhyler in Till
- Ana De Armas in Blonde
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Leading Actor
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Daryl McCormack in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Carey Mulligan in She Said
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendon Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Key Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Michael Ward in Empire of Light
EE Rising Star
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Head to the BAFTAs website for the full list of nominations (opens in new tab)
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Alice is eCommerce Editor at Future with a focus on streaming services and VPN across CinemaBlend and TechRadar. This includes writing and delivering the best buying advice on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and other popular providers, as well as How to Watch articles so you know exactly where to stream the hottest new TV shows and movies where you are around the world. With over 5 years experience in the commercial writing space, Alice has been writing about consumer tech for the last 3 years, previously writing for Trusted Reviews before joining Future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.