Hulu New Releases: Nightmare Alley, Pam And Tommy, The King’s Man, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming February 2022

February may not be the top month of the year for enjoying the great outdoors, but there will be plenty to enjoy streaming thanks to Hulu on both the movie and TV fronts. The streamer landed two pretty huge movie streaming debuts with the deadly noir of Nightmare Alley and the high energy action of The King’s Man. TV is just as exciting, as Pam & Tommy and the return of the original Law & Order are both slated to drop this month as well. If you want to see what came to the party in January 2022 , take a moment and refresh yourself; otherwise, it’s time to see what February 2022 has in store for Hulu subscribers!

New On Hulu The Week Of February 1: Nightmare Alley, Batman 1989, Pam & Tommy Series Premiere, And More

Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley debuts on Hulu this month, as this much-buzzed-about film starring Bradley Cooper becomes available to an even wider audience in the world of streaming. Meanwhile, the unrecognizable Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to turn some heads in Pam & Tommy. The limited series that examines the sex tape that changed the internet, and rocked pop culture in general, starts its run this week.

Your Attention Please: Season 2 Premiere - 2/1/22

Top Chef: Complete Season 18 - 2/1/2

1984 (1985) - 2/1/22

A BETTER LIFE (2011) - 2/1/22

THE ACCUSED (1988) - 2/1/22

AIRPLANE! (1980) - 2/1/22

ALI (2001) - 2/1/22

ALMOST FAMOUS (2000) - 2/1/22

THE AMBASSADOR (1985) - 2/1/22

APARTMENT TROUBLES (2014) - 2/1/22

ARCTIC (2018) - 2/1/22

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011) - 2/1/22

THE BANK JOB (2008) - 2/1/22

BATMAN (1989) - 2/1/22

BATMAN RETURNS (1992) - 2/1/22

BATMAN FOREVER (1995) - 2/1/22

BATMAN & ROBIN (1997) - 2/1/22

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013) - 2/1/22

BEETHOVEN (1992) - 2/1/22

BEETHOVEN'S 2ND (1993) - 2/1/22

BLACK SWAN (2010) - 2/1/22

BORAT: CULTURAL LEARNINGS OF AMERICA FOR MAKE BENEFIT GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN (2006) - 2/1/22

BROKEN ARROW (1996) - 2/1/22

THE BRONZE (2015) - 2/1/22

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989) - 2/1/22

CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000) - 2/1/22

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003) - 2/1/22

COUSINS (1989) - 2/1/22

CROCODILE DUNDEE (1986) - 2/1/22

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008) - 2/1/22

DATE MOVIE (2006) - 2/1/22

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE (2001) - 2/1/22

THE DOORS (1991) - 2/1/22

EL DORADO (1967) - 2/1/22

FIGHT CLUB (1999) - 2/1/22

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004) - 2/1/22

THE FLINTSTONES (1994) - 2/1/22

THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971) - 2/1/22

THE GLASS CASTLE (2017) - 2/1/22

GLORY (1989) - 2/1/22

HAMBURGER HILL (1987) - 2/1/22

HE GOT GAME (1998) - 2/1/22

HITCH (2005) - 2/1/22

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003) - 2/1/22

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004) - 2/1/22

INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1956) - 2/1/22

THE JANUARY MAN (1989) - 2/1/22

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996) - 2/1/22

JOHN CARPENTER'S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001) - 2/1/22

JUST WRIGHT (2010) - 2/1/22

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005) - 2/1/22

LAKE PLACID (1999) - 2/1/22

LIAR (1997) - 2/1/22

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002) - 2/1/22

LUCKY (2017) - 2/1/22

MAJOR LEAGUE (1989) - 2/1/22

MAN ON FIRE (1987) - 2/1/22

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE (1962) - 2/1/22

MCLINTOCK! (PRODUCER'S CUT) (1963) - 2/1/22

MIRRORS (2008) - 2/1/22

MISS BALA (2011) - 2/1/22

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008) - 2/1/22

NARC (2002) - 2/1/22

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021) - 2/1/22

THE ONE (2001) - 2/1/22

OSCAR (1991) - 2/1/22

THE OTHER GUYS (2010) - 2/1/22

PATRIOT GAMES (1992) - 2/1/22

PLANET 51 (2009) - 2/1/22

REAL GENIUS (1985) - 2/1/22

THE RING TWO (2005) - 2/1/22

THE RING TWO (UNRATED) (2005) - 2/1/22

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993) - 2/1/22

ROSEMARY'S BABY (1968) - 2/1/22

ROXANNE (1987) - 2/1/22

SAFE (2012) - 2/1/22

SEVEN POUNDS (2008) - 2/1/22

SMALL SOLDIERS (1998) - 2/1/22

SNOW DAY (2000) - 2/1/22

THE SONS OF KATIE ELDER (1965) - 2/1/22

STEP UP (2006) - 2/1/22

THE STEPFATHER (2009) - 2/1/22

STICK IT (2006) - 2/1/22

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993) - 2/1/22

SUMMER RENTAL (1985) - 2/1/22

SWING VOTE (2008) - 2/1/22

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983) - 2/1/22

THAT THING YOU DO! (1996) - 2/1/22

TOMBSTONE (1993) - 2/1/22

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010) - 2/1/22

TURBULENCE (1997) - 2/1/22

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999) - 2/1/22

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2010) - 2/1/22

WHIPLASH (2014) - 2/1/22

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992) - 2/1/22

YOU AGAIN (2010) - 2/1/22

PAM & TOMMY: SERIES PREMIERE - 2/2/22

BASKETBALL AND OTHER THINGS: COMPLETE SEASON 1 - 2/3/22

THE DEEP HOUSE (2021) - 2/3/22

BEANS (2021)

THE BETA TEST (2021) - 2/4/22

UN GALLO CON MUCHOS HUEVOS (2015) - 2/4/22

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5 - 2/5/22

New On Hulu The Week Of February 6: Dollface: Complete Season 2, Gully, And More

Dollface returns with the complete Season 2 this week, as Kat Dennings and her friends confront one of the greatest puzzles in life: turning 30. If that's not enough excitement, then Gully also makes its streaming debut, as an eventful 48 hours of drugs, crime, and danger take place, with Jonathan Majors, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Amber Heard along for the ride.

CLOTILDA: LAST AMERICAN SLAVE SHIP (2022) - 2/8/22

To Catch A Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere - 2/10/22

GULLY (2021) - 2/10/22

Dollface: Complete Season 2 - 2/11/22

New On Hulu The Week Of February 13: The King’s Man, The Shape Of Water, Trolls: TrollsTopia Complete Season 6, And More

While you won’t be seeing those infamous deleted scenes involving Rasputin’s deadly penis attack , The King’s Man will be making its streaming debut for those of you who have been patiently waiting to see this Kingsman prequel caper. Not to mention, you can revisit Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, if you’re looking for an unconventionally beautiful romance . You may want to get your kid’s tablet loaded up with some entertainment to keep them occupied in order to watch either of these films, which means the arrival of Trolls: TrollsTopia’s Complete Season 6 is probably a good thing for this week of entertainment.

THE SPACE BETWEEN (2021) - 2/14/22

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4 - 2/15/22

America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1 - 2/15/22

American Pickers: Complete Season 15 - 2/15/22

Encounter: Complete Season 1 - 2/15/22

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2 - 2/15/22

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8 - 2/15/22

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12 - 2/15/22

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1 - 2/15/22

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12 - 2/15/22

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2 - 2/15/22

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1 - 2/15/22

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10 - 2/15/22

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1 - 2/15/22

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1 - 2/15/22

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2 - 2/15/22

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13 - 2/15/22

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2B - 2/15/22

CHEER SQUAD SECRETS (2020) - 2/15/22

DISTRICT B13 (2004) - 2/15/22

FIREHEART (2022) - 2/15/22

HAMMER OF THE GODS (2013) - 2/15/22

THE SHAPE OF WATER (2017) - 2/15/22

WHO IS KILLING THE CHEERLEADERS? (2020) - 2/15/22

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6 - 2/17/22

A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU (2021) - 2/17/22

THE KING'S MAN (2021) - 2/18/22

THE FEAST (2021) - 2/18/22

Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 2/19/22

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 2/19/22

New On Hulu The Weeks Of February 20 & 27: Law & Order: Season 21, No Exit, And More

Over a decade has passed since the original Law & Order aired what was supposed to be its last episode. The flagship entry in creator Dick Wolf’s landmark procedural drama franchise is about to make a big comeback, as Season 21 is set with a cast of old friends and newcomers , working to keep the streets of New York safe. If only one of those detectives was trapped in the rest stop that No Exit takes place in, as it’d make this streaming exclusive’s abduction whodunnit all the easier to solve.

American Song Contest: Series Premiere - 2/22/22

HOW IT ENDS (2021) - 2/22/22

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere - 2/24/22

THE LAST RITE (2021) - 2/24/22

NO EXIT (2022) - 2/25/22

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere - 2/25/22

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS (2018) - 2/27/22

February 2022 is one huge month of streaming delight if you're a Hulu subscriber. Which is why you should consult this schedule from time to time, as titles are subject to change and availability. Also, you'll probably want to write down when movies like Tombstone and That Thing You Do!, as well as TV premieres like Snowfall Season 5, are happening. We'll see you back here around this time next month, but in the meantime, check out the 2022 TV premiere schedule to find out what other titles are returning or debuting in the winter and spring season.