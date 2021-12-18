Hulu New Releases: Star Trek Movies (Multiple), How I Met Your Father And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming January 2022

After getting a load of what Netflix has in store for subscribers in January 2022, it looks like it’s time for other major streaming service Hulu to shine. The first schedule in the New Year for the green streaming giant has finally landed, and everything from This Is Us’ final season to the joy revisiting most of the original Star Trek crew movies is up for grabs. You’ll probably want tissues for both scenarios, to be honest, so go grab your Kleenex, take one last look at the December 2021 lineup that is coming to a close, and ring in a very happy Hulu year!

New On Hulu The Week Of January 1: Sex and the City: The Movie, Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, And More

Naturally, if you want to relive both Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest or Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, those options are available. But when both Sex and the City movies and even the severely underrated Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World are available, your New Year’s Day could be spent reliving some old favorites.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special - 1/1/22

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest - 1/1/22

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 1 - 1/1/22

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 2 - 1/1/22

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4 - 1/1/22

The Challenge: Complete Season 33 - 1/1/22

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1 - 1/1/22

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 8 - 1/1/22

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1 - 1/1/22

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1 - 1/1/22

10, 000 BC (2008) - 1/1/22

(500) Days Of Summer (2009) - 1/1/22

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) - 1/1/22

A Soldier's Story (1984) - 1/1/22

Alfie (2004) - 1/1/22

All the Right Moves (1983) - 1/1/22

Amistad (1997) - 1/1/22

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) - 1/1/22

Astro Boy (2009) - 1/1/22

Beautiful Creatures (2013) - 1/1/22

Beerfest (2006) - 1/1/22

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988) - 1/1/22

Black Rain (1989) - 1/1/22

Black Sunday (1977) - 1/1/22

Case 39 (2010) - 1/1/22

Charlie's Angels (2000) - 1/1/22

The Collection (2012) - 1/1/22

Commando (1985) - 1/1/22

Coneheads (1993) - 1/1/22

Courage Under Fire (1996) - 1/1/22

Coyote Ugly (2000) - 1/1/22

Crime Story (2021) - 1/1/22

Date Night (2010) - 1/1/22

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) - 1/1/22

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010) - 1/1/22

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) - 1/1/22

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) - 1/1/22

The Duchess (2008) - 1/1/22

Dunston Checks In (1996) - 1/1/22

Escape from Alcatraz (1979) - 1/1/22

Falling for Figaro (2021) - 1/1/22

Fire in the Sky (1993) - 1/1/22

The Foot Fist Way (2006) - 1/1/22

Forces of Nature (1999) - 1/1/22

Fred Claus (2007) - 1/1/22

Furry Vengeance (2010) - 1/1/22

G.I. Jane (1997) - 1/1/22

Georgia Rule (2007) - 1/1/22

Gimme Shelter (2014) - 1/1/22

The Haunting (1999) - 1/1/22

Head of State (2003) - 1/1/22

Heartburn (1986) - 1/1/22

Hidalgo (2004) - 1/1/22

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) - 1/1/22

Home for the Holidays (1995) - 1/1/22

Hondo (1953) - 1/1/22

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) - 1/1/22

Hotel for Dogs (2009) - 1/1/22

Hugo (2011) - 1/1/22

The Impossible (2012) - 1/1/22

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995) - 1/1/22

Jacob's Ladder (1990) - 1/1/22

The King of Comedy (1983) - 1/1/22

Labios Rojos (2011) - 1/1/22

Last of the Mohicans (1992) - 1/1/22

Lifeguard (1976) - 1/1/22

Look Who's Talking Too (1990) - 1/1/22

Look Who's Talking Now (1993) - 1/1/22

The Lovely Bones (2009) - 1/1/22

The Machinist (2004) - 1/1/22

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004) - 1/1/22

Midnight In Paris (2011) - 1/1/22

Moulin Rouge (2001) - 1/1/22

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996) - 1/1/22

New Year's Eve (2011) - 1/1/22

Nick of Time (1995) - 1/1/22

Norm of the North (2016) - 1/1/22

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) - 1/1/22

Open Range (2003) - 1/1/22

Ordinary People (1980) - 1/1/22

Panic Room (2002) - 1/1/22

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) - 1/1/22

Paycheck (2003) - 1/1/22

The Perfect Storm (2000) - 1/1/22

Phenomenon (1996) - 1/1/22

Prophecy (1979) - 1/1/22

Real Genius (1985) - 1/1/22

Red Eye (2005) - 1/1/22

Red Riding Hood (2011) - 1/1/22

Resident Evil (2002) - 1/1/22

Revolutionary Road (2008) - 1/1/22

The Sandlot (1993) - 1/1/22

Semi-Pro (2008) - 1/1/22

Sense and Sensibility (1995) - 1/1/22

Seven (1995) - 1/1/22

Sex And The City (2008) - 1/1/22

Sex And The City 2 (2010) - 1/1/22

Sinister (2012) - 1/1/22

The Soloist (2009) - 1/1/22

Space Jam (1996) - 1/1/22

The Squid And The Whale (2005) - 1/1/22

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) - 1/1/22

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) - 1/1/22

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) - 1/1/22

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) - 1/1/22

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) - 1/1/22

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) - 1/1/22

The Stepford Wives (2004) - 1/1/22

Sydney White (2007) - 1/1/22

Three Days of the Condor (1975) - 1/1/22

The Three Stooges (2012) - 1/1/22

The Two Faces Of January (2014) - 1/1/22

What a Girl Wants (2003) - 1/1/22

What About Bob? (1991) - 1/1/22

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) - 1/1/22

When In Rome (2010) - 1/1/22

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004) - 1/1/22

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009) - 1/1/22

Wuthering Heights (2003) - 1/1/22

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (2007) - 1/2/22

New On Hulu The Week Of January 3: 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere, Judge Steve Harvey Premiere, And More

The brave first responders of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star have finally returned to begin Season 3, after enduring a longer than usual wait . And just when you thought it was safe in the world of reality court shows, Judge Steve Harvey has arrived to dish out his own brand of snazzy justice.

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere - 1/3/22

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) - 1/3/22

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere - 1/4/22

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere - 1/4/22

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere - 1/4/22

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere - 1/4/22

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns - 1/5/22

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere - 1/5/22

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere - 1/5/22

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere - 1/6/22

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere - 1/6/22

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30 - 1/7/22

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31 - 1/7/22

Survivor: Complete Season 37 - 1/7/22

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere - 1/7/22

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere - 1/7/22

Pharma Bro (2021) - 1/7/22

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 - 1/9/22

New On Hulu The Week Of January 10: Call Me Kat Season 2, I’m Your Man, And More

Fresh off of her stint as a Jeopardy guest host, Mayim Bialik is back on her funny, fuzzy game with Season 2 of Call Me Kat once again opening the doors to her cat cafe, and her personal life. At least it couldn’t be anywhere near as awkward as perfect android Dan Stevens trying to make his human happy in the German sci-fi/dramedy I’m Your Man.

The Golden Palace: Complete Series - 1/10/22

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere - 1/10/22

Pivoting: Series Premiere - 1/10/22

Ailey (2021) - 1/10/22

Black Bear (2020) - 1/10/22

I'm Your Man (2021) - 1/11/22

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6 - 1/13/22

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub) - 1/13/22

My Best Friend's Girl (2008) - 1/13/22

Sex Appeal (2022) - 1/14/22

Bergman Island (2021) - 1/14/22

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B - 1/15/22

Bad Rap (2016) - 1/15/22

Main Street (2010) - 1/15/22

Marjorie Prime (2017) - 1/15/22

Rewind (2019) - 1/15/22

Serious Moonlight (2009) - 1/15/22

Sprinter (2018) - 1/15/22

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004) - 1/15/22

Zero Days (2016) - 1/15/22

New On Hulu The Week Of January 17: How I Met Your Father Series Premiere, Georgetown, And More

If you’ve been missing the antics of How I Met Your Mother, but longed for an added twist to the format, How I Met Your Father will be glad to spend some time with audiences, starting with a two-episode premiere night. It’ll probably make for a good counterbalance to Christoph Waltz’s directorial debut/murder mystery Georgetown, which dives into a true crime story of death and shady financial dealings.

Georgetown (2021) - 1/17/22

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 1/18/22

Darwin's Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub) - 1/19/22

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub) - 1/19/22

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub) - 1/19/22

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub) - 1/19/22

The Estate (2020) - 1/20/22

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere - 1/21/22

American Night (2021) - 1/22/22

New On Hulu The Week Of January 24: Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere, Dirty Grandpa, And More

The fallout of the mid-season finale to Grown-ish Season 4 looms heavily in the air, as the Freeform spinoff to Black-ish (which starts its final season run on ABC this month) returns. If you want to trade in some of that drama for more raunchy humor involving Robert de Niro, then Dirty Grandpa’s rated and unrated versions have just what you’re looking for. Admit it, someone out there is looking to stream Dirty Grandpa.

Promised Land: Series Premiere - 1/25/22

Dirty Grandpa (2016) - 1/26/22

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016) - 1/26/22

Mayday (2021) - 1/27/22

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere - 1/28/22

Stop and Go (2021) - 1/29/22

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4 - 1/30/22

Small Engine Repair (2021) - 1/30/22

New On Hulu Available January 31

There’s not much closing out the month in Hulu’s fresh crop of content. Unless you happen to be someone still pining for the days when Nashville blended the worlds of country music and soap opera drama . In which case, Fox’s Monarch is a must see, and will probably become an addictive favorite.

Monarch: Series Premiere - 1/31/22

As we’ve only run highlights of the January 2022 lineup on Hulu, there’s still a bunch of things you may want to scour the schedule to find. Stuff like, say, the complete run of the short-lived Golden Girls sequel series, The Golden Palace? Don’t be afraid to check through the list again to see if you’ve missed anything, as these titles are subject to change and availability. Until next time, have a safe and happy streaming holiday!