Hulu New Releases: Notting Hill, Saw Movies, Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming November 2022

2022 is drawing to its natural close, which means it’s time for streaming libraries to start breaking out the holiday cheer. Though that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for something spooky and/or sweet to be thrown into the mix. The November 2022 lineup for anyone with a Hulu subscription seems to be doing just that, as everything from almost all of the Saw Movies to Notting Hill is on the way in the month to come. Not to mention, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Season 1 is debuting, with the Suicide Squad star exploring the scientific and societal approaches to human sexuality.

That’s only the beginning of the month to come on the platform. As anyone familiar with Hulu will tell you, the full listing ends up being so packed that you really need to read carefully to make sure you didn’t miss anything. With that in mind, take this opportunity to revisit Hulu’s October 2022 new releases , as we’re about to jump head first into what to expect in November’s additions.

New On Hulu The Week Of November 1: Mamma Mia!, The Saw Movies, And More

Were you expecting the month to open with the opportunity to both take a virtual vacation to Greece, as well as explore even more facets of human pain and consequences? If so, that’s very specific, but it’s a good reason to be on this platform.

Mamma Mia!, Notting HIll, as well as the first seven Saw movies are all going online right at the top of November, Sure, you may have seen Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried sing and dance a million times before; but you never know what new Mamma Mia thoughts might be lurking in your next rewatch.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022) - 11/1/22

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23 - 11/1/22

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 - 11/1/22

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 - 11/1/22

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6 - 11/1/22

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) - 11/1/22

Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 - 11/1/22

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 - 11/1/22

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11 - 11/1/22

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C - 11/1/22

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011) - 11/1/22

28 Weeks Later (2007) - 11/1/22

8 Mile (2002) - 11/1/22

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014) - 11/1/22

Adaptation. (2002) - 11/1/22

Along Came Polly (2004) - 11/1/22

Aquamarine (2006) - 11/1/22

Baby Boy (2001) - 11/1/22

Battle of the Year (2013) - 11/1/22

Black Christmas (2006) - 11/1/22

The Call (2013) - 11/1/22

Can't Hardly Wait (1998) - 11/1/22

Carpool (1996) - 11/1/22

Cast Away - 11/1/22

Catering Christmas (2022) - 11/1/22

Christmas on the Farm (2021) - 11/1/22

City of Angels (1998) - 11/1/22

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) - 11/1/22

Deck the Halls (2011) - 11/1/22

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) - 11/1/22

Fools Rush In (1997) - 11/1/22

Goodbye Lover (1999) - 11/1/22

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013) - 11/1/22

Hall Pass (2011) - 11/1/22

Horses of McBride (2012) - 11/1/22

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) - 11/1/22

I Am Not Your Negro (2016) - 11/1/22

I Am Number Four (2011) - 11/1/22

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) - 11/1/22

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) - 11/1/22

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012) - 11/1/22

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) - 11/1/22

Julie & Julia (2009) - 11/1/22

Kollek (1995) - 11/1/22

The Last Song (2010) - 11/1/22

Legends Of The Fall (1994) - 11/1/22

The Magic Crystal (2011) - 11/1/22

Mama (2013) - 11/1/22

Mamma Mia! (2008) - 11/1/22

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014) - 11/1/22

Meet Joe Black (1998) - 11/1/22

Mom and Dad (2017) - 11/1/22

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010) - 11/1/22

My Bloody Valentine (2009) - 11/1/22

My Scientology Movie (2015) - 11/1/22

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014) - 11/1/22

Nativity Rocks! (2018) - 11/1/22

The Net (1995) - 11/1/22

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008) - 11/1/22

Night Of The Living Dead (1990) - 11/1/22

Norman (2017) - 11/1/22

Not Another Teen Movie (2001) - 11/1/22

Notting Hill (1999) - 11/1/22

The Nutcracker (1993) - 11/1/22

Oblivion (2013) - 11/1/22

Office Space (1999) - 11/1/22

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003) - 11/1/22

Open Season 3 (2011) - 11/1/22

The Patriot (2000) - 11/1/22

The Perfect Storm (2000) - 11/1/22

Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012) - 11/1/22

Poetic Justice (1993) - 11/1/22

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) - 11/1/22

The Raven (2012) - 11/1/22

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985) - 11/1/22

Santa Who? (2000) - 11/1/22

Say Anything (1989) - 11/1/22

Second Best (1994) - 11/1/22

Secret Window (2004) - 11/1/22

The Sessions (2012) - 11/1/22

Shanghai Knights (2003) - 11/1/22

Shaun Of The Dead (2004) - 11/1/22

Silent Hill (2006) - 11/1/22

Snakes On A Plane (2006) - 11/1/22

Snowglobe (2007) - 11/1/22

Sommersby (1993) - 11/1/22

Spanglish (2004) - 11/1/22

Still Alice (2015) - 11/1/22

Stir Crazy (1980) - 11/1/22

The Sweetest Thing (2002) - 11/1/22

Talk To Her (2002) - 11/1/22

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) - 11/1/22

Terminator Salvation (2009) - 11/1/22

This Means War (2010) - 11/1/22

The Three Stooges (2011) - 11/1/22

Tootsie (1982) - 11/1/22

Ultraviolet (2006) - 11/1/22

Underworld (2003) - 11/1/22

Underworld Evolution (2006) - 11/1/22

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009) - 11/1/22

Underworld Awakening (2012) - 11/1/22

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008) - 11/1/22

Saw (2004) - 11/2/22

Saw 2 (2005) - 11/2/22

Saw 3 (2006) - 11/2/22

Saw 4 (2007) - 11/2/22

Saw 5 (2008) - 11/2/22

Saw 6 (2009) - 11/2/22

Saw 3D (2010) - 11/2/22

Dreaming Walls (2022) - 11/3/22

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED) - 11/4/22

All I Want For Christmas (2022) - 11/4/22

Christmas Child (2004) - 11/4/22

Christmas on Repeat (2022) - 11/4/22

Funny Thing About Love (2021) - 11/4/22

Good Neighbor (2022) - 11/4/22

Menorah In The Middle (2022) - 11/4/22

My Christmas Fiancé (2022) - 11/4/22

Noelle (2007) - 11/4/22

Passion of the Christ (2004) - 11/4/22

Santa Games (2022) - 11/4/22

Saving Christmas (2014) - 11/4/22

New On Hulu The Week Of November 6: All Rise Season 3A, Fruitvale Station, And More

As the Creed III trailer showcases Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, it’s a good time to circle back to the film that helped put him on the map, Fruitvale Station. Pairing the franchise star with Ryan Coogler, in his own directorial debut, the film is as powerful today as it was upon its release.

Along with the premiere of the latest season of ABC’s All Rise, these titles are reminders of the justice system, and how it operates for better or worse in our current climate.

Nektronic (2018) - 11/7/22

War Dogs (2016) - 11/8/22

All Rise: Season 3A - 11/9/22

Warm Bodies (2013) - 11/10/22

Code Name Banshee (2022) - 11/11/22

First Love (2022) - 11/11/22

Fruitvale Station (2013) - 11/11/22

Pil's Adventure (2021) - 11/11/22

New On Hulu The Week Of November 13: Catch The Fair One, Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4, And More

It should be noted that there’s a lot of Christmas movies becoming available to Hulu this particular week. So snowy visions of romance and warmth are not in short supply. However, if you’re looking for something darker, the sex trafficking mystery-thriller Catch The Fair One will be able to provide that sort of option.

Just make sure the young ones are in another room, occupied with something more appropriate like the complete season 4 of Dragons: The Nine Realms. Or maybe 12 Pups of Christmas, it’s really up to you.

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) - 11/13/22

Catch the Fair One (2021) - 11/13/22

10.0 Earthquake (2014) - 11/15/22

12 Pups of Christmas (2018) - 11/15/22

2:22 (2017) - 11/15/22

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) - 11/15/22

Christmas Crush (2019) - 11/15/22

Christmas Perfection (2018) - 11/15/22

Every Other Holiday (2018) - 11/15/22

Georgia Rule (2007) - 11/15/22

Ghost Team: Unrated (2016) - 11/15/22

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021) - 11/15/22

The Dinner (2017) - 11/15/22

Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series - 11/16/22

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) - 11/16/22

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4 - 11/17/22

FX's Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere - 11/17/22

Country Chrstmas Album (2018) - 11/17/22

My Old School (2022) - 11/17/22

The Spruces and the Pines (2017) - 11/17/22

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) - 11/18/22

The Forgiven (2022) - 11/18/22

Merry Kissmas (2015) - 11/18/22

New On Hulu The Week Of November 20: Dual, Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere, And More

The holiday yuletide continues to take over Hulu, but again there’s options for those of you who aren’t ready to deck the halls just yet. Two Karen Gillans enter, but one will leave in Riley Sterns’ dark Sundance hit comedy Dual , which is set in a chillingly hysterical near future where clones can challenge their creators to a deadly showdown for survival.

If that’s not severe enough for you, Welcome to Chippendales kicks off as a Hulu original series that delves into the shocking origins of that male dancing empire. Score another twisted and non-nerdy role for Kumail Nanjiani, as the Eternals star is playing Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, the twisted man behind the dance.

Dual (2022) - 11/20/22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series - 11/21/22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 11/22/22

A Christmas Winter Song (2021) - 11/24/22

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021) - 11/24/22

Merry Kiss Cam (2022) - 11/24/22

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5 - 11/25/22

A Snow White Christmas (2018) - 11/25/22

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021) - 11/25/22

The Immaculate Room (2022) - 11/25/22

Wrong Place (2022) - 11/25/22

A Banquet (2021) - 11/26/22

Alone Together (2022) - 11/26/22

How to Please a Woman (2022) - 11/26/22

New On Hulu The Week Of November 27

If you’ve been waiting until this point in November to enjoy the Christmas movies on Hulu, you’ll be pleasantly rewarded with one more cherry on top of that particular sundae. Also, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is set to premiere, which circles back to those promises of discussing the subject of sex with a more critical lens. So, again, be careful with who’s in the room when you’re watching; but don’t forget to keep an open mind and dialogue present when enjoying.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1 - 11/29/22

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022) - 11/29/22

It cannot be stated enough that Hulu (opens in new tab) is once again stocked with a lot of exciting movies and TV shows at the disposal of any subscribing viewer. Not to mention there’s quite a few horror flicks, like 28 Weeks Later and I Know What You Did Last Summer, heading to the library as well. Those of you looking to extend your Halloween celebrations will be able to do so in style.

Before we put the remote back in its proper place for the month, it’s time for the usual caveats and warnings. Please check this schedule regularly, as titles are subject to change and availability. You wouldn’t want to miss Devil in a Blue Dress because you got your dates wrong. And with that, we’ll see you all back here around this point of November, when Hulu’s December 2022 lineup is revealed to the world.