Hulu New Releases: The Blade Trilogy, X-Men, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming October 2022

Where can you find the entire Wesley Snipes Blade trilogy, the first X-Men movie, and a bunch of Godzilla movies waiting for an audience to arrive? Hulu's streaming library is the answer for the month of October 2022. That’s also the same place you can find entries from the 2022 TV schedule, like the second half of Spy x Family’s first season and the continued adventures of both Grey’s Anatomy and its sibling Station 19.

If you want Hulu’s September 2022 new releases to haunt you once again, that information can be found elsewhere. In the here and now, it’s time to venture deeper into the darkened halls that are October 2022’s upcoming lineup. It’s not all scary, but it’s not a simple walk in the park either. So let’s see what lies ahead for Hulu’s October festival of frights.

New On Hulu Available October 1: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Blade Trilogy, And More

Halloween thrills are once again headed to Hulu, as horror and horror-adjacent classics mix in with the new kids. If you’re itching to do the Time Warp again in the comfort of your own home, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be streaming. Or, if you’re ready to watch the essential Blade trilogy show you Wesley Snipes’ foes trying to ice skate uphill against his vampire hunting prowess, that can be arranged as well.

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) - 10/1/22

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) - 10/1/22

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED) - 10/1/22

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED) - 10/1/22

A River Runs Through It (1992) - 10/1/22

The ABCs Of Death (2012) - 10/1/22

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014) - 10/1/22

About Time (2013) - 10/1/22

The Abyss (1989) - 10/1/22

After Midnight (2019) - 10/1/22

The Age Of Innocence (1993) - 10/1/22

Aliens In The Attic (2009) - 10/1/22

All About My Mother (1999) - 10/1/22

All My Puny Sorrows (2021) - 10/1/22

America's Sweethearts (2001) - 10/1/22

American Ultra (2015) - 10/1/22

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014) - 10/1/22 - 10/1/22

Bad Milo! (2013) - 10/1/22

Beerfest (2006) - 10/1/22

Beyond JFK (1991) - 10/1/22

Blade (1998) - 10/1/22

Blade 2 (2002) - 10/1/22

Blade: Trinity (2004) - 10/1/22

Blazing Saddles (1974) - 10/1/22

Broken Embraces (2009) - 10/1/22

Casino (1995) - 10/1/22

Catch and Release (2006) - 10/1/22

Cedar Rapids (2011) - 10/1/22

Charlotte (2021) - 10/1/22

The Covenant (2006) - 10/1/22

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - 10/1/22

Dark Shadows (2012) - 10/1/22

Dear White People (2014) - 10/1/22

Desperado (1995) - 10/1/22

The Devil Has A Name (2019) - 10/1/22

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011) - 10/1/22

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009) - 10/1/22

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011) - 10/1/22

Don't Say A Word (2001) - 10/1/22

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) - 10/1/22

El Chicano (2018) - 10/1/22

Evil Dead (2013) - 10/1/22

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) - 10/1/22

Fired Up! (2009) - 10/1/22

Fright Night (2011) - 10/1/22

The Fugitive (1993) - 10/1/22

The Gallows (2015) - 10/1/22

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011) - 10/1/22

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993) - 10/1/22

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000) - 10/1/22

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000) - 10/1/22

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003) - 10/1/22

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003) - 10/1/22

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004) - 10/1/22

Grandma's Boy (2006) - 10/1/22

The Green Hornet (2011) - 10/1/22

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992) - 10/1/22

Higher Learning (1995) - 10/1/22

Honeymoon (2014) - 10/1/22

How to be Single (2016) - 10/1/22

The Hulk (2003) - 10/1/22

I Saw The Devil (2010) - 10/1/22

It Might Get Loud (2008) - 10/1/22

Jack And Diane (2012) - 10/1/22

Layer Cake (2005) - 10/1/22

Let Me In (2010) - 10/1/22

Like Mike (2002) - 10/1/22

Looper (2012) - 10/1/22

Lords of Dogtown (2005) - 10/1/22

Marrowbone (2017) - 10/1/22

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) - 10/1/22

Monster House (2006) - 10/1/22

The Mortal Instruments (2013) - 10/1/22

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006) - 10/1/22

The New Age (1994) - 10/1/22

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011) - 10/1/22

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - 10/1/22

Piranha 3-D (2010) - 10/1/22

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - 10/1/22

Q & A (1990) - 10/1/22

Robin Hood (2010) - 10/1/22

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) - 10/1/22

The Roommate (2011) - 10/1/22

Salt (2010) - 10/1/22

Satanic (2016) - 10/1/22

The Sixth Sense (1999) - 10/1/22

The Skin I Live In (2011) - 10/1/22

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002) - 10/1/22

Splinter (2008) - 10/1/22

Spy Next Door (2010) - 10/1/22

Stripper (1986) - 10/1/22

Sunchaser (1996) - 10/1/22

That Night (1993) - 10/1/22

Todo Cambia (2000) - 10/1/22

The Transporter (2002) - 10/1/22

Turtle Beach (1992) - 10/1/22

Twister (1996) - 10/1/22

Tyrel (2018) - 10/1/22

Unbreakable (2000) - 10/1/22

Undercover Brother (2002) - 10/1/22

V/H/S (2012) - 10/1/22

V/H/S 2 (2013) - 10/1/22

V/H/S: Viral (2014) - 10/1/22

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010) - 10/1/22

Wild Wild West (1999) - 10/1/22

Winchester (2018) - 10/1/22

The Wheel (2021) - 10/1/22

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006) - 10/1/22

X-Men (2000) - 10/1/22

XX (2017) - 10/1/22

New On Hulu The Week Of October 2: Hellraiser, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Premiere, Schitt’s Creek Complete Series, And More

The brand new Hellraiser remake arrives, as director David Bruckner introduces the world to actor Jamie Clayton’s terrifying brand new Pinhead . Though if you’re not terribly into the spooky stuff, don’t worry; there’s plenty more on Hulu to enjoy. Not only are both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 kicking off new seasons of drama and romance, but the complete series of Schitt’s Creek is migrating, as promised. Have some tissues ready if you’re going to experience the beautiful ending to Dan Levy’s hit comedy again, or for the first time.

Red Election: Complete Season 1 - 10/2/22

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special - 10/3/22

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere - 10/3/22

Schitt's Creek: Complete Series - 10/3/22

RBG (2018) - 10/3/22

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere - 10/4/22

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18 - 10/4/22

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1 - 10/5/22

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) - 10/5/22

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere - 10/6/22

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1 - 10/6/22

Hellraiser (2022) - 10/7/22

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere - 10/7/22

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere - 10/7/22

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere - 10/7/22

New On Hulu The Week Of October 9: Antlers, After, Poetic Justice, And More

What is it about romance and horror in this month’s Hulu schedule? Love reigns supreme in both After and Poetic Justice, which come online in this week’s crop of additions. You may need one of those movies ready on standby if you’re diving further into darkness, especially when director Scott Cooper’s criminally underseen Antlers is hungry for those who dare hear its tale.

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere - 10/9/22

Grimcutty (2022) - 10/10/22

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) - 10/10/22

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) - 10/11/22

Antlers (2021) - 10/11/22

After (2019) - 10/12/22

Rosaline (2022) - 10/14/22

Dashcam (2021) - 10/14/22

Pil's Adventure (2021) - 10/14/22

See For Me (2021) - 10/14/22

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F - 10/15/22

My Friend Dahmer (2017) - 10/15/22

Poetic Justice (1993) - 10/15/22

The Boy Downstairs (2017) - 10/15/2

New On Hulu The Week Of October 16: Benediction, Sinister 2, Annabelle: Creation, And More

Hello dolly! Annabelle: Creation has entered the Hulu chat, building out October’s frightful lineup even further. Sinister 2 fulfills that same function with its presence, though drama fans are going to want to make time for Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi’s devastating performances in Benediction.

Being Flynn (2012) - 10/16/22

Benediction (2021) - 10/16/22

Sinister 2 (2015) - 10/16/22

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! - 10/17/22

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes - 10/18/22

Annabelle: Creation (2017) - 10/20/22

Bitterbrush (2021) - 10/20/22

Matriarch (2022) - 10/21/22

Abandoned (2022) - 10/21/22

Wyrm (2022) - 10/21/22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 10/22/22

New On Hulu The Week Of October 23

The last couple of weeks in October are a bit thin for Hulu, but that's kind of understandable considering what came before. You might be horror movie’d out by this point, in which case, may we recommend Wes Anderson’s latest offering of quirk and whimsy, The French Dispatch?

Beba (2021) - 10/24/22

The French Dispatch (2021) - 10/25/22

Clean (2021) - 10/29/22

New On Hulu The Week Of October 30

Okay, so maybe there’s one final creeptastic entry in Hulu’s October 2022 calendar. If you missed David Cronenberg’s wild flick Crimes of the Future, it’ll be available to stream on Halloween of all days. Just be ready to discuss the abrupt ending to Viggo Mortensen’s latest , as that’s apparently in the cards for viewers just arriving to this enigmatic movie.

Crimes of the Future (2022) - 10/31/22

The Way Way Back (2013) - 10/31/22

As always, what we’ve discussed above is subject to change and availability. While you loyal patrons and potential newcomers to Hulu (opens in new tab)’s streaming library might be enticed by what you see above, you’re going to want to keep checking to see if anything’s shifted around on the calendar.

Otherwise, that’s all for October’s dreadfully delightful debuts, which should tide you over until November’s new kids on the block are unveiled around this time next month. So until then, make absolutely sure you know who you’re streaming with, as you never know if a ghost, ghoul, or creature of other origin is going to try and claim the remote.