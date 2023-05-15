Hulu's New Cheetos Movie Accused Of Being A Flamin' Hot Lie

Hulu has a number of interesting titles that have or are set to release as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases . Though none may be as unexpected or as intriguing as Flamin' Hot, which tells the story of Richard Montañez, who’s been credited with the creation of the Cheeto variation of the same name. The snack food-centric biopic has steadily earned some buzz in the lead-up to its release in June, which was arguably boosted by its first screening. Now, however, the production is receiving some pushback, as sources claim that the story at the center of it is a flamin’ hot lie.

The story that’s been presented publicly is that Richard Montañez conceived of the idea of a spicy Cheeto while he was working as a janitor at a Rancho Cucamonga-based Frito-Lays plant. From there, he allegedly overcame obstacles to pitch his idea to the powers that be and eventually succeeded in doing so. However, this tale has been disputed by several sources, including the company at which he was formerly employed. The food conglomerate shared a statement with the L.A. Times , in which it denied Montañez’s involvement in the development of the beloved, red dust-covered snack:

None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market. We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market. That doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate Richard, but the facts do not support the urban legend.

It’s also been alleged that the idea didn’t even originate from the corporation’s facility in Rancho Cucamonga but actually it’s home base in Plano, Texas. Other employees corroborated these details during the news outlet’s interviews. Ken Lukaska, a former product manager for the Cheetos brand, was among those to weigh in with some direct thoughts:

If that story existed, believe me, we would have heard about it. This guy should run for office if he’s that good at fooling everyone.

So if all of this is indeed true, then who actually invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Well, according to sources, they were conceptualized by a group of food experts at Frito-Lay, with the development process apparently beginning in 1989. The name was reportedly conceived by Lynne Greenfeld, who helped solidify the brand’s identity. However, Richard Montañez, who did rise from janitor to marketing exec, apparently started taking credit in the late 2000s and was seemingly met with minimal opposition. However, an internal investigation was eventually launched in 2018, which is the same year the Flamin’ Hot movie was reported to be in the works.

The movie marks the feature film directorial debut of actress and model Eva Longoria and is partially based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive. It stars Narcos: Mexico alum Jesse Garcia in the lead role and features a supporting cast consisting of Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haybert, Emilio Rivera and Tony Shalhoub. Longoria told Variety during a 2021 interview that her “biggest priority” was telling the businessman’s story “authentically.” Upon its premiere at South by Southwest back in March, it received mostly positive reviews and currently has a 72% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews.

As of this writing, Richard Montañez has yet to respond to claims that his story is fabricated. And whether or not the assertions have any effect on the upcoming movie’s eventual release remains to be seen.