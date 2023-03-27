How To Watch Great Expectations Online And Stream The Olivia Coleman Starring Adaptation From Anywhere

How to watch Great Expectations

Watch Great Expectations: synopsis

Oscar-winning Olivia Coleman stars as the iconic Miss Havisham as BBC and FX join forces to adapt one of Charles Dickens' most famous works. The fifth time the BBC alone has adapted the literary classic, it's fair to say none of the previous TV shows had the charisma of Coleman at its helm. Also starring Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, here's how to watch Great Expectations online and for free if you're in the UK.

A coming-of-age story that he been retold over and over since it was first published in 1860, Great Expectations is also a tale of class and the divisions constructed in the face of those who have money and those who don't.

In the official BBC synopsis, it states: "Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be."

Developed by Steven Knight, the creator of the much-loved Peaky Blinders, we have all the information on how to watch Great Expectations online from anywhere.

Watch Great Expectations online in the UK

Great Expectations premiered on March 26 at 9pm BST on BBC One, with its subsequent set to air on the free-to-air channel every Sunday at the same time for its six episode run.

You can watch Great Expectations live and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) as well across a number of devices.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Great Expectations from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Great Expectations just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Great Expectations in the US

As an FX and BBC collaboration, those in the US can watch Great Expectations with a Hulu subscription, with episodes dropping over in the States from March 26.

FX comes as a part of Hulu, meaning you just need a subscription to Hulu to stream episodes.

Hulu costs from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 to forego ads). You can also opt for one a number of Disney Plus price points that bundle the two (and ESPN Plus if you so choose) together from $9.99 a month.

Great Expectations trailer

Great Expectations cast