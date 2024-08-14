I Binge-Watched The Umbrella Academy Season 4, And I Think The Short Season Really Hurt Its Ending

Spoilers ahead for the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The streaming wars have been going for years now, and one of the best shows to binge on Netflix is definitely its superhero show The Umbrella Academy. The show's fourth and final season recently arrived for those with a Netflix subscription, and offered a moving ending for the Hargreeves.

The series finale of The Umbrella Academy confirmed what we perhaps should have known all along: that the Hargreeves are the very reason why they keep trying to avoid the apocalypse. Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy ended with the titular team sacrificing themselves forever, allowing their loved ones (plus the entirety of the multiverse) to live on. And while I did like the finale itself, I thought that the short season the final installment of the series overall.

The first three season of The Umbrella Academy were all ten episodes each, which really gave the story enough time to breathe. There are a ton of characters to service, many of whom were often traveling across timelines. Which is why reducing it to just six episodes for Season 4 felt like such a slap to the face, and one that forced the story to move much quicker than it probably would have.

While fans adjusted to shorter Umbrella Academy episodes in Season 2, missing out on four episodes for the final season was a toughie. While the show stuck the landing for its series finale, it could have packed an even more emotional punch if there was more time to spend with each of the beloved characters.

My biggest complaint as far as these characters go for Season 4 definitely has to be the storyline involving Five and Lila. This pair end up being lost in the multiverse subway lines for years, bonding deeply and even getting romantic during this time helping keep each other alive and sane.

The episode which focused on this storyline was gorgeous, especially the montage where the two wandered the subway lines while the song "Ahead of the Century" by Tragically Hip plays. But I personally needed more time spent on the fallout of this relationship, and the trauma they experienced.

The series finale saw Five and Lila return to their universe, with their loved ones originally unaware of what they'd experienced. They eventually revealed the truth about the time passed and their connection, with Five and Diego coming to blows in the midst of the final battle.

But with time ticking and the ensemble deciding to sacrifice themselves, they had to quickly resolve this issue before their impending deaths. This felt rushed for me, and I wish there was an episode in between to really unpack it all. I'd also loved to have seen the siblings connect with the monstrous form of Ben, rather than just Viktor. Hey, at least it was a satisfying series finale regardless.

The Umbrella Academy is streaming in its entirety now.