The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Release Info, Cast Updates, And Everything Else We Know About The Final Episodes

One of streaming TV’s most exciting and unpredictable super-powered series, The Umbrella Academy has thus far provided three seasons worth of masterfully twisted apocalypse-stopping adventures for everyone with Netflix subscriptions . The streaming service confirmed that the upcoming fourth season will be the final one , which is on one hand a sad turn of events, but is also quite exciting at the same time, since it means the show will be going out with a gigantic bang.

Just hopefully not a world-ending one. Before it all gets to that, though, take a look below at everything we know so far about the upcoming swan song from the Hargreeves family, with The Umbrella Academy set to deliver Season 4 in 2024.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As of this writing, Netflix is still playing coy when it comes to exactly when audiences will be able to reconnect with Viktor, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, and Ben. (As well as patriarch Reginald Hargreeves, but he can wait his turn.) Considering the Hollywood strikes that went on through the middle of 2023, the early promotions for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 were basically limited to a "birthday" video in October marking the fictional birthdate for each of the ability-laden siblings. (Or the formerly ability-laden, I should say, given the events of the Season 3 finale.)

While the birthday video wasn't direct in laying out a specific release date beyond "2024," I did speculate at the time that the video may have been teasing a February or April premiere, but those guesses haven't been proven or disproven just yet. So while we don't yet know when it'll be hitting the 2024 TV schedule, expect to hear updates soon.

The Full Main Cast Will Be Back

(Image credit: Netflix)

As confirmed in the first two behind-the-scenes videos released by Netflix, The Umbrella Academy definitely won't be losing any core cast members going into Season 4. Fans can look forward to the returns of Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Justin H. Min, but returns outside of those cast members remains a mystery for the moment.

Colm Feore will also presumably be back as Reginald Hargreeves in some respect, presumably as the more powerful version that was introduced at the end of Season 3 in the "new" 2019 timeline. Considering that big moment also revealed that his formerly dead wife Abigail is now living once more by his side, fans can presumably also expect to see Liisa Repo-Martell taking on a bigger role in Season 4. (It's unclear whether or not we'll see/hear from Adam Godley as the sentient chimp Pogo.

Given how things played out for Luther in Season 3 --- though not the part where he was killed off by Sparrow Reginald --- fans will hopefully also get to see Genesis Rodriguez returning as the Sparrow Academy sibling Sloane. That said, her whereabouts were unknown by the season's end, and it's certainly not clear how the timeline shift would play into her return.

In that same wishy-washy vein, Javon Walton's Stan was taken out of the picture by the kugelblitz, but there are still hopes for that character's return in the 2019 timeline. Although it presumably wouldn't be Walton playing him, given whatever age difference would be at play, since Lila had originally pulled him out of the 1989 timeline.

New Characters Will Be Introduced In Season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

For all the recognizable heroes, villains and morally in-between characters that we either know or can assume are on the way to Season 4, The Umbrella Academy is known for bringing in memorable new personalities with each season that passes. And that will apparently remain the norm going into the new episodes.

Check out what the core squad had to say about what's coming soon in the hype-filled final season video below:

For those who couldn't watch, here's the brief but still enthusiastic way star Emmy Raver-Lampman explained it:

There's some unbelievable new characters and new villains that are super exciting.

Unfortunately, fans are pretty much in the dark when it comes to speculation about who we might expect to see. The TV series is now fully ahead of the comic book source material written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, with Season 3 incorporating the third comic "chapter" Hotel Oblivion into its Sparrows vs. Umbrellas storyline. (The fourth comic arc will be an expanded take on the Sparrows independent of the live-action series.)

As such, there aren't any comic plots that might indicate where things are going next, or what the fourth apocalyptic event will be that needs to thwarting. But let's just assume time travel confusion will be involved.

Just from what we saw at the end of Season 3, Reginald Hargreeves' name being all over skyscrapers aplenty likely means that his empire will supply quite a few of the new faces that fans will become familiar with whenever the new season brings them into the fray.

The Umbrella Academy has always handled the concept of villains in interesting ways, since someone within the family tends to be in cahoots with the other side, or unwittingly caused a kugelblitz, as it were. Or, in the case of the Sparrow Academy, another version of the family was perceived to be the enemy, even if it was Reginald doing all the puppetry.

So if O.G. Alien Father Hargreeves and Abigail are at the top of that food, er, antagonist pyramid, then I expect one or more of their underlings to come from the core Hargreeves clan, whether the sibling is aware of it or not.

Each Umbrella Academy Character's Fate At The End Of Season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Here's a quick reminder of where the surviving characters' stories were left off as Season 3 came to a close, noting straightaway that each of the Umbrella Academy members appear to have lost their powers.

Allison: Having reset the timeline, Allison appears to have achieved her goal of bringing her daughter Claire back, and seemingly husband Raymond as well.

Having reset the timeline, Allison appears to have achieved her goal of bringing her daughter Claire back, and seemingly husband Raymond as well. Diego and Lila: The timeline reset brought back Diego's fingers that were sliced off by the guardian's blade, while Lila was revealed to be pregnant with Diego's child. (For real this time.) They set off to have that kid in less dangerous settings.

The timeline reset brought back Diego's fingers that were sliced off by the guardian's blade, while Lila was revealed to be pregnant with Diego's child. (For real this time.) They set off to have that kid in less dangerous settings. Luther: Not only was Luther brought back to life in full after the reset - the same version who died previously - but he's now just normal-human-sized instead of the hulked-up version.

Not only was Luther brought back to life in full after the reset - the same version who died previously - but he's now just normal-human-sized instead of the hulked-up version. Sloane: Though she was with the others when the timeline was reset, Sloane did not appear with them in the final group scene, and her whereabouts are unknown.

Though she was with the others when the timeline was reset, Sloane did not appear with them in the final group scene, and her whereabouts are unknown. Five: Having recognized that they were now in a memorial park where the Hotel Oblivion once stood, Five regained his severed limb in the reset, and set out on his own without any clear direction. But knowing that he was the one who went on to found the Commission, among other not so great things.

Having recognized that they were now in a memorial park where the Hotel Oblivion once stood, Five regained his severed limb in the reset, and set out on his own without any clear direction. But knowing that he was the one who went on to found the Commission, among other not so great things. Reginald and Abigail: As stated above, the alien presumed-spouses are apparently at the height of corporate power, looking out over a city of buildings with their names lighting up the exteriors. It's unclear why Abigail is now alive without Luther having been sent to the moon to protect her.

As stated above, the alien presumed-spouses are apparently at the height of corporate power, looking out over a city of buildings with their names lighting up the exteriors. It's unclear why Abigail is now alive without Luther having been sent to the moon to protect her. Ben: Sparrow Ben returns with the others before angrily walking away. However, a post-credits scene shows him reading a book on pottery in a train "bound for Yeouido Station," and it appears to be the same train from the Season 3 premiere.

Sparrow Ben returns with the others before angrily walking away. However, a post-credits scene shows him reading a book on pottery in a train "bound for Yeouido Station," and it appears to be the same train from the Season 3 premiere. Viktor: Unlike most of the others, Viktor doesn't have a clear forward path, but does get a solid last line in calling the Reginald statue an "asshole" before walking away.

So now you're all caught up on everything you need to know ahead of Season 4, and we'll be keeping things updated as more information gets released. While waiting, check out some of the other best shows to stream on Netflix.