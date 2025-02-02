I Just Binged Maxton Hall, And There's Great News For Fans Like Me (Who Don't Speak German)

TV lovers are often drawn to the stories of wealthy characters, and Maxton Hall has been no exception. Pairing a boarding school drama in with a Romeo and Juliet-type love story has been a huge success for Amazon, even more so given the series has been dubbed into English from the original German. I finally got around to binge-watching one of Amazon's best shows, and I was not disappointed in either its fun premise and overly dramatic tone.

After watching the series in a whopping two days, I was all over figuring out how to get a copy of the books, when I hit a wall: Save Me, Save You, and Save Us by Mona Kasten are all written in German and not English. Thank goodness there’s good news that just came down the pipeline.

Full disclosure, I actually did take German in college, but I would describe my comprehension beyond phrases like “wie geht’s?” as pretty lacking. My apologies to my college professor and all the wunderbar people who put effort into making me not suck at something, but time, manner, place is not my strong suit. So, when I was looking into getting copies of Maxton Hall to read before Season 2 came out, my face was not one of a person who was excited to brush up on her German. Rather my face looked more like Edvard Munch’s The Scream painting. You know the one.

Maxton Hall Is Getting An English Language Version

But there is good news on the horizon for all you book-to-screen adaptation lovers out there. Recently, it was revealed the publishers behind the hit Amazon series will be adapting the 2018 book series into English. Apparently, news came down the pipeline a few weeks ago, but at that point binge-watching Maxton Hall was just a glint in my eye. Now that I am ready for Season 2 to hit the 2025 TV schedule, however, this is excellent news.

Save Me by Mona Kasten will be available to English-speaking audiences starting on July 1, 2025. The other two books in the series are also getting releases, with Save You hitting on September 2nd and Save Us coming at a later date on November 4. Surprise, surprise, the first two books are already available for pre-order on Amazon.

If you're not yet familiar, it’s a German series, but it’s set in a London boarding school, so that can be a bit trippy the first time you watch. The premise is about a young woman named Ruby Bell, who is hoping to get into Oxford. One obstacle in her path is James Beaufort, a moneyed, arrogant student who causes trouble but later falls for Ms. Bell. Affairs, scholarship competition, and even death all play a role in Season 1, and the show crushed records when it first hit the streamer for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

In fact, it was the highest-rated Non-U.S. released show in the history of Amazon Video as a streaming platform. The show was obviously renewed for Season 2 shortly after its epic run, and in more recent weeks we got an update about what drama to expect in Maxton Hall Season 2. Now, we just need to see Season 2 be successful so that Season 3 gets that greenlight. The last thing I want to see is Maxton Hall end up on the list of canceled 2025 shows.