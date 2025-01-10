We Finally Have A Maxton Hall Season 2 Update, And Bring On The Drama

The 2025 TV schedule has kicked off, and that means the anticipation has really started for some of the hot ticket items on it. That includes the second season of the German romance series Maxton Hall, which became a fan-favorite among many with a Prime Video subscription in 2024 and it's the most successful series launch of any non-American Amazon Original ever. Now, with a second season one the way, we know more hot drama is bound to ensue, and the latest update about what's to come has me excited.

This book-to-screen adaptation of Mona Kasten's novel Save Me, Maxton Hall stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten as students at Maxton Hall Private School. After Herbig-Matten’s Ruby witnesses a secret, Hardung’s millionaire heir, Hardung's James, is forced to confront her. However, a spark ignites between the two of them. And after all of that, I've been dying to see the next installment.

While not too much has been disclosed about Season 2, Hardung revealed what’s in store and just how challenging it’s been to film these episodes on the podcast Short Take :

I am definitely excited to see the second season of Maxon Hall because I just did the ADR for it. And the second season is like really, really grim and dark and a lot of grief and trauma. And my character said I had like a really tough time shooting that.

It’s not surprising to know that Season 2 will be a little darker than Season 1 considering how the finale ended. James and his twin sister Lydia were told that their mother had died, leading James to get angry at his father and tackle him. While he was going to see Ruby, he decided against it after seeing her happy with her family. That means it’s quite possible that James could be a little closed off in the second season. And I'm dying to know how that will impact his relationship.

On that note, Hardung confirmed that this upcoming installment will be darker, and he said he's hoping his character can find his "lightheartedness" again, explaining:

And so that lightheartedness, which went away a bit shooting James in the second season because it's just so bleak. So I really tried to get back to that because that's, I think, something that's very close to me. And I want to cherish and perish that character trait.

Things are not going to be as lighthearted as they were in the first season. Now that Maxton Hall is really starting to get off the ground, it sounds like we are about to dive into the nitty gritty and dark details. Just how dark and grim things will get is unknown. However, it sounds like it won’t be good, which makes me very excited as a viewer.

Filming for Season 2 of Maxton Hall kicked off over the summer, and as of now, a premiere date has not been revealed. Considering Damian Hardung is doing ADR for the show, it’s quite possible that they might be close to finishing since this step of the process typically is done toward the end of production to perfect audio. So, hopefully, we'll see new episodes sometime this year.

However, no matter how long it is until the second season airs, the wait already sounds like it will be worth it.

Overall, it's clear that there is a lot to look forward to with Maxton Hall and the drama that will surely continue, and I cannot wait to see what happens. Hopefully, once production fully wraps there will be more information about Season 2. However, for now, fans will just have to patiently wait and rewatch the first season on Prime along with some of the best Prime originals and plenty of other romance dramas.