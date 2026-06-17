I Can't Believe Netflix Just Canceled Another One-Season Hit That Was Rumored For Two More

Over the years, Netflix has garnered something of a reputation amongst subscribers for canceling promising series after a single season, sometimes even in the face of obvious popularity and acclaim. The platform hasn't been guilty of the tactic that much regarding the 2026 TV schedule thus far - more on that below - so I'm genuinely shocked that The Boroughs has become the latest one-and-done Netflix Original.

That's right, the 2026 Netflix release executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer won't be returning for a second season, as Deadline reports that the company chose not to continue any early development on future story arcs for The Boroughs. On the one hand, it's surprising, but on the other, Netflix is gonna Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%Audience Score: 79% (Image credit: Netflix)

Why The Boroughs' Cancellation News Is Surprising

Stranger Things' success was such that one could believe anything the Duffers touched would be kept around Netflix for as long as possible. Especially for a show that won over critics in a big way, while also keeping the majority of viewers happy. And one with a cast that boasts Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, Geena Davis and Bill Pullman.

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What's more, Deadline confirmed that the Season 2 writers room was open, with ideas being bandied about. Which, to be sure, is fairly common for shows of larger statures, even without early renewals. As well, the outlet says there were allegedly talks about filming a second and third season back to back. (Possibly due to the main cast all being actors of certain ages, but that's not confirmed.)

Why The Cancellation News Isn't So Surprising

Unfortunately, for all the positive word-of-mouth, The Boroughs didn't zip up the list of most-watched streaming series during the all-too-important initial viewing window. During its debut weekend, the sci-fi horror brought in 5.6 million views, and ended its first week with a promising total of 9.5 million. But things faltered from there.

Its second week on the service only brought in 3.7 million views, and that data didn't get any bigger afterward. It's hard to know how many people would have needed to watch to guarantee one or two more seasons, but this certainly wasn't it.

The caveat here is that The Boroughs was crafted in such a way where the ending ties up just enough to keep viewers satisfied, while still leaving some unanswered questions to gnaw on that don't necessarily NEED to be answered. Even if we'd still take them if Season 2 were happening. In that way, it may not match up with other shows whose early cancellations still feel like crimes, even if it'll keep hurting in the short run.

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The Boroughs marks the fifth show that I could find that was canceled in 2026 after only one season had aired. (Even if the airing wasn't in 2026.)

2026 Series That Netflix Canceled After A Single Season

The Abandons

Terminator Zero

Star Search

Strip Law

The Boroughs

For now, The Boroughs is available to stream in its entirety via Netflix subscription. Maybe if the show can double its viewership in the weeks after the cancellation, Netflix will reverse its decision. And maybe it will then order a docuseries about flying pigs and ear-laden worms.