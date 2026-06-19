Geena Davis Reacted To Netflix Canceling The Boroughs After One Season: ‘I Don’t Know What Happened’

Tragically, The Boroughs got canceled by Netflix after one season, sending it to the list of shows that have unfortunately ended in 2026. The series, which featured a stacked cast, got axed not too long after it premiered on the 2026 TV schedule , and it was quite the shock to many. Now, one of said A-list stars, Geena Davis, has reacted to the sad update.

Not long after news about The Boroughs’ fate broke, Davis spoke to THR about the show and its end. She played Renee on the series that also starred Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare and Bill Pullman. When asked how they found out about the show (which was executive produced by the Duffer Brothers) ending and if they were given an explanation as to why it got canceled, the A League of Their Own star said:

No, not necessarily. Fortunately, the creators, who became our dear, dear friends, were able to tell us before the news came out, and we’re all terribly disappointed. Honestly, I don’t know what happened. I think it’s probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it’s not being picked up while it’s still in the top 10. We didn’t expect that.

Clearly, the cast was surprised by this news, especially since The Boroughs is still in Netflix’s Top 10 shows (it currently sits at No. 8).

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However, despite the surprise and the desire to continue, Davis reflected on how The Boroughs ended in a way that makes its cancellation a bit easier to swallow. While the show that debuted on Netflix’s 2026 schedule features a Stranger Things homage in the final scene that hints at what could have come, overall, the season does end in a way that provides closure for the characters and viewers. Explaining that idea further, the actress said:

But the creators told us from the beginning that the series was not going to have a cliffhanger ending to the first season, that someone had advised them, ‘Make it its own thing. And if you come back to do another year, make that its own thing.’ And we really did. There’s a tiny hint at the end that maybe everything isn’t fixed, but it is a complete story. And if we had made it as a limited series, then it would’ve been a big hit, and everybody would be happy.

I would be curious to see how this show was received if it were a strictly limited series. Overall, The Boroughs got middling-to-positive reviews , and it currently boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and a 79% on the Popcornmeter. How those reactions would have changed had we known the show would only be one season is unknown. However, it is interesting to think about.

Following that point, Geena Davis stated that she really loved working on this project, and she’s very sad that they won’t get to come back. However, she does have an idea for how to get the gang back together:

We so fell in love with each other that we just wanted to keep working together. I suggested that the creators write another series, a completely different story with the exact same actors and writers and crew, and we just do it again like an anthology series, right?

Well, I know I’d certainly watch that show! And I do hope this team can come back together in some way. This project was a great time, and it had so much promise to go forward. It’s a bummer that it’s ending. However, I am grateful that we at least got one season in The Boroughs.

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