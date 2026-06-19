Geena Davis Reacted To Netflix Canceling The Boroughs After One Season: ‘I Don’t Know What Happened’
The actress shared her thoughts.
Tragically, The Boroughs got canceled by Netflix after one season, sending it to the list of shows that have unfortunately ended in 2026. The series, which featured a stacked cast, got axed not too long after it premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, and it was quite the shock to many. Now, one of said A-list stars, Geena Davis, has reacted to the sad update.
Not long after news about The Boroughs’ fate broke, Davis spoke to THR about the show and its end. She played Renee on the series that also starred Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare and Bill Pullman. When asked how they found out about the show (which was executive produced by the Duffer Brothers) ending and if they were given an explanation as to why it got canceled, the A League of Their Own star said:
Clearly, the cast was surprised by this news, especially since The Boroughs is still in Netflix’s Top 10 shows (it currently sits at No. 8).
However, despite the surprise and the desire to continue, Davis reflected on how The Boroughs ended in a way that makes its cancellation a bit easier to swallow. While the show that debuted on Netflix’s 2026 schedule features a Stranger Things homage in the final scene that hints at what could have come, overall, the season does end in a way that provides closure for the characters and viewers. Explaining that idea further, the actress said:
I would be curious to see how this show was received if it were a strictly limited series. Overall, The Boroughs got middling-to-positive reviews, and it currently boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and a 79% on the Popcornmeter. How those reactions would have changed had we known the show would only be one season is unknown. However, it is interesting to think about.
Following that point, Geena Davis stated that she really loved working on this project, and she’s very sad that they won’t get to come back. However, she does have an idea for how to get the gang back together:
Well, I know I’d certainly watch that show! And I do hope this team can come back together in some way. This project was a great time, and it had so much promise to go forward. It’s a bummer that it’s ending. However, I am grateful that we at least got one season in The Boroughs.
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Now, if you’d like to watch The Boroguhs, which does have an ending that provides closure, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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