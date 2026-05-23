Another One-Season Series Just Bit The Dust, And I'm Surprised By This One

There have been some truly disappointing TV cancellations amid 2026, and some arguably sting more than others. What’s particularly painful is when a show gets axed after only running for a single season. This year, Prime Video’s The Runarounds and Peacock’s The Copenhagen Test are two such titles that have suffered that very fate. They’re now being joined by yet another one-season series, as it was just canceled by a cable network. And, if I’m being completely honest, I’m surprised about this particular programming decision.

Near the end of 2025, Starz marked the debut of Spartacus: House of Ashur, a follow-up to the network’s Spartacus series that aired during the early 2010s. Viewers’ return to the world of ancient Rome has proven to be short lived, however, as HoA has officially been canceled after a single season. Deadline reported that the series ultimately wasn’t able to draw in a considerable amount of viewers compared to its predecessor. As of this writing, an official statement has not been shared on the cancellation.

(Image credit: Starz)

Still, there may be a bit of good news amid this unfortunate development, though. As reported by the trade, Lionsgate Television – the producer of this historical drama series – is looking to shop the show around to other networks. Of course, it’s difficult to say, at this point, whether there will be any feelers. Still, there have indeed been other shows that have been saved from cancellation by an unexpected pickup.

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House of Ashur was announced in 2023, and it takes place in an alternate timeline in which the titular protagonist is not killed on Mount Vesuvius. After being granted Batiatus' ludus after killing Spartacus, Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) makes a shrewd move by empowering a gladiatrix named Achillia (Tenika Davis). Together, the two really shake things up in the Roman world.

Also among the cast are Outlander alum Graham McTavish as well Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webbe, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, Jaime Slater, Leigh Gill and India Shaw-Smith. Franchise alum Lucy Lawless also cameos in the series premiere.

At first glance, what surprised me about HoA’s cancellation was that it came after such a big promotional push on Starz’s part. It seemed that with Outlander ending, the network was looking to find a prime show to help fill the void. On top of that, Spartacus had a major fan following, and Ashur also provided similar levels of narrative drama as well as blood and gore. To put it frankly, this production seemed to come at the right time. Yet the cancellation decision may suggest that viewership numbers couldn’t justify another season.

That’s really a shame, especially considering that showrunner Steven S. DeKnight and co. seemed to have a lot of sweet plans for the future. Ashur’s Season 1 finale features a history-shifting death, and it could’ve led to some seriously interesting stories in a second season. Alas, it seems that viewers may only be able to rely on fan fiction if they want to lay out what they believe would’ve happened next.

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Of course, the fandom can also hold onto hope that another network or a streaming platform chooses to pick up Spartacus: House of Ashur. I’m honestly not sure who else would be in the market for a historical drama but, given it’s part of a notable IP, I’d imagine the series may, at least, draw some interest. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds but, for right now, House of Ashur can be streamed with a Starz membership.