After Netflix Canceled The Boroughs, Peacock Axed A One-Season Show Of Its Own
Another one bites the dust.
Ugh. In less than a week, now not one, but two newcomer shows from the 2026 TV schedule have been cancelled after one season! We hadn't even finished mourning the cancellation of The Boroughs by Netflix, and now we must say goodbye to another one-season show. But this time, Peacock is the latest streaming service to add a great new show to the growing list of TV cancellations this year.
The Latest 2026 TV Cancellation By Peacock
Back in January, Peacock debuted a 1970s-set spy thriller and buddy comedy called PONIES (Persons Of No Interest) starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. The show follows Twila and Bea, who become CIA operatives at the American Embassy in Moscow, Russia after the mysterious deaths of their spy husbands. Sadly, the show has officially been canceled.
It's a big bummer the plug was pulled on this considering the Season 1 finale that left us with a ton of unanswered questions. Check out how Haley Lu Richardson responded to the news:
If anything is going to cheer one up, it's donuts – especially one's that state that Ponies is "4EVER". One of the show's co-creators, David Iserson, also commented on the cancellation with these words on Instagram:
In the statement, Iserson also encouraged people to check out the show with a Peacock subscription even though there are no plans for it to continue. He also shared "hope" to visit the series' characters again.
Why Peacock Pulling The Plug On Ponies Is Such A Bummer
Per Deadline's reporting of PONIES' cancellation, the decision likely came down to viewership numbers. But, those who did watch the show really liked it. It earned a lot of praise from critics and it also has an 83 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the creators back in February, they expressed "anxiety" about whether the show would get picked up for Season 2, especially since they had big plans for the show past Season 1. As Iserson told us at the time:
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SPOILERS AHEAD: The show ends with the revelation that Bea's husband Chris is alive and one of the other CIA operative's wives has been a KGB agent all along. Season 1 also ended with Bea and Twila with guns to their heads while the CIA offices are literally on fire. Now, fans of the show may have to always wonder what could have happened next.
PONIES definitely deserved another season to find its audience and answer our burning questions, but this type of move by streaming services is tragically becoming the new normal.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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