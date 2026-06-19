I Guessed The Widow's Bay Finale Twist, But It Still Hit Harder Than Expected

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet streamed the Season 1 finale of Widow’s Bay via Apple TV subscription, so be warned!

Apple TV quickly cemented itself as a go-to service for top-notch sci-fi like Silo, Dark Matter and Severance (my personal favorite), but it took more than six years to deliver its first full-on horror series. Widow’s Bay was more than worth the wait, however, as evidenced by an all-star fanbase that includes Guillermo del Toro, Hideo Kojima and Stephen King. Thankfully, creator Katie Dippold wrapped the first season as strongly as it began, and even though I guessed the ending twist, it didn’t take away any of the impact.

With its fantastic Rotten Tomatoes rating still holding strong at 98% Fresh, it’s safe to say that Widow’s Bay is one of the more acclaimed debuts to hit the 2026 TV schedule so far, which only helps make the news that Season 2 is on the way even more exciting. But let’s dig into how things went down for Matthew Rhys’ forever put-upon mayor Tom Loftis and his crackpot team of city officials.

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(Image credit: Apple TV)

Though I Predicted The Finale's Biggest Reveal, It Was Full Of Other Details I Didn't See Coming

I say with only the most minimal amount of self-adulation that as soon as Widow's Bay introduced the idea of the island's curse being tied to a bloodline, I immediately assumed that Tom's son Evan would be named Richard Warren's final must-be-killed descendant. To the point where I was gobsmacked when the penultimate episode named Ruth instead. Holding off on revealing Ruth's connection to Evan definitely made the finale more fun, though, with Rhys perfectly playing Tom as confounded by the impossible task of sacrificial murder.

I certainly didn't expect Kevin Carroll's sheriff - or former sheriff, I guess - to be the one to put Ruth down (but not out) once he heard the bloodline news. But he seems even more desperate than Tom to get excise the island and his life from anything and everything supernaturally evil.

So by the end of "We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!," it's understood that both Ruth and Evan would need to die for Tom to get his wish to govern a non-cursed island, but at the cost of losing his closest remaining tie to his late wife. Because it's not like the demonic entity at the heart of everything is suddenly losing its bloodlust, considering the bell rang eight times in the final minutes, indicating eight more sacrifices will be necessary.

Oh, another thing I didn't specifically guess was that the foreshadowed electric chair and underground tunnels were part of the town's dark history of volunteer sacrifices to keep the demonic spirit sated, complete with an HR-esque intro video. I assumed that the town leaders were responsible for kidnapping or coercing everyone, so for it to all be voluntary is some wild sh-t, but I guess I can understand why nobody was quick to spread that around to other residents for future generations. (Though I guess I don't understand how or why that all stopped.)

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(Image credit: Apple TV)

Tom's Dilemma Makes Me Almost Dread What Will Happen In Season 2

Because I adore this show, I'm obviously happy that Widow's Bay has a second season joining other upcoming horror TV shows, but Evan's death being the key to the island's curse makes me come very close to wishing that this was only meant to be a limited series. How will Katie Dippold & Co. keep the comedic tone going with this somber as all f--ks situation sitting front and center the entire time.

Assuming Tom hasn't told anyone else about Ruth's admission, and that she also didn't speak up about it in her drugged-up hospitalized state, then it means every conversation Tom has about the curse in Season 2 will be had through a veil of deception. And anytime anyone brings up how to stop it, he'll necessarily need to throw them off the correct path.

Plus, Tom will still presumably be fixing up his relationship with Evan after lying about Lauren's post-pregnancy fate for all these years, but will be unable to express full honesty about Lauren's family history. So many cringe situations for Tom, who can already hit peak-awks in a room by his lonesome.

Still, I can't wait for Season 2! Mostly.