Anya Taylor-Joy Broke Big With The Queen's Gambit. What's It Like Returning To TV Years Later

I can't believe it, but it's been almost six years since many of us learned who Anya Taylor-Joy was as she broke big in Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit. Since then, the actress has become a full-blown movie star, between starring in a ton of horror films, landing the voice of Princess Peach and joining Dune. This week she’s back on the small screen; however, returning to the small screen in Lucky. This time, the notoriety she's built up since the Netflix hit definitely shows.

If you liked The Queen’s Gambit, I’d gamble you’re going to like her new series. It’s also about a young woman who’s especially gifted at one thing. (No, not chess.) Anya Taylor-Joy's new series is about the daughter of a grifter who’s been expertly trained him in the art of a good con since childhood. The show’s creator, Jonathan Tropper, said this to CinemaBlend about how the return to TV came about.

Anya was there before we were there, so I say we didn't cast her, she cast us. Reese [Witherspoon] had found the book and put it in [Reese’s Book Club], and then she and Lauren [Neustadter] at Hello Sunshine attached Anya to it. Then, they sent me the book, and Cassie and I got involved.

Oh, how the tables turn! While Taylor-Joy was a relatively unknown actor for hire when she was approached for The Queen’s Gambit, this time she was one of the first names on Lucky . She was approached; she didn't audition. This also marked her debut as a producer alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon.

As Tropper added, it wasn't just Reese's involvement that got Taylor-Joy involved in the 2026 TV release. It was fate. Even author Marissa Stapley had pictured the actress in the role.

There's not a part of this that Cassie and I developed that wasn't with Anya in mind. She's been the character from Day One. We even heard from the author of the book Marissa [Stapley] that she had always pictured Anya Taylor-Joy as well.

Lucky starts with a longtime couple, Lucky and Cary, who are getting ready to go on the run with millions of dollars in their hands. However, when Lucky wakes up the following morning to find her husband and the money nowhere to be found, she must avert the authorities (and other parties who want the money) all on her own.