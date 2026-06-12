I Had To Ask Cape Fear’s Creator Why They Wanted (Spoiler) From The 1991 Movie To Show Up
Spoilers ahead!
Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Cape Fear are ahead! Read with caution and stream with an Apple TV subscription.
In the new adaptation of Cape Fear that’s airing on the 2026 TV schedule, we get to see Javier Bardem’s take on Max Cady, a villain who has been played by Robert De Niro and Robert Mitchum in some of the best horror movies of all time. That's one big connection between all the projects; however, there’s a cast member in this new series who played a major role in the 1991 movie. So, I had to ask the creator and the cast about the actress's new part.
The actress I’m talking about is Juliette Lewis. In the third episode of Cape Fear, it’s revealed in a creepy way that she’s the one who has been lurking around in that raincoat and mask. Of course, she played Danielle, the daughter in the family Max tormented, in the 1991 film. So seeing her return as seemingly an antagonist is a very fun twist that I discussed with creator Nick Antosca.
How Juliette Lewis Got Involved In Apple TV’s Cape Fear
The Apple TV version of Cape Fear that’s gotten solid reviews already has ties to the 1991 movie. For example, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg worked on both of them. However, when it comes to what we see on-screen, the biggest connection between the last film and this new project came with the addition of Juliette Lewis.
The show’s creator, Nick Antosca, told me that he’s always “loved” Juliette Lewis’ performance in Cape Fear since the early ‘90s. So, the idea of involving her was always on his mind. Speaking about how he acted on this idea, Antosca told me:
In the 1962 version of Cape Fear, Gregory Peck played Sam Bowden while Robert Mitchum played Max Cady. Those parts then went to Nick Nolte and Robert De Niro, respectively, for the 1991 movie, while Peck returned to play Lee Heller and Mitchem came back as Lieutenant Elgart.
So, in that situation, Lewis has returned to Cape Fear as a new character. And it seems like she’s out to get Max Cady. To that point, Antosca told me how they developed this character for the Yellowjackets actress in the writers' room:
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While we’ve only seen a peek of her so far, she’s been fabulously scary. It’s also clear that her character rattles Max in a way that surprised me. And it’s extra cool to watch when you consider who she played in the 1991 movie.
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How The Actors Playing The Kids In 2026's Cape Fear Felt About Juliette Lewis
Speaking about who Lewis played in that movie, I also chatted with the actors who play the Bowden children in the Apple TV series. Lily Collias portrays Natalie, the daughter of Anna and Tom Bowden, and the closest parallel to Lewis’ Danielle from the 1991 film. When I asked Collias what it was like to have the actress who played a similar part on set, she explained:
She went on to say she’s “eternally grateful” that she got to work alongside Lewis for this show, especially considering the parallels that can be drawn between Natalie and Danellie.
Joe Anders, who plays Natalie’s brother, Zach, agreed with her. He also told me that they didn’t know Lewis would be involved at first. However, they were thrilled when they found out she was joining the cast, with Anders noting that the Natural Born Killers actress is “really one of the greats.”
Now, it will be very exciting to see how this story unfolds and how Juliette Lewis’ new character plays into it. To find that out, you can catch new episodes of Cape Fear every Friday on Apple TV.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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