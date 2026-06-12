I Had To Ask Cape Fear’s Creator Why They Wanted (Spoiler) From The 1991 Movie To Show Up

Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Cape Fear are ahead! Read with caution and stream with an Apple TV subscription .

In the new adaptation of Cape Fear that’s airing on the 2026 TV schedule , we get to see Javier Bardem’s take on Max Cady , a villain who has been played by Robert De Niro and Robert Mitchum in some of the best horror movies of all time . That's one big connection between all the projects; however, there’s a cast member in this new series who played a major role in the 1991 movie. So, I had to ask the creator and the cast about the actress's new part.

The actress I’m talking about is Juliette Lewis. In the third episode of Cape Fear, it’s revealed in a creepy way that she’s the one who has been lurking around in that raincoat and mask. Of course, she played Danielle, the daughter in the family Max tormented, in the 1991 film. So seeing her return as seemingly an antagonist is a very fun twist that I discussed with creator Nick Antosca.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

How Juliette Lewis Got Involved In Apple TV’s Cape Fear

The Apple TV version of Cape Fear that’s gotten solid reviews already has ties to the 1991 movie. For example, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg worked on both of them. However, when it comes to what we see on-screen, the biggest connection between the last film and this new project came with the addition of Juliette Lewis.

The show’s creator, Nick Antosca, told me that he’s always “loved” Juliette Lewis’ performance in Cape Fear since the early ‘90s. So, the idea of involving her was always on his mind. Speaking about how he acted on this idea, Antosca told me:

When I started thinking about Cape Fear, and talking to my producing partner, and trying to get it, I was on set with Juliette on another show, [The Act], where she was guest starring. And I had just been going, like, ‘Man, she's such a good actress, she’s so interesting to watch, and so present.’ And so I always knew, and it was years later that Cape Fear came together, but I always knew that if at all possible, I wanted her to be a part of it and appear in it the same way that [Gregory] Peck and [Robert] Mitchum appeared in the 1991 version.

In the 1962 version of Cape Fear, Gregory Peck played Sam Bowden while Robert Mitchum played Max Cady. Those parts then went to Nick Nolte and Robert De Niro, respectively, for the 1991 movie, while Peck returned to play Lee Heller and Mitchem came back as Lieutenant Elgart.

So, in that situation, Lewis has returned to Cape Fear as a new character. And it seems like she’s out to get Max Cady. To that point, Antosca told me how they developed this character for the Yellowjackets actress in the writers' room:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You know, the idea of ‘What if Max Cady had a stalker?’ came up, and that kind of organically became Juliette’s character, and I was always hoping that she would play it. So, once we were a little further down the road, I called her and asked if she would come join on.

While we’ve only seen a peek of her so far, she’s been fabulously scary. It’s also clear that her character rattles Max in a way that surprised me. And it’s extra cool to watch when you consider who she played in the 1991 movie.

Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Sign up right now to watch hits like Cape Fear, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. Offer available globally, prices vary.

How The Actors Playing The Kids In 2026's Cape Fear Felt About Juliette Lewis

Speaking about who Lewis played in that movie, I also chatted with the actors who play the Bowden children in the Apple TV series. Lily Collias portrays Natalie, the daughter of Anna and Tom Bowden, and the closest parallel to Lewis’ Danielle from the 1991 film. When I asked Collias what it was like to have the actress who played a similar part on set, she explained:

It was incredible, and being able to connect with her made me feel so much more comfortable in Natalie's shoes. And knowing that she was stepping into a new character in this really helped me kind of separate the ‘91 version to this and understand that I am making something on my own as well as honoring her wonderful portrayal of Danielle in the ‘91 version.

She went on to say she’s “eternally grateful” that she got to work alongside Lewis for this show, especially considering the parallels that can be drawn between Natalie and Danellie.

Joe Anders, who plays Natalie’s brother, Zach, agreed with her. He also told me that they didn’t know Lewis would be involved at first. However, they were thrilled when they found out she was joining the cast, with Anders noting that the Natural Born Killers actress is “really one of the greats.”

Now, it will be very exciting to see how this story unfolds and how Juliette Lewis’ new character plays into it. To find that out, you can catch new episodes of Cape Fear every Friday on Apple TV.