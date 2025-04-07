I Love Amazon’s Reacher, Which Is Why I Need To Deliver Some Harsh Criticism

News
By published

Tough but fair.

Duffy looking up at Reacher who is looking down at her.
(Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Prime)

I wouldn’t be writing this article if I didn’t love Reacher. There’s just something about watching lead actor Alan Ritchson shoot people in the head without a single shred of remorse that’s so satisfying to watch. It’s one of those shows that I want to fire up immediately as soon as a new episode is available on Amazon Prime. At its best, it’s a thoughtful, vicious, highly entertaining and darkly funny action thriller. Unfortunately, it’s not always at its best, and that’s why, out of positivity and a genuine desire for Reacher to fulfill its potential, I’m here to deliver some harsh criticism.

Sometimes the writing is just not good enough.

I say sometimes because there are a lot of moments in which the writing is good enough. The show clearly gets Reacher as a character, and most of the things that come out of Reacher’s mouth feel like things he would say. There’s also a well-established track record of building up likeable supporting characters, which is why I’m stoked for the Neagley spin-off. She’s terrific and so are some of the unexpectedly poignant moments and relatable conversations we get here or there during each season. The recent stuff with Reacher and Richie is a great example of that.

But sometimes the writing is just not good enough.

Let’s talk about this most recent season and the overarching plot. A bad guy who Reacher once shot in the head off the side of a cliff as payback for torturing his protege returns under a different name to forcibly take over a gun smuggling operation because he survived for unclear reasons. He doesn’t recognize Reacher though because he has selective amnesia, which allows our hero to work undercover at a house he frequents. He joins forces with a DEA agent whose CI was kidnapped and kept alive because she saw something she shouldn’t have but also has red hair, which makes her an ideal gift to hand over at some point in the future to a subordinate of a Russian mobster who likes women with red hair.

Come’on. That’s obviously not good enough.

This season of Reacher wasn't a completely faithful adaptation of one of Lee Child’s novels, and to be honest, I really don’t care. The job of a TV show is not to adapt a book as faithfully as possible. It’s to make a good TV show, and a good TV show should always start with a basic narrative that makes logical sense. This season of Reacher, over and over again, just didn’t make logical sense. The entire sub-plot with the ATF, as an example, made no logical sense. Are we meant to think they all just died during that ambush and had no one monitoring what was going on? Or are we just meant not to think about it too hard?

If Reacher was always a poorly written show, I wouldn’t even bother complaining about it. Some TV shows are just meant to be dumb fun, and you either get on board or you move along. Reacher, however, has consistently shown it’s capable of being better than that. It has consistently shown it can be thoughtful in its little moments. It can have genuinely moving back-and-forths between characters. It can create a love story that makes believable sense. It can write some fantastic and icy cold lines for its lead to say. That’s why it’s so frustrating when it falls short.

I love Reacher, but when I tell other people to watch it, I have to add caveats and half-hearted apologies because sometimes the writing just isn’t good enough to unapologetically recommend. I hope Season 4 changes that whenever it gets here.

TOPICS
Mack Rawden
Editor In Chief

Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Mark smiling at Helly over cubicle wall in Severance Season 2

I'm Glad That Severance Is Getting The Love It Deserves, But I Think Another Apple TV+ Show Is Just As Worthy
AJ Odudu &amp; Will Best either side of the Big Brother eye

How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online And Live Stream Season 24 For Free From Anywhere
Mark smiling at Helly over cubicle wall in Severance Season 2

I'm Glad That Severance Is Getting The Love It Deserves, But I Think Another Apple TV+ Show Is Just As Worthy
See more latest
Most Popular
Jennifer Lopez smiling looking at Affleck at the premiere of The Flash
After Ben Affleck Opened Up About His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez, An Insider Dropped Claims About Her Feelings On His Comments
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
‘It Was Going To Be Hard To Work With Somebody Else’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Talks Staying On The Show After Pat Sajak’s Retirement
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat in his truck in Twisters/ Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987&#039;s Running Man (side by side image)
Glen Powell Recalls Reaching Out To Arnold Schwarzenegger To Get His ‘Blessing’ For The Running Man Remake, And I’d Have Been Nervous To Do It
Lorelai and Rory at a Bed and Breakfast
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
Blind Al and Deadpool eating popcorn out of the lewd Wolverine bucket in ad for Disney+ release of Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
Kevin Feige Is Apparently A Huge Movie Popcorn Bucket Fan Too, And I Love This For Marvel Fans
AJ Odudu &amp; Will Best either side of the Big Brother eye
How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online And Live Stream Season 24 For Free From Anywhere
Matt, Any, Amani all together in their confessional
90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Drama Escalated After Any's Major Confession, And I Think This Could Get Even Messier
Lottie upset by Travis in Yellowjackets Episode 309
‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment in split images
Could Haley Joel Osment Join His Sister On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage? It’s Wild To Think They’ve Starred In The Same Project And Still Haven’t Interacted On Screen
Gerard Butler looking concerned in Geostorm
Geostorm Is Trending On Netflix, But Gerard Butler’s Got An Even Bigger Disaster Film With A Sequel On The Way