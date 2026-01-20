‘I Have Nightmares’: The Pitt Cast Reacts To That Wild Prosthetic Penis Scene

Spoilers ahead for the first two Season 2 episodes of The Pitt.

Shortly after its premiere, The Pitt joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The Emmy-winning series is back for Season 2, which is streaming for those with a HBO Max subscription. And the cast got real about that nightmare-inducing scene in Episode 2 involving a prosthetic penis. Let's break it all down.

While some folks figure out how to stream The Pitt Season 2, hardcore fans like me are ready each Thursday for new episodes. The second episode saw a patient admitted to the ER for priapism thanks to doubling his erectile dysfunction meds. The doctors perform a paracentesis, where they drain blood from the penis, complete with a wild prosthetic. Newcomer Sepideh Moafi was in that scene as Dr. Al-Hashimi, and spoke to Variety about what it was like filming the wild sequence. In her words:

I remember that scene very well. I have nightmares about that scene. I saw [the prosthetic] in the hair and makeup trailer and I was like, ‘Who’s having fun between shots?’ I was like, ‘What is happening?’ And then I quickly realized what is it was.

While Moafi knew that the penis involved with that procedure was fake, it didn't stop her from having "nightmares" about seeing the prosthetic being drained of blood on The Pitt Season 2. The medical drama is known for its gnarly gore, and this was a sequence that no doubt affected plenty of fans as well.

Healthcare workers have praised the accuracy of The Pitt, and this onscreen paracentesis is just another example of its gory realism. The medical procedures on the show make Grey's Anatomy's surgeries look look child's play. And Season 2 started off with a bang, including the premiere's horrifying clamshell thoracotomy.

While Sepideh Moafi is seemingly going to remember the prosthetic penis scene for the forseable future, Dr. Samira Mohan actress Supriya Ganesh told the same publication that she was happy to be absent from that sequence. In her words:

Every day I thank my lucky stars I was not in that. I don’t think I could have kept a straight face.

Points were made. This was likely a particularly strange procedure to bring to life, and the set was actually closed while filming so that the cast could be as comfortable as possible. But it was an effective scene, one that showed the medical drama was not going to hold back during its sophomore season on the air.

Critics praised The Pitt Season 2, and the first two episodes definitely started things off with a bang. I can only imagine what other insane medical procedures we'll see as we get deeper into the season, which is set during the Fourth of July.

New episodes of The Pitt air Thursdays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And I can't wait to see what's coming for Dr. Robby and the rest of the staff.