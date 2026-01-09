I Can't Believe One Of The Pitt's Stars Confirmed THAT Relationship

Major spoilers for Season 2 of The Pitt are ahead! You can stream the medical drama with an HBO Max subscription .

Season 2 of The Pitt wasted no time getting right to work as it premiered on the 2026 TV schedule . However, amid the new patients and medical jargon, personal developments were also revealed. In fact, in a split second, it was heavily implied that Santos (Isa Briones) and Garcia (Alexandra Metz) were in a romantic relationship. Now, Briones has confirmed that status, and I’m in shock.

What Was Said On The Pitt That Got Me Wondering About Garcia And Santos

In a truly blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Garcia makes a comment to Whitaker (Gerran Howell) within the first ten minutes of Season 1 that confirms she’s, at the bare minimum, been to his and Santos’ apartment. However, more is 100% implied. The back-and-forth went as follows:

Garcia: What’s up, White Chocolate? Did you know our farm boy here is a vintage-funk freak? Unfortunately, he also likes to use other people’s toothbrushes.

What’s up, White Chocolate? Did you know our farm boy here is a vintage-funk freak? Unfortunately, he also likes to use other people’s toothbrushes. Whitaker: It was one time. They were the same color.

Well, it would seem that Garcia is quite familiar with Whitaker and Santos' roommate situation, and knows him well enough to poke fun at him. On top of that, his response is exasperated, which implies to me that this is a conversation they’ve had before. Plus, speaking about toothbrushes tells me that Garcia has spent quite a bit of time at this apartment. So, while I was watching, I began to wonder if Garcia and Santos were more than co-workers.

Upon rewatch, another comment Whitaker made right before the one above emphasized this point even more. Right after Garcia enters the room where they’re treating the patient and talks to Robby, Noah Wyle’s character notes that she has a hard time showing her feelings. That was followed by a quiet, but revealing, comment from Whitaker. That conversation went like this:

Robby: Dr. Garcia has a hard time expressing her feelings.

Dr. Garcia has a hard time expressing her feelings. Whitaker: Not all of them.

It had the energy of a roommate who has had to live with someone in a loud relationship. Well, it turns out that’s probably true, because Isa Briones, who plays Santos, confirmed that her character and the surgical resident are in a relationship.

Isa Briones Confirmed Santos And Garcia’s Relationship

While I figured out what was going on here between Santos and Garcia, I didn’t want to think it was verified, just yet. However, during an interview with TV Line , Isa Briones not only confirmed it but also explained how messy it is. She said:

I think what some fans want is for it to be this full-fledged — like, they're in love. And no. It's like a lot of workplace relationships that any of us have seen. There's some awkwardness. There's some, like, 'What are we?' And like, ‘OK, this is just fun. But is it?’ Maybe one person is more into it than the other. It’s very undefined, and I think that’s what makes for more interesting storytelling, too.

I’m seriously so shocked we got confirmation about this so early in the season. While the lines for sure imply their relationship, I didn’t think we’d get such a clear-cut answer about it so early.

Now, as the critically acclaimed second season of The Pitt continues, I cannot wait to see how Santos and Garcia’s relationship continues to reveal itself. According to Briones, it will too, and it will cause trouble, as she explained:

I think you see Santos this season a little unsure of where she stands with Garcia. Which is another thing that is throwing her off her game, too. She's like, 'Oh my God, Langdon's back. And this person that I kind of like is kind of avoiding me. What is happening?'

Langdon’s return will obviously cause stress for Santos, considering she’s the reason he was caught. However, I have to wonder if this far more personal and established relationship she has with Garcia could impact her work more. Remember, Santos and Langdon, as far as we know, literally only met and worked together for one day before he left. It seems like her relationship with the surgeon has been going on for longer and is more complex.

Overall, this situation is fascinating and logical, as Briones explained, “it makes sense” that they’re exploring this kind of relationship on The Pitt. Garcia did have a small flirty moment with Santos in Season 1; fans ship them, and workplace romances are commonplace on medical dramas. So, expect to see a bit more of this as Season 2 goes on, as these two continue to explore a relationship that’s “kind of messy.”