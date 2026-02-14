There's One Storyline In The Pitt Season 2 That's Bothering Me, And It Has To Do With Mel

Like a lot of people with an HBO Max subscription, I’ve having a great time watching The Pitt Season 2, even if waiting for new episodes is killing me. With so many narrative threads playing out over the course of a chaotic day shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, a dozen or so characters to keep up with, and some of the gnarliest gore I’ve seen on the small screen in years, there’s a lot to keep my attention. But there’s one storyline that’s bothering me…

No, it’s not the AI accident waiting to happen (though I have been thinking about that), and it’s not Robby and Langdon’s frayed relationship. Instead, it’s Mel’s upcoming deposition in her malpractice suit. And it’s not just the fact she’s being sued, but also when the deposition is supposed to take place. Am I the only one bothered by this?

Why Would There Be A Deposition On The Fourth Of July?

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think that Mel being involved in a deposition is a terrible idea, because that’s not the case. I actually think that the young ER resident being distracted by an ongoing legal matter adds another dynamic to her already interesting character. It’s just that, why would there be a deposition on the Fourth of July, of all days?

I understand that depositions aren’t held in courthouses in front of judges (these would be closed on a federal holiday), but I just don’t see attorneys getting together for such an intense legal proceeding on one of the biggest holidays of the year. It’s even more baffling that this would take place on America’s 250th birthday as well.

Even If The Attorneys Signed Off, There Are A Lot Of Other Factors

I worked for a big law firm throughout college, and not once did any of the attorneys have a deposition on a holiday, especially the Fourth of July. These were big-time lawyers whose clients were insurance companies, oil & gas companies, and other major clients. They would work early mornings, nights, and weekends, but holidays were sacred to this lot, and so I’m having a hard time seeing some attorneys signing off on this.

Even if they did, do you know how many resources are needed for a deposition? You have the attorneys and the person being deposed, but you also have support staff and a stenographer for the proceedings. All of those people working on a holiday weekend? Yeah, I’m not buying it, and it’s taking me out of the story.

I Am Interested To See Where This Goes, Though

Unlike the theory fans dreamed up about Mel and Langdon being romantic, I am interested to see where this storyline goes. I know, I know, I just went on about the deposition taking place on Independence Day not making sense, but Mel getting through this is something I very much want to see. Yeah, it’s just one of the big threads teased in The Pitt’s Season 2 trailer, but it’s offering some great character development for Mel as she navigates the wild and chaotic world around her.

We’re not even halfway through The Pitt’s second season, so I have a feeling this storyline, for better or worse, is going to be popping up multiple times before it’s all said and done.