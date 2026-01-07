Critics Have Seen The Pitt Season 2, And They’re Having The Same Reaction To Another ‘Chaotic’ Day In The ER
Dr. Robby returns for fun on the Fourth of July.
There’s something special about a good medical drama — there’s intensity, high stakes and often enough blood that even horror fans can get on board. The Pitt has all of the above, and the series’ first season (streaming with an HBO Max subscription) has been raking in awards for Noah Wyle and his co-stars. Now, with The Pitt Season 2 hitting the 2026 TV schedule, critics have seen 9 of the 15 episodes and are weighing in on how the drama holds up over another long day.
The Pitt Season 2 will feature a time jump of about 10 months, again following the ER staff in real time through one day’s shift. This time around, it’s Fourth of July in Pittsburgh, so who’s ready to see some firework burns? Let’s get to the reviews. Alison Herman of Variety calls The Pitt’s return “triumphant,” with no need for drastic upgrades following Season 1’s success. Rather, the actors have made subtle changes to reflect the evolution of their characters as the show continues to address real-world social issues. Herman continues:
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast agrees it’s a plus that creator R. Scott Gemmill doesn’t try to one-up himself after Season 1 made The Pitt one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max. Noah Wyle is brilliant, the critic writes, and the show is more confident than ever, not just avoiding a sophomore slump but building on its solid foundation to remain not just the most harrowing medical series on TV, but the most empathetic as well. More from his review:
Angie Han of THR says The Pitt Season 2 is as thrilling and gory as the first and still oddly comforting. In fact, the critic writes that re-entering the doors to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center felt like catching up with an old friend. That’s certainly not something you often hear about shows set in a hospital. In Han’s words:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm says The Pitt continues to turn empathy and competency into peak TV, with memorable characters played by talented actors giving great performances. Evangelista gives the nine episodes released for review a 9 out of 10, saying the HBO Max medical drama remains one of the best shows on television. He says:
Ben Travers of IndieWire gives it a B, saying Season 2 introduces an interesting dynamic between Dr. Robby and Dr. Baran Al-Hashim (Sepideh Moafi). Dr. Al is set to replace Noah Wyle’s character in the ER for the length of his impending sabbatical. As he tries to make it through one last shift, she represents the future and inevitable change. Travers writes:
It seems that, by all accounts, The Pitt’s second season continues a lot of what made it one of fans’ favorite new shows of the past year. Check out the trailer for the new season below.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
