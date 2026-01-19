The Pitt’s Cinematographer Told Me The Messiest Thing About Filming The Show (And It Isn’t Blood)
"It's not just blood."
There’s a lot of blood, guts and gross stuff on The Pitt. It’s a medical drama, I’d expect nothing less. So, it must be a messy show to film. However, as Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, I asked cinematographer Johanna Coelho what the messiest thing about filming this series is, and surprisingly, her answer didn’t have to do with blood.
Referencing the clamshell sequence in Season 2’s premiere (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription), Coelho told me that the moment was particularly bloody, so it stood out as a messy moment. However, that wasn’t the only reason it can be described that way. In fact, the sheer number of people in the scene is what made it truly chaotic, as the cinematographer explained:
Take the clamshell thoracotomy as an example of this (which you can see the BTS for above). This situation begins about nine minutes into Season 2’s premiere, and by the end of it, the doctors have fully cracked open the patient’s chest. It involves Noah Wyle’s lead character, Dr. Robby, as well as various other doctors, including Garcia (Alexandra Metz), Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) and Whitaker (Gerran Howell). Javadi (Shabana Azeez), Ogilvie (Lucas Iverson) and Joy (Irene Choi) are also all there alongside nurses Jesse (Ned Brower) and Perlah (Amielynn Abellera). That’s a ton of important characters in one scene, and it’s a small room. Add on the fact that they’re also filming a complex and bloody procedure, and you have a properly messy situation.
However, while it’s a mess, it also helps enhance the tense and busy feelings you’re supposed to have while watching The Pitt. That was something Coelho very clearly pointed out to me, too, saying:
The visceral and fast-paced nature of The Pitt is one of the reasons why it’s so fun to watch. It also helps illustrate just how chaotic these jobs can be. So, I love that the camerawork leans into all that. They work with the mess, and figure out how to shoot complex medical situations with tons of characters involved. Explaining that point further, the cinematographer told me:
Honestly, learning about all this makes the glowing reviews for The Pitt even more warranted. I love that the cameras get right in there with the cast to create these scenes that make viewers feel like they’re really in the ER.
So, the next time you clock in for a shift in The Pitt, make sure to pay attention to how scenes involving a lot of the cast are filmed. Understandably, they’re super messy, just like blood or other effects can be, and it makes the Emmy-winning show even more fun to watch.
