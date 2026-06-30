I Am Not Fully Sold On Not Suitable For Work, Except For This One Part

I love so many of Mindy Kaling’s TV shows. I think I am her target audience because I am a rom-com lover who appreciates complex female leads. Many of her best projects fall in this category. If I see Kaling’s name attached to a project, I will check it out. I adored Never Have I Ever through its run, and even debated between Team Ben and Team Paxton.

I watched The Mindy Project, Champions, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Running Point, and Four Weddings and a Funeral (one that was severely underrated). Therefore, I was willing to give Not Suitable for Work a chance. I wasn’t sold on the concept, but I trusted Kaling to not let me down.

Warning: Not Suitable for Work spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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Not Suitable For Work Doesn’t Make Me Swoon, But I Haven’t Given Up on It Yet

The series follows five 20-somethings trying to make it in their various fields. They have creative and corporate jobs to show the spectrum of the workforce. Not Suitable for Work feels like many other sitcoms similar to Friends. That may be the show’s main issue. It feels too similar to Friends, How I Met Your Mother, Living Single, and many other sitcoms surrounding friend groups.

This makes it hard not to compare Not Suitable for Work to those shows. Most of them execute this premise better. Additionally, because the series feels so standard, it has become extremely predictable. I found it very easy to guess all the major moments in the Not Suitable for Work Season 1 finale. They followed a similar concept to other movies and TV shows. There is a similar comfort level to Mindy Kaling’s shows, but I wouldn’t call them predictable.

This is the first of her series that I felt was too easy to predict and lacked some originality. It could also be because of how much I loved FX’s Adults. Though the shows aren’t very similar, they feel in competition because of their premises. That one is such a funny, unique look at Gen Z living, loving, and working. Not Suitable for Work doesn’t have the same coolness as that show, and that’s fine, but it’s still missing some classic Kaling charm.

However, I have not written the show off yet. It still has a lot of potential. Abby (Avantika Vandanapu) and Kel’s (Nicholas Duvernay) romance has the possibility of being the show’s saving grace. They already remind me of some classic secondary couples, like Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) from Friends and all their great moments. Kaling’s shows often need a great romance to make us invest in it.

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Not Suitable for Work is banking on AJ (Ella Hunt) and Josh (Jack Martin) being that couple, but I think it will be Abby and Kel. They’re already more interesting and had so many cute moments in the first season. It makes me curious to see the bigger ones in future seasons. Abby and Kel’s potential is enough to keep me invested.

Not Suitable for Work is not a bad show by any means, but I just know there is a better show within it. I hope that comes out if Hulu renews it. I need its renewal to prove my criticisms wrong.