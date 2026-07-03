I Just Found Out Why Mindy Kaling Became An Actor On The Office After Writing First

These days, Mindy Kaling is obviously a prominent actress and producer who is always behind multiple comedies on the 2026 TV schedule, but of course, it all started on the set of The Office. Did you know the wild way Kelly Kapoor actually became a character on the beloved comedy? I had no idea what the story behind Kaling's role was until now.

Kaling was hired on The Office as a writer by creator Greg Daniels back in 2004 when she was around 25. This happened after she turned heads in the comedy world when she and her college bestie co-wrote and starred in an off-Broadway play called Matt & Ben (a goofy reimagining of how Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote Good Will Hunting). Here’s what happened next, per Mindy Kaling:

The way that I got the part was I think B.J. [Novak] had written this episode called ‘Diversity Day’, I think, one of the funniest episodes in The Office ever. And Greg [Daniels] decided that it would be the second episode. And, in order for it to be funny, Michael Scott was offending a room of people. It wasn't as funny if it was just like all white, like you needed to be offending some people.

The second episode ever of The Office is about Steve Carell’s Michael Scott deciding to lead a racial diversity seminar after he’s unhappy with how the consultant hired to conduct it initially does. Scott’s version crosses some major lines, but the writers quickly realized the episode wouldn't hit the same if the office had all white characters. So, Greg Daniels had the idea to invite Mindy Kaling on board as one of the office’s employees. As Kaling continued:

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And so, I was so lucky to be in the writer’s room and being Indian, ‘cause [Greg’s] like, ‘Would you play someone that he offends, and then slaps him?’ And I mean, I was just content to be a comedy writer for the rest of my life. That was like my dream come true. So to be on camera was just, like outrageous.

As Mindy Kaling shared on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, she had no expectations to be an actor when she moved to Los Angeles from New York to work on The Office. She was completely “content” with being a writer behind the scenes – which she still managed, by the way, with 24 episodes to her name on the show.

But what would The Office be without Kelly Kapoor? Truly, she remains a fan-favorite character who very much helped make the show what it is.