I Binged A New Hulu Show With 52% On Rotten Tomatoes, And The Critics Are Wrong

One of my primary reasons for having a Hulu subscription recently has been for the show Not Suitable for Work. The comedy hit the 2026 TV schedule fairly recently, and I've been following a bunch of 20-somethings during the early days of their careers ever since. In fact, as a city girl myself, I had an absolute blast hanging out with them in New York City. However, the Rotten Tomatoes score suggests that not everyone agrees with me. Well, I’m here to say: I think the critics are wrong.

(Image credit: Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Not Suitable For Work Has A 52% On Rotten Tomatoes

Now, admittedly, even I wasn’t immediately sold on Not Suitable for Work . However, after learning how creator Mindy Kaling viewed it as part of her trilogy of shows that also includes Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls (which are available to stream with a Netflix subscription and HBO Max subscription , respectively), I knew I’d have to at least give it a chance. I enjoyed it, so I was surprised to see so many critics lambast the show!

I mean seriously. In Variety’s review of NSFW, Alison Herman called the show a “bland take on a well-trodden setup,” while noting that there are “glimmers of a more biting, memorable take on young people juggling jobs and love in New York City.” Meanwhile, Nandini Balial's review for Roger Ebert states the series “offers too many cliches to result in anything other than mediocrity.”